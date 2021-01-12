Bastian Schweinsteiger & Rio Ferdinand pick their FIFA 21 Team of the Year

Football legends Bastian Schweinsteiger and Rio Ferdinand have shared their TOTY picks for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, so let’s take a look at which players the pair have decided deserve the ultimate honor in FUT.

Team of the Year is working a bit differently in FIFA 21 than it has in the past, but one thing that hasn’t changed is that players still have the chance to vote on their picks for who should make the exclusive side.

That means absolutely everyone who plays gets the chance to have their choice counted, and now former professional footballers Bastian Schweinsteiger of Germany and Rio Ferdinand from England – both of whom are ICONS in FUT – have revealed their picks.

Bastian Schweinsteiger’s TOTY picks

Since his video was tweeted first, we’ll begin with Schweinsteiger’s choices for who he thinks should make the cut. Notably, the legend left out Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo from his 3-4-3 lineup, but as you would expect, he also features some of the best German stars right now.

First, is keeper Manuel Neuer; then Marquinhos, Virgil Van Dijk, and Sergio Ramos make up his defensive backline, while at midfield it’s Joshua Kimmich, Raphael Guerreiro, Jordan Henderson, and Kevin De Bruyne.

Instead of Messi or Ronaldo up front (which some fans see as a major snub), Schweinsteiger went with what he called 3 “real weapons” in Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Robert Lewandowski.

Schweinsteiger’s FIFA 21 TOTY

GK: Maneul Neuer — Bayern Munich

CB: Sergio Ramos — Real Madrid

CB: Virgil Van Dijk — Liverpool

CB: Marquinhos — Paris Saint-Germain

LM: Raphael Guerreiro — Borussia Dortmund

RM: Joshua Kimmich — Bayern Munich

CM: Jordan Henderson — Liverpool

CM: Kevin De Bruyne — Manchester City

LW: Neymar Jr. — Paris Saint-Germain

RW: Kylian Mbappe — Paris Saint-Germain

ST: Robert Lewandowski — Bayern Munich

Rio Ferdinand’s TOTY picks

Ferdinand chose to go with a more classic 4-3-3 lineup, and starting things right off with the Premier League and Liverpool’s Alisson Becker at keeper, explaining that “if you want Mr. Consistency. Mr. Quiet, but get my job done. He’s the man. Simple as.”

Like Schweinsteiger, Virgil Van Dijk and Sergio Ramos also found their way into Rio’s TOTY selection, joined by Alphonso Davies and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Kevin De Bruyne, who Ferdinand called “the best midfielder in the Premier League” also made this team as well, along with Thiago “The Artist” and the most “intelligent” player in the Prem, again is Jason Kimmich.

Robert Lewandowski could very well be a TOTY pick, as he was selected by both legends, and unlike his German counterpart, Ferdinand was more than happy to include Ronaldo in his forward three, along with Sadio Mané.

“No need to explain why. Goals, goals, goals,” the Manchester United leged said of his attacker picks.

Ferdinand’s FIFA 21 TOTY

GK: Alisson Becker — Liverpool

CB: Sergio Ramos — Real Madrid

CB: Virgil Van Dijk — Liverpool

LB: Alphonso Davies — Bayern Munich

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold — Liverpool

CM: Kevin De Bruyne — Manchester City

CM: Thiago — Liverpool

CM: Joshua Kimmich — Bayern Munich

ST: Robert Lewandowski — Bayern Munich

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo — Juventus

ST: Sadio Mane — Liverpool

