 FIFA 21 TOTW 13 predictions: Firmino, Suarez, McTominay - Dexerto
FIFA

FIFA 21 TOTW 13 predictions: Firmino, Suarez, McTominay

Published: 21/Dec/2020 13:57

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 Team of the Week 13 Firmino
FIFA 21’s Team of the Week 13 is almost here, and it should prove to be a better set of TOTW cards than last week. So, let’s dive into our predictions for TOTW 13 and the Silver Stars. 

Domestic leagues across the globe, especially in England, are playing games thick and fast as we get closer and closer to Christmas, the new year, and a Winter Break. 

In the Premier League, Liverpool further cemented their title credentials with a 7-0 win over Crystal Palace, while Manchester United did a Yorkshire double – taking down Sheffield United in midweek action before swatting Leeds United aside in a 6-2 drubbing. 

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich escaped a late scare with a win over Bayer Leverkusen, while Barcelona’s torrid run under Ronald Koeman continues in La Liga – seemingly leaving Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid to fight for the title, again. 

Firmino fifa 21
Liverpool’s Firmino is well worthy of a new card.

Players from these games feature our predictions for Team of the Week 13, with Roberto Firmino being the headline player. Liverpool do have a case for multiple players, but both Mo Salah and Sadio Mane received special cards recently, and a TOTW is unlikely due to that. 

There’s also a nod for Man United’s Scott McTominay as he should get a Recordbreakers card for his quickfire double over Leeds. 

Luis Suarez and Achraf Hakimi have also earned nods for yet another TOTW card, while Juventus’ Alvaro Morata beats out Cristiano Ronaldo for the Italian giants’ representative. 

FIFA 21 TOTW 13 Predictions | Team of the Week 13

  • GK: Nick Pope – Burnley
  • GK: Timo Horn – FC Koln
  • CB: Unai Nunez – Atletico Bilbao
  • CB: Yerry Mina – Everton
  • CB: Damien Da Silva – Rennes
  • RB: Denzel Dumfries – PSV
  • LB: Ryan Sessegnon – Hoffenheim
  • RB: Matthias Zimmermann – Fortuna Dusseldorf
  • CDM: Scott McTominay – Manchester United
  • CM: Teun Koopmeiners – AZ Alkmaar 
  • CM: Houssem Aouar – Lyon
  • RW: Kemar Roofe – Rangers
  • RW: Bryan Mbeumo – Brentford
  • RM: Achraf Hakimi – Inter Milan
  • RM: Akihiro Ienaga – Kawasaki Frontale
  • LM: Moussa Diaby – Bayer Leverkusen
  • CF: Fedor Chalov – CSKA Moscow
  • CF: Josip Ilicic – Atalanta 
  • ST: Roberto Firmino – Liverpool
  • ST: Luis Suarez – Atletico Madrid
  • ST: Lars Stindl – Borussia Monchengladbach 
  • ST: Gerard Moreno – Villareal
  • ST: Alvaro Morata – Juventus

Silver Stars Prediction – Rafael Leao – AC Milan

The 21-year-old scored the fastest goal in Serie A history for Milan on December 20, finding the net after just 6.2 seconds away to Sassuolo. 

He is currently rated as a 74 in FIFA, so, he is right on the edge of the Silver to Gold upgrade point. Though, for his insanely quick goal, the Portuguese should see an upgrade to 75 and even earn himself a Recordbreakers card similar to McTominay. 

Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 13 and EA could have their own plans – we are in the middle of the Freeze promo after all, and some of the players we’ve chosen might be getting a card for that soon. 

As ever, we don’t have to wait all that long though. Team of the Week 13 will be released on Wednesday, December 23 at 6 pm GMT. So, we’ll find out who’s in and who’s out then. 

How to complete FIFA 21 Kenny Lala Freeze SBC: solutions & cost

Published: 20/Dec/2020 18:50 Updated: 20/Dec/2020 20:12

by Bill Cooney
Lala Freeze SBC FIFA 21

Strasbourg’s Kenny Lala is the next player to get a Freeze promo SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Here’s everything you need to know to unlock his new card quickly and cheaply.

Lala usually lines up as a right-back for Strasbourg, but this latest Freeze SBC allows him to start at the RM spot without any chemistry penalties.

In addition to a position change, Kenny also gets boosted to an 85 OVR up from his regular 79. Let’s take a look at all of the stats, along with what you’ll have to do to grab it for yourself.

Kenny Lala Freeze SBC in-game stats

Kenny Lala Freeze Stats FIFA 21
Stats for Kenny Lala’s Freeze SBC.

Not only is Lala now usable at the RM position, he also sees a nice boost to his stats in several areas. Pace has been ratcheted up from 79 to 90, and Shooting is now 83 instead of just 63.

Passing and Dribbling also both go up from 76 to 85 each, and even Physicality gets a slight upgrade from 76 to 82. Defending, obviously gets reduced from his regular card, but considering he’s no longer bound to protecting the goal end of the pitch, this isn’t a huge issue.

Kenny Lala Freeze SBC requirements and total cost

There’s just one SBC to complete if you want to grab Lala’s new Freeze SBC, and it will run you roughly 135,000 to 155,000 FUT Coins depending on which platform you prefer.

The full list of requirements is down below:

Kenny Lala

  • Number of players from Ligue 1 Conforama: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Below you’ll find a couple of the cheapest solutions to Kenny Lala’s Freeze SBC. To make things even easier, none of the ones we feature will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Kenny Lala solution 1

Kenny Lala solution 2

There’s also a three-game loan version of this card available for 3,000 to 8,000 FUT Coins if you don’t want to go all-in but still want to try Kenny out. The full requirements are listed below:

Kenny Lala [Loan]

  • Number of players from France: Min 1
  • Rare: Min 1
  • Player Level: Min Silver
  • Team Chemistry: Min 45
  • Number of players in the Squad: 8

If you want to grab Lala’s switched-up Freeze SBC card, you’ll have a week (until Sunday, December 27) to complete it. This also gives you enough time to grab the loan version and try it out first if you’re not quite sold.

As always be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest SBC guides and other FIFA 21 news, updates, leaks, guides, and more.