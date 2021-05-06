Team of the Season (TOTS) is well underway in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, with EA SPORTS shipping a load of super-boosted FUT cards over the next month. The Ligue 1 squad is now just around the corner; here are our lineup predictions.

Like many leagues around Europe, the top-flight French competition — “Ligue 1 Uber Eats” — is coming down to the wire in its title race.

Paris Saint-Germain may have shone in the Champions League these past two years, but the French titans have finally cracked domestically; with just three games to go, four teams could still lift the L’Hexagoal.

That includes Lille, who lead on 76 points, as well as PSG (75 points), Monaco (71), and Lyon (70). Lille is certainly in the driver’s seat, but anything could happen across the last three matchdays, spoiling French fans with a nail-biting finish, and forcing the league’s stars to go to their absolute limits.

As the battle rages on, many footballing heroes have emerged in 2020/21.

Dexerto expects the Ligue 1 TOTS to be filled with top-four stars. There are world-class players in other teams too, however. Let’s get into our predictions.

FIFA 21 TOTS predictions: Ligue 1

Goalkeepers

Two Ligue 1 shot-stoppers stand tall above the rest this season.

Clear first in the Team of the Season race is Lille’s Mike Maignan. The 25-year-old has kept 19 clean sheets in 35 games, and put Lille in pole-position to claim the French title. Behind him is PSG’s veteran keeper, Keylor Navas, who boasts 14 scoreless records of his own.

Mike Maignan ⁠— Lille

Keylor Navas ⁠— Paris Saint-Germain

Defenders

Expect the Ligue 1 Team of the Season’s defensive stock to be heavily Lillie slanted; the French frontrunners have kept 19 clean sheets this season, and conceded just 22 goals across their 35 competitive games. Jose Fonte and Zeki Celik should be easy tips from the possible 2020/21 champions.

Paris and Monaco have similar enjoyed strong defensive records. Marquinhos and Kimpembe are both in with a shout for PSG, while Maripan represents Monaco in our predictions.

Zeki Celik ⁠— Lille

Jose Fonte ⁠— Lille

Marquinhos ⁠— Paris Saint-Germain

Presnel Kimpembe ⁠— Paris Saint-Germain

Guillermo Maripán ⁠— Monaco

Jonathan Clauss ⁠— RC Lens

Midfielders

The Ligue 1 engine room is always filled with a raft of standout performers, and the narrow 2020/21 title race has been no different.

If the French TOTS is to have club variety, it’s likely to come here. Lille is well represented, and Andre and Bamba will both be included. Marseille (Thauvin and Kamara), Metz, Lyon, Montpellier, and RC Lens stars have also done enough to make the cut.

Expect Toko-Ekambi (Lyon), Boulaya (Metz), and Thauvin (Marseille) to be instant ‘ins’ for the squad alongside the above powerhouse Lille duo.

Here’s our full Ligue 1 midfield predictions:

Gael Kakuta ⁠— RC Lens

Teji Savanier ⁠— Montpellier

Benjamin André ⁠— Lille

Jonathan Bamba ⁠— Lille

Florian Thauvin ⁠— Marseille

Boubacar Kamara ⁠— Marseille

Farid Boulaya ⁠— Metz

Aleksandr Golovin ⁠— Monaco

Karl Toko-Ekambi ⁠— Lyon

Lucas Paqueta ⁠— Lyon

Forwards

And here’s the cream of the Ligue 1 crop ⁠— the forwards.

While the French league has often had a wide dearth of talent between the top and the bottom, one thing has stayed the same; the competition’s attacking stars have sizzled every season, and 2020/21 has been no different.

Expect to see iconic names like Mbappe, Neymar Jr, Ben Yedder, and Memphis Depay included in the upgraded French squad.

Neymar Jr ⁠— Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe ⁠— Paris Saint-Germain

Kevin Volland ⁠— Monaco

Wissam Ben Yedder ⁠— Monaco

Andy Delort ⁠— Montpellier

Memphis Depay ⁠— Lyon

Ligue 1 TOTS Honorable Mentions

Unfortunately, plenty of world-class superstars have to be left out.

The biggest snubs we’ve been forced into are in the Ligue 1 defensive ranks. Reinildo (Lille) and Fabien Centonze (Metz) could both get into the Team of the Season lineup after stellar years, but they shine just a little less bright than their club teammates in our rankings.

Amine Gouiri may also be included for his Nice efforts.

In another season, they’d all be in our predictions, but there’s just so many top-class performers! Keep your eyes peeled for more in objectives or SBCs.

