 FIFA 21 Ligue 1 Team of the Season predictions revealed - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

FIFA 21 Ligue 1 Team of the Season predictions revealed

Published: 6/May/2021 8:42

by Isaac McIntyre
Ligue 1 FIFA 21 TOTS Ultimate Team predictions revealed.
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA TOTS FIFA Ultimate Team

Team of the Season (TOTS) is well underway in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, with EA SPORTS shipping a load of super-boosted FUT cards over the next month. The Ligue 1 squad is now just around the corner; here are our lineup predictions.

Like many leagues around Europe, the top-flight French competition — “Ligue 1 Uber Eats” — is coming down to the wire in its title race.

Paris Saint-Germain may have shone in the Champions League these past two years, but the French titans have finally cracked domestically; with just three games to go, four teams could still lift the L’Hexagoal.

That includes Lille, who lead on 76 points, as well as PSG (75 points), Monaco (71), and Lyon (70). Lille is certainly in the driver’s seat, but anything could happen across the last three matchdays, spoiling French fans with a nail-biting finish, and forcing the league’s stars to go to their absolute limits.

Advertisement

As the battle rages on, many footballing heroes have emerged in 2020/21.

Dexerto expects the Ligue 1 TOTS to be filled with top-four stars. There are world-class players in other teams too, however. Let’s get into our predictions.

Kylian Mbappe was snubbed in TOTW 30, despite two goals in the Ligue 1 title race.
EA SPORTS
There’s basically no world in which EA SPORTS leave out FIFA 21 cover star Kylian Mbappe.

FIFA 21 TOTS predictions: Ligue 1

Goalkeepers

Two Ligue 1 shot-stoppers stand tall above the rest this season.

Clear first in the Team of the Season race is Lille’s Mike Maignan. The 25-year-old has kept 19 clean sheets in 35 games, and put Lille in pole-position to claim the French title. Behind him is PSG’s veteran keeper, Keylor Navas, who boasts 14 scoreless records of his own.

  • Mike Maignan ⁠— Lille
  • Keylor Navas ⁠— Paris Saint-Germain
Paris keeper Keylor Navas has yet to earn himself an in-form card this season.
EA SPORTS
Paris keeper Keylor Navas has done enough to get a bumper TOTS upgrade.

Defenders

Expect the Ligue 1 Team of the Season’s defensive stock to be heavily Lillie slanted; the French frontrunners have kept 19 clean sheets this season, and conceded just 22 goals across their 35 competitive games. Jose Fonte and Zeki Celik should be easy tips from the possible 2020/21 champions.

Advertisement

Paris and Monaco have similar enjoyed strong defensive records. Marquinhos and Kimpembe are both in with a shout for PSG, while Maripan represents Monaco in our predictions.

  • Zeki Celik ⁠— Lille
  • Jose Fonte ⁠— Lille
  • Marquinhos ⁠— Paris Saint-Germain
  • Presnel Kimpembe ⁠— Paris Saint-Germain
  • Guillermo Maripán ⁠— Monaco
  • Jonathan Clauss ⁠— RC Lens
kimpembe in fifa 20
EA SPORTS
Kimpembe has been rock-solid in the heart of the Parisian defence throughout 2020/21.

Midfielders

The Ligue 1 engine room is always filled with a raft of standout performers, and the narrow 2020/21 title race has been no different.

If the French TOTS is to have club variety, it’s likely to come here. Lille is well represented, and Andre and Bamba will both be included. Marseille (Thauvin and Kamara), Metz, Lyon, Montpellier, and RC Lens stars have also done enough to make the cut.

Expect Toko-Ekambi (Lyon), Boulaya (Metz), and Thauvin (Marseille) to be instant ‘ins’ for the squad alongside the above powerhouse Lille duo.

Advertisement

Here’s our full Ligue 1 midfield predictions:

  • Gael Kakuta ⁠— RC Lens
  • Teji Savanier ⁠— Montpellier
  • Benjamin André ⁠— Lille
  • Jonathan Bamba ⁠— Lille
  • Florian Thauvin ⁠— Marseille
  • Boubacar Kamara ⁠— Marseille
  • Farid Boulaya ⁠— Metz
  • Aleksandr Golovin ⁠— Monaco
  • Karl Toko-Ekambi ⁠— Lyon
  • Lucas Paqueta ⁠— Lyon
Marseille's French winger Florian Thauvin is in line for his first upgrade of FIFA 21.
EA SPORTS
Florian Thauvin once again proved his pedigree in Marseille’s march to Europa League football.

Forwards

And here’s the cream of the Ligue 1 crop ⁠— the forwards.

While the French league has often had a wide dearth of talent between the top and the bottom, one thing has stayed the same; the competition’s attacking stars have sizzled every season, and 2020/21 has been no different.

Expect to see iconic names like Mbappe, Neymar Jr, Ben Yedder, and Memphis Depay included in the upgraded French squad.

  • Neymar Jr ⁠— Paris Saint-Germain
  • Kylian Mbappe ⁠— Paris Saint-Germain
  • Kevin Volland ⁠— Monaco
  • Wissam Ben Yedder ⁠— Monaco
  • Andy Delort ⁠— Montpellier
  • Memphis Depay ⁠— Lyon
FIFA terror Wissam Ben Yedder may get another TOTW upgrade this week.
EA SPORTS
Wissam Ben Yedder likely turns blue once the Ligue 1 TOTS drops — will rival FIFA players do the same?

Ligue 1 TOTS Honorable Mentions

Unfortunately, plenty of world-class superstars have to be left out.

The biggest snubs we’ve been forced into are in the Ligue 1 defensive ranks. Reinildo (Lille) and Fabien Centonze (Metz) could both get into the Team of the Season lineup after stellar years, but they shine just a little less bright than their club teammates in our rankings.

Advertisement

Amine Gouiri may also be included for his Nice efforts.

In another season, they’d all be in our predictions, but there’s just so many top-class performers! Keep your eyes peeled for more in objectives or SBCs.

If you think we’ve left out any Ligue 1 players that deserve to be included, tweet us @UltimateTeamUK and @FutWatch to let us know!

Advertisement
Advertisement