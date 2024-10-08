EA FC 25 AcceleRATE explained: Lengthy, Controlled, Explosive & more

Every card in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team is different, including which AcceleRATE type they are. Here is everything you need to know about the feature and how it impacts players.

It is important to consider multiple factors when deciding which cards to put in an Ultimate Team squad. First, the position has to match their formation. Next, the card has to have a player role that matches your tactics.

In addition, you want players who have good attributes and practical Play Styles. With all of that to already consider, it’s easy to forget about AcceleRATE. However, understanding the feature is critical to choosing the right team.

What is AcceleRATE in EA FC 25?

The Accelerate feature is the archetype that determines each player’s Pace while running on the pitch. It is crafted by combining four basic stats: Acceleration, Height, Agility, and Strength.

Depending on the percentage involved from each one of those, the outcome will be an AcceleRATE type. This not only makes each player and the game, in general, more realistic, but it also gives users a chance to be more strategic when building their teams, as they must think which type of AcceleRATE is better to use on an attacker to beat a certain midfielder or defender and vice-versa.

EA FC 25 AcceleRATE system explained

Controlled is the most common AcceleRATE type. Players under this category move in a more balanced and controlled manner. Explosive groups together shorter and more agile players that start quickly but slow down after the initial burst of acceleration.

Lengthy features taller and stronger players that start slow but get faster over longer distances once in full stride.

Here is an explanation of how the new AcceleRATE percentages work in EA FC 24.

Controlled Explosive – 50% Explosive, 50% Controlled

– 50% Explosive, 50% Controlled Mostly Explosive – 70% Explosive, 30% Controlled

– 70% Explosive, 30% Controlled Controlled Lengthy – 50% Lengthy, 50% Controlled

– 50% Lengthy, 50% Controlled Mostly Lengthy – 70% Lengthy, 30% Controlled

EA FC 25 AcceleRATE categories

This is how they are assigned:

TYPE HEIGHT AGILITY STRENGTH ACCELERATION AGILITY vs STRENGTH DIFFERENCE Explosive <= 175 cm (~5’9’’)



[5’9.3 ft / 176.2 cm] >= 80 — >= 80 >= 20 Mostly Explosive <= 182 cm (~6’0’’)



[6’0 ft / 183.1 cm] >= 70 — >= 80 >= 12 Controlled explosive <= 182 cm (~6’0’’)



[ 6’0 ft / 183.1 cm] >= 65 — >= 70 >= 4 Controlled Any Any Any Any Any Controlled Lenghty >= 181 cm (~5’11’’)



[5’11.1 ft / 180.6 cm] — >= 65 >= 40 >= 4 Mostly Lengthy >= 183 cm (~6’0’’)



[5’11.8 / 182.57 cm] —



>= 75

>= 55 >= 12 Lengthy >= 188 cm (~6’2’’)



[6’1.8 ft / 187.45 cm] — >= 80 >= 55 >= 20

For more on FC 25 Ultimate Team, check out our guides on the best players to use in Evolutions and the best players for RUSH.