How to complete FIFA 22 Base ICON Upgrade SBC: Cost & solutions

The FIFA 22 Base ICON Upgrade SBC guarantees you a new ICON to add to your squad in Ultimate Team. Here, we’ve got the best solutions to complete this squad-building challenge.
ICONs are some of the most impressive cards in FIFA Ultimate Team. They bring back legends of the game at their absolute best and are invaluable assets to your team.
You’ll see that the very best players have a number of ICONs in their team, guiding them to the top during FUT Champs, and this is your best chance of getting one without praying for pack luck. Here are all the rewards and requirements for the SBC, as well as a full list of solutions.
FIFA 22 Base ICON Upgrade SBC
Rewards
- Small Prime Electrum Players Pack
- Premium Mixed Players Pack
- Small Prime Gold Players Pack
- Prime Mixed Players Pack
How to complete FIFA 22 Base ICON Upgrade SBC
There are four different Squad Building Challenges you’ll need to turn in to unlock a random Base ICON card in FIFA 22.
All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution for each.
85-Rated Squad
- In Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 55
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Prime Electrum Players Pack
86-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack
86-Rated Squad
- In Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 45
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Team Chemistry: Min 40
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack
That’s all there is to it, how to complete the new Base ICON upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 using FUTBIN solutions.
FIFA 22 Base ICON upgrade SBC price
The base ICON upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 will be fairly pricey, coming in at roughly 480,000 FUT Coins on Playstation, 505,000 on Xbox, and 519,000 on Origin PC.
As always, the FUT market is capable of switching up prices at a moment’s notice, so these costs could very well end up slightly changing, but expect to shell out a good amount for this SBC no matter what.
