FIFA 21 TOTW 13 predictions: Firmino, Suarez, McTominay - Dexerto

FIFA 21’s Team of the Week 13 is almost here, and it should prove to be a better set of TOTW cards than last week. So, let’s dive into our predictions for TOTW 13 and the Silver Stars.
Domestic leagues across the globe, especially in England, are playing games thick and fast as we get closer and closer to Christmas, the new year, and a Winter Break.
In the Premier League, Liverpool further cemented their title credentials with a 7-0 win over Crystal Palace, while Manchester United did a Yorkshire double – taking down Sheffield United in midweek action before swatting Leeds United aside in a 6-2 drubbing.
Elsewhere, Bayern Munich escaped a late scare with a win over Bayer Leverkusen, while Barcelona’s torrid run under Ronald Koeman continues in La Liga – seemingly leaving Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid to fight for the title, again.
Players from these games feature our predictions for Team of the Week 13, with Roberto Firmino being the headline player. Liverpool do have a case for multiple players, but both Mo Salah and Sadio Mane received special cards recently, and a TOTW is unlikely due to that.
There’s also a nod for Man United’s Scott McTominay as he should get a Recordbreakers card for his quickfire double over Leeds.
Luis Suarez and Achraf Hakimi have also earned nods for yet another TOTW card, while Juventus’ Alvaro Morata beats out Cristiano Ronaldo for the Italian giants’ representative.
FIFA 21 TOTW 13 Predictions | Team of the Week 13
- GK: Nick Pope – Burnley
- GK: Timo Horn – FC Koln
- CB: Unai Nunez – Atletico Bilbao
- CB: Yerry Mina – Everton
- CB: Damien Da Silva – Rennes
- RB: Denzel Dumfries – PSV
- LB: Ryan Sessegnon – Hoffenheim
- RB: Matthias Zimmermann – Fortuna Dusseldorf
- CDM: Scott McTominay – Manchester United
- CM: Teun Koopmeiners – AZ Alkmaar
- CM: Houssem Aouar – Lyon
- RW: Kemar Roofe – Rangers
- RW: Bryan Mbeumo – Brentford
- RM: Achraf Hakimi – Inter Milan
- RM: Akihiro Ienaga – Kawasaki Frontale
- LM: Moussa Diaby – Bayer Leverkusen
- CF: Fedor Chalov – CSKA Moscow
- CF: Josip Ilicic – Atalanta
- ST: Roberto Firmino – Liverpool
- ST: Luis Suarez – Atletico Madrid
- ST: Lars Stindl – Borussia Monchengladbach
- ST: Gerard Moreno – Villareal
- ST: Alvaro Morata – Juventus
Silver Stars Prediction – Rafael Leao – AC Milan
The 21-year-old scored the fastest goal in Serie A history for Milan on December 20, finding the net after just 6.2 seconds away to Sassuolo.
He is currently rated as a 74 in FIFA, so, he is right on the edge of the Silver to Gold upgrade point. Though, for his insanely quick goal, the Portuguese should see an upgrade to 75 and even earn himself a Recordbreakers card similar to McTominay.
Rage quit material in the Milan game… Goal in SIX seconds 🔥pic.twitter.com/xlySVQCHYn
— FIFA 21 News (@UltimateTeamUK) December 20, 2020
Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 13 and EA could have their own plans – we are in the middle of the Freeze promo after all, and some of the players we’ve chosen might be getting a card for that soon.
As ever, we don’t have to wait all that long though. Team of the Week 13 will be released on Wednesday, December 23 at 6 pm GMT. So, we’ll find out who’s in and who’s out then.