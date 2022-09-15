Best FIFA 23 Bundesliga players: Top 23 ratings from Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund & more

EA continued its rollout of FIFA 23 player ratings by showing off the top 23 from Bundesliga, featuring big stars from Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and many more.

FIFA rating reveals always spark heated debates in the community. EA already announced FIFA 23’s top 23 overall players as well as the top players from the Premier League and La Liga.

Lionel Messi and Christiano Ronaldo’s ratings specifically drew attention from FIFA 23 players.

The Bundesliga lost two superstars in Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski, but there are still plenty of exciting players in the league’s top 23 ratings.

EA SPORTS Jude Bellingham is featured in the Bundesliga’s top 23 players.

EA shared the Bundesliga’s top players, and there were a few surprises players may not have expected.

Here are the best Bundesliga players in FIFA 23:

Manuel Neuer – 90

Sadio Mane – 89

Joshua Kimmich – 89

Thomas Muller – 87

Leon Goretzka – 87

Christopher Nkunku – 86

Kevin Trapp – 86

Kingsley Coman – 86

Yann Sommer – 85

Patrik Schick – 85

Marco Reus – 85

Niklas Sule – 85

Serge Gnabry – 85

Matthijs de Ligt – 85

Peter Gulacsi – 85

Jude Bellingham – 84

Lucas Hernandez – 84

Alphonso Davies – 84

Mats Hummels – 84

Koen Casteels – 84

Leroy Sane – 84

Moussa Diaby – 84

Konrad Laimer – 83

Unsurprisingly, Manuel Neur tops the ratings after another stellar season for Bayern Munich. New teammate Sadio mane follows behind after a shock move from Liverpool during the summer transfer window.

All top five Bundesliga players are from Bayern Munich. Nkunku lit the German top flight on fire last season, scoring 20 goals and adding 15 assists in 34 games. English phenom Jude Bellingham made a small leap from an 82 to 84 in FIFA 23.

Plenty of these cards make perfect additions to your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Don’t be surprised to see many of these stars dominating FUT Champs in the early weeks.