How to complete Douglas Costa FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS SBC: solutions & cost - Dexerto

Along with Bundesliga’s Team of the Season being officially revealed for FIFA 21, Bayern Munich’s Douglas Costa had his own Flashback SBC go live as well, and here’s everything you’ll need to know.

Costa is a familiar face in the Bundesliga, while he’s playing in the league currently on loan from Juventus right now, he was a fixture for Bayern on the pitch from 2015-18 before being signed to the Italian side.

It’s fitting then that this new card harkens back to his inclusion on the Bundesliga TOTS side in FIFA 18 with a very nice 92 OVR RW, complete with 5-star Skill Moves. The full stats are below, along with the requirements and solutions.

Douglas Costa Flashback TOTS SBC in-game stats

Douglas Costa Flashback TOTS SBC requirements

Bianconeri

Number of players from Piemonte Calcio: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Jumbo Gold Pack

Brazil

Number of players from Brazil: Min 1

In Form + TOTS MOMENTS Players: Min 1

In Form + TOTS MOMENTS Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

League Finesse

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

In Form + TOTS MOMENTS Players: Min 1

In Form + TOTS MOMENTS Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Douglas Costa Flashback TOTS SBC total cost

Altogether it’s looking like Costa’s Flashback SBC will run you around 283,000 to 329,000 FUT Coins in total to complete, all depending on which platform you play on.

PlayStation: 283,000

283,000 Xbox: 291,000

291,000 Origin: 329,000

Douglas Costa Flashback TOTS SBC cheapest solutions

Below you’ll find some of the cheapest possible solutions to Costa’s SBC, and as always none of the ones we suggest here will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Bianconeri solution

Brazil solution

League Finesse solution

If you’re interested in grabbing Costa for yourself, you won’t want to wait too long to start knocking out requirements, as it will expire on Friday, May 21.

You should have no problem adding Costa to your FIFA Ultimate Team with this guide, and if you do pick him up let us know how he works out on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.