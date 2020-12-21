FIFA 21 TOTW 13 predictions: Firmino, Suarez, McTominay - Dexerto

FIFA 21’s Team of the Week 13 is almost here, and it should prove to be a better set of TOTW cards than last week. So, let’s dive into our predictions for TOTW 13 and the Silver Stars.

Domestic leagues across the globe, especially in England, are playing games thick and fast as we get closer and closer to Christmas, the new year, and a Winter Break.

In the Premier League, Liverpool further cemented their title credentials with a 7-0 win over Crystal Palace, while Manchester United did a Yorkshire double – taking down Sheffield United in midweek action before swatting Leeds United aside in a 6-2 drubbing.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich escaped a late scare with a win over Bayer Leverkusen, while Barcelona’s torrid run under Ronald Koeman continues in La Liga – seemingly leaving Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid to fight for the title, again.

Players from these games feature our predictions for Team of the Week 13, with Roberto Firmino being the headline player. Liverpool do have a case for multiple players, but both Mo Salah and Sadio Mane received special cards recently, and a TOTW is unlikely due to that.

There’s also a nod for Man United’s Scott McTominay as he should get a Recordbreakers card for his quickfire double over Leeds.

Luis Suarez and Achraf Hakimi have also earned nods for yet another TOTW card, while Juventus’ Alvaro Morata beats out Cristiano Ronaldo for the Italian giants’ representative.

FIFA 21 TOTW 13 Predictions | Team of the Week 13

GK: Nick Pope – Burnley

GK: Timo Horn – FC Koln

CB: Unai Nunez – Atletico Bilbao

CB: Yerry Mina – Everton

CB: Damien Da Silva – Rennes

RB: Denzel Dumfries – PSV

LB: Ryan Sessegnon – Hoffenheim

RB: Matthias Zimmermann – Fortuna Dusseldorf

CDM: Scott McTominay – Manchester United

CM: Teun Koopmeiners – AZ Alkmaar

CM: Houssem Aouar – Lyon

RW: Kemar Roofe – Rangers

RW: Bryan Mbeumo – Brentford

RM: Achraf Hakimi – Inter Milan

RM: Akihiro Ienaga – Kawasaki Frontale

LM: Moussa Diaby – Bayer Leverkusen

CF: Fedor Chalov – CSKA Moscow

CF: Josip Ilicic – Atalanta

ST: Roberto Firmino – Liverpool

ST: Luis Suarez – Atletico Madrid

ST: Lars Stindl – Borussia Monchengladbach

ST: Gerard Moreno – Villareal

ST: Alvaro Morata – Juventus

Silver Stars Prediction – Rafael Leao – AC Milan

The 21-year-old scored the fastest goal in Serie A history for Milan on December 20, finding the net after just 6.2 seconds away to Sassuolo.

He is currently rated as a 74 in FIFA, so, he is right on the edge of the Silver to Gold upgrade point. Though, for his insanely quick goal, the Portuguese should see an upgrade to 75 and even earn himself a Recordbreakers card similar to McTominay.

Rage quit material in the Milan game… Goal in SIX seconds 🔥pic.twitter.com/xlySVQCHYn — FIFA 21 News (@UltimateTeamUK) December 20, 2020

Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 13 and EA could have their own plans – we are in the middle of the Freeze promo after all, and some of the players we’ve chosen might be getting a card for that soon.

As ever, we don’t have to wait all that long though. Team of the Week 13 will be released on Wednesday, December 23 at 6 pm GMT. So, we’ll find out who’s in and who’s out then.