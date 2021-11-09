How to complete FIFA 22 Base ICON Upgrade SBC: Cost & solutions

The FIFA 22 Base ICON Upgrade SBC guarantees you a new ICON to add to your squad in Ultimate Team. Here, we’ve got the best solutions to complete this squad-building challenge.

ICONs are some of the most impressive cards in FIFA Ultimate Team. They bring back legends of the game at their absolute best and are invaluable assets to your team.

You’ll see that the very best players have a number of ICONs in their team, guiding them to the top during FUT Champs, and this is your best chance of getting one without praying for pack luck. Here are all the rewards and requirements for the SBC, as well as a full list of solutions.

FIFA 22 Base ICON Upgrade SBC

Rewards

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Premium Mixed Players Pack

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Prime Mixed Players Pack

How to complete FIFA 22 Base ICON Upgrade SBC

There are four different Squad Building Challenges you’ll need to turn in to unlock a random Base ICON card in FIFA 22.

Read More: EA to lose Diego Maradona from FIFA 22 ICON roster after messy legal dispute

All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution for each.

85-Rated Squad

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 55

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

86-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

86-Rated Squad

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 45

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 40

Team Chemistry: Min 40

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

That’s all there is to it, how to complete the new Base ICON upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 using FUTBIN solutions.

FIFA 22 Base ICON upgrade SBC price

The base ICON upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 will be fairly pricey, coming in at roughly 480,000 FUT Coins on Playstation, 505,000 on Xbox, and 519,000 on Origin PC.

As always, the FUT market is capable of switching up prices at a moment’s notice, so these costs could very well end up slightly changing, but expect to shell out a good amount for this SBC no matter what.