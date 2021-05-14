FIFAe 2021 World Cup: Start date, players, prize pool & more - Dexerto

EA SPORTS have announced the return of their FIFA 21 FIFAe World Cup competition that pits 32 of the best players from around the world against each other for a massive prize pool.

FIFA 21 is a competitive game at its heart, with players using a variety of tactics to out-smart their opposition and take home the win. That’s why it’s always exciting to see the best players in the world pit against each other in a high-stakes competition.

Well, that’s exactly what the FIFAe World Cup is bringing to FIFA 21 fans across the globe this August.

With 32 of the world’s top players each qualifying from the Global Series Playoffs in their respective regions, it’s going to be an event that’s definitely worth tuning in to watch.

Advertisement

When is the 2021 FIFA eWorld Cup?

The FIFAe World Cup will be taking place between August 4 and August 8, 2021. The competition will be hosted in London with 32 of the best FIFA 21 players taking part and battling it out for a massive $500,000 grand prize.

Of course, the victor of the event will also be crowned the best FIFA 21 player in the world, so it’s safe to say the stakes are high.

FIFAe World Cup format and rules

Players will be split into four groups of eight, with each competitor facing one another. The top four players from each group will then progress to the single-elimination knockout stage, where the best FIFA player in the world will eventually be crowned.

Advertisement

Read More: Another FIFA 21 Squad Battles glitch has been discovered

It’s worth noting that the tournament is running a cross-console format, so for every matchup, one game is played on Xbox and one on Playstation. That way, every competitor is on a level playing field and there’s no risk of anyone gaining an unfair advantage.

The FIFAe World Cup is coming! 🇬🇧 London. 4-8 August

🔝 Top players from around the world

🎮 Cross-console competition

💰 $500,000 prize pool Read more: https://t.co/BQncYeh4fP#FeWC #FameYourGame #FIFAe pic.twitter.com/d2M1H0fGb6 — FIFAe (@FIFAe) May 14, 2021

FIFAe World Cup Prize Pool

Each of the 32 competitors taking part in the FIFAe World Cup is fighting for a portion of the $500,000 prize pool.

While this huge reward will be split up amongst the top-performing players at the event, the winner will be taking home a whopping $250,000 in prize money.

FIFAe World Cup players

As of yet, EA not announced the full list of competitors that will be taking part in the event.

Advertisement

However, we do know only the best FIFA 21 players from around the world will be invited as they’re qualifying from each of the Global Series Playoffs.

You can track the performance of the best players in the world on EA’s official Global Series Rankings.

With so many high-level competitors in one tournament and a huge amount of money on the line, the FIFAe World Cup is an event that you don’t want to miss.

So, mark your calendar for August 4, when the action all kicks off in London.