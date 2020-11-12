 Top 5 players from TOTW 7 that you need for your FUT squad - Dexerto
FIFA

Top 5 players from TOTW 7 that you need for your FUT squad

Published: 12/Nov/2020 23:43

by Nate Searl
FIFA 21 TOTW 7 Top 5
TOTW 7

Team of the Week 7 is live in FIFA 21, which means there are 23 new cards for you to check out. Out of these 23, here are our top 5 picks for players you need on your squad. 

Team of the Week 7 is full of great cards that can help your team. There are obvious ones like Messi and Fernandes, and then some… less obvious picks. Here, we will discuss the top 5 players that might slide under the radar for you to pick up to help you out.

So, let’s get right into it then:

5. James Tavernier

FIFA 21 TOTW 7
Tavernier is a cheap and effective defender

Tavernier might get overlooked since he doesn’t play in a major league, but this card is solid. He still has an English nationality, so he still has good chemistry with many popular players like Joe Gomez and Jadon Sancho.

His stats are great for his role, as well. He has a 91 pace, 80 passing and dribbling, 74 defense and 84 physical. As an RB, these stats benefit him while trying to keep up with opposing wingers and strikers.

4. Koen Casteels

FIFA 21 TOTW 7
Casteels becomes one of the top Bundesliga Keepers

Casteels gives Bundesliga fans a great option in the net. He’s 6’6, which helps him get to balls that shorter Keepers can’t. His stats are quite nice too, as he has 85 diving, 84 handling, 87 reflexes, and 85 positioning.

While Manuel Neuer may still be the top option for a Bundesliga Keeper, Casteels also has his advantages. He’s from Belgium, which offers different chemistry bonuses than Neuer who’s from Germany.

3. Ibrahima Konate

TOTW 7 FIFA 21
Konate is a solid French CB

Konate is a French CB in the Bundesliga. French players are always valuable, given how many chemistry links they have with top players. Konate links up well with Ferland Mendy, one of the most valuable RBs. He also links up with Alphonso Davies, who’s also in the Bundesliga.

Konate isn’t just valuable for his chemistry though, his 78 Pace makes him one of the quicker CBs on the market. He also has an 84 defense and 82 physical, which will help him when it comes to tackling and getting the ball back.

2. Sergi Roberto

FIFA 21 TOTW 7
Sergi Roberto is a great two-way player

The Spanish RB from Barcelona gets a nice little boost to his pace and his defense for his Team of the Week 7 card. With his 4-star skill moves and excellent passing and dribbling, Sergi Roberto is a very well-rounded player who can play both defensively and aggressively.

If you’re looking for a Spanish player who can run the field and act as a defender and a playmaker, Sergi Roberto is your best option. He has a 95 stamina rating, so he doesn’t tire easily either. Be sure to include him on aggressive Spanish teams.

1. Hirving Lozano

FIFA 21 TOTW 7
Lozano is an excellent Serie A player

Napoli’s RM brings some excellent stats to the table. His 97 pace means you won’t have to use a chemistry style like Hunter or Shadow, you can go for something to help out his other attributes. His other stats aren’t so shabby, either.

Lozano has an odd combination for chemistry links, as he’s Mexican playing in Serie A. Unfortunately, this means that you will likely have to play him with other Serie A players or use him as a sub. Nevertheless, this is an excellent card that will surely go for a good price on the FIFA 21 FUT Transfer Market.

