Bastian Schweinsteiger & Rio Ferdinand pick their FIFA 21 Team of the Year

Published: 12/Jan/2021 22:24

by Bill Cooney

Football legends Bastian Schweinsteiger and Rio Ferdinand have shared their TOTY picks for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, so let’s take a look at which players the pair have decided deserve the ultimate honor in FUT.

Team of the Year is working a bit differently in FIFA 21 than it has in the past, but one thing that hasn’t changed is that players still have the chance to vote on their picks for who should make the exclusive side.

That means absolutely everyone who plays gets the chance to have their choice counted, and now former professional footballers Bastian Schweinsteiger of Germany and Rio Ferdinand from England – both of whom are ICONS in FUT – have revealed their picks.

Bastian Schweinsteiger’s TOTY picks

Since his video was tweeted first, we’ll begin with Schweinsteiger’s choices for who he thinks should make the cut. Notably, the legend left out Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo from his 3-4-3 lineup, but as you would expect, he also features some of the best German stars right now.

First, is keeper Manuel Neuer; then Marquinhos, Virgil Van Dijk, and Sergio Ramos make up his defensive backline, while at midfield it’s Joshua Kimmich, Raphael Guerreiro, Jordan Henderson, and Kevin De Bruyne.

Instead of Messi or Ronaldo up front (which some fans see as a major snub), Schweinsteiger went with what he called 3 “real weapons” in Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Robert Lewandowski. 

Schweinsteiger’s FIFA 21 TOTY

  • GK: Maneul Neuer — Bayern Munich
  • CB: Sergio Ramos — Real Madrid
  • CB: Virgil Van Dijk — Liverpool
  • CB: Marquinhos — Paris Saint-Germain
  • LM: Raphael Guerreiro — Borussia Dortmund
  • RM: Joshua Kimmich — Bayern Munich
  • CM: Jordan Henderson — Liverpool
  • CM: Kevin De Bruyne — Manchester City
  • LW: Neymar Jr. — Paris Saint-Germain
  • RW: Kylian Mbappe — Paris Saint-Germain
  • ST: Robert Lewandowski — Bayern Munich

Rio Ferdinand’s TOTY picks

Ferdinand chose to go with a more classic 4-3-3 lineup, and starting things right off with the Premier League and Liverpool’s Alisson Becker at keeper, explaining that “if you want Mr. Consistency. Mr. Quiet, but get my job done. He’s the man. Simple as.”

Like Schweinsteiger, Virgil Van Dijk and Sergio Ramos also found their way into Rio’s TOTY selection, joined by Alphonso Davies and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Kevin De Bruyne, who Ferdinand called “the best midfielder in the Premier League” also made this team as well, along with Thiago “The Artist” and the most “intelligent” player in the Prem, again is Jason Kimmich.

Robert Lewandowski could very well be a TOTY pick, as he was selected by both legends, and unlike his German counterpart, Ferdinand was more than happy to include Ronaldo in his forward three, along with Sadio Mané.

“No need to explain why. Goals, goals, goals,” the Manchester United leged said of his attacker picks.

Ferdinand’s FIFA 21 TOTY

  • GK: Alisson Becker — Liverpool
  • CB: Sergio Ramos — Real Madrid
  • CB: Virgil Van Dijk — Liverpool
  • LB: Alphonso Davies — Bayern Munich
  • RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold — Liverpool
  • CM: Kevin De Bruyne — Manchester City
  • CM: Thiago — Liverpool
  • CM: Joshua Kimmich — Bayern Munich
  • ST: Robert Lewandowski — Bayern Munich
  • ST: Cristiano Ronaldo — Juventus
  • ST: Sadio Mane — Liverpool

Best young players in FIFA 21 Career Mode

Published: 12/Jan/2021 13:42 Updated: 12/Jan/2021 13:43

by Alex Garton
FIFA 21 young player
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21

In FIFA 21 Career Mode, it can be difficult to know which young players are worth picking up for your club. In the long run, they can save you a lot of money and if they have enough potential, they may even develop into a world-class talent. 

Contents

Although Ultimate Team is incredibly addictive and fun, sometimes it’s nice to just hop into Career Mode and manage an existing squad. Of course, it’s important that you recruit young talent to develop if you’re looking to bring success and silverware to your club.

Unlike FUT, in Career Mode, players with a lot of potential are capable of improving over-time. This means investing in the correct young players is absolutely key if you want to improve your squad.

However, with so many players on the market, it’s hard to know who’s worth your investment. Well, we’ve compiled a list of all the best young players in every position so you know exactly who to take a chance on.

Best young players in FIFA 21

Best young goalkeepers and defenders

fifa 21 screenshot
EA SPORTS
FIFA 21 was released on October 6, 2020.

As with any team, a strong backline is absolutely key if you’re looking to win trophies. In the center-back position, you’ll ideally want to pick up players with high-strength and plenty of height to contest crosses. Whereas for your left and right back, you’ll want to prioritize players with pace and counter-attacking capabilities. Of course, no team is complete without an outstanding goalkeeper and we’ve got you covered on that front.

When making these lists, we’ve attempted to cater to every club’s budget. In each position, there’s at least one established young talent and one that will need time to develop but costs significantly less to sign.

  • GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Milan. Age: 21. OVR (86) POT (92). Price: £84m
  • GK: Maarten Vandevoordt, KRC Genk. Age: 18. OVR (68) POT (86). Price: £800k
  • GK: Andriy Lunin, Real Madrid. Age: 21. OVR (75) POT (87). Price: £11m
  • RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool. Age: 21. OVR (87). POT (92). Price: £103m
  • RB: Neco Williams, Liverpool. Age: 19. OVR (68) POT (85). Price: £1.1m
  • CB: Matthijs de Ligt, Juventus. Age: 21. OVR (85) POT (92). Price: £91.5m
  • CB: Jarrad Branthwaite, Everton. Age: 18. OVR (63) POT (85). Price: £375k
  • CB: Nehuen Perez, Granada CF. Age: 20. OVR (75) POT (85). Price: £10.5m
  • LB: Luca Netz, Hertha BSC. Age: 17. OVR (63) POT (85). Price: £375k
  • LB: Alphonso Davies, FC Bayern Munchen. Age: 19. OVR (81) POT (89). Price: £47.5m

Best young midfielders

FIFA 21 screenshot
EA SPORTS
It’s important to pick up young players with plenty of potential.

It’s difficult to define what makes a great midfielder as it completely depends on what you’re looking for. Certain players can do a little bit of everything but sometimes it’s better to pick up someone who can do a specific job. For example, a strong CDM capable of executing great passes or an agile CAM who can weave through the opposing team’s defense. Either way, no matter what midfielder you’re looking for, our list certainly has the answer.

There’s a range of great midfielders to choose from, a standout is Pedri from FC Barcelona who can be picked up for as little as £2.7m. Although he starts at 73 OVR, he has the potential to reach an incredible 89 if developed.

  • CDM: Sandro Tonali, Milan. Age: 20. OVR (77) POT (91). Price: £21.5m
  • CDM: Matteo Guendouzi, Hertha BSC. Age: 21. OVR (77) POT (86). Price: £20m
  • RM: Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund. Age: 20. OVR (87) POT (93). Price: £111.5m
  • RM: Takefusa Kubo, Villarreal CF. Age: 19. OVR (75) POT (89). Price: £12m
  • CM: Eduardo Camavinga, Stade Rennais FC. Age: 17. OVR (78) POT (89). Price: £26m
  • CM: Billy Gilmour, Chelsea. Age: 19. OVR (71) POT (86). Price: £4m
  • LM: Moussa Diaby, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Age: 21. OVR (81) POT (88). Price: £47m
  • LM: Pedri, FC Barcelona. Age: 17. OVR (73) POT (89). Price: £2.7m
  • CAM: Martin Odegaard, Real Madrid. Age: 21. OVR (83) POT (89). Price: £52.5m
  • CAM: Joseph Willock, Arsenal. Age: 21. OVR (71) POT (85). Price: £4.1m

Best young strikers and wingers

EA SPORTS
In Career Mode, how you spend your money will play a huge part in how successful your club is.

Buying strong attacking players can be extremely expensive at the best of times, especially if they’re established goalscorers. So when you do pick up a player, it’s key they have the correct skills for the job. In a winger, you’re looking for pace, the ability to beat a man, and great crossing. Whereas the perfect striker is agile, strong, and clinical in front of goal.

There’s a range of players who are equipped with these skills. If you have the budget, Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe are at the top of their game and will significantly improve a squad. However, if you’re looking for a long-term project, Fabio Silva or Christos Tzolis are great players who have a lot of potential.

  • RW: Ferran Torres, Manchester City. Age: 20. OVR (80) POT (88). Price: £51m
  • RW: Joelson Fernandes, Sporting CP. Age: 20. OVR (69) POT (87). Price: £1.3m
  • RW: Trincao, FC Barcelona. Age: 20. OVR (78) POT (91). Price: £30.5m
  • ST: Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund. Age: 20. OVR (85) POT (92). Price: £97m
  • ST: Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain. Age: 21. OVR (90) POT (95). Price: £167m
  • ST: Jonathan David, Lille OSC. Age: 20. OVR (77) POT (88). Price: £21m
  • ST: Fabio Silva, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Age: 18. OVR (69) POT (85). Price: £1.3m
  • LW: Christian Pulisic, Chelsea. Age: 21. OVR (81) POT (87). Price: £37m
  • LW: Christos Tzolis, PAOK FC. Age: 18. OVR (69) POT (87). Price: £1.3m
  • LW: Charles De Ketelaere, Club Brugge. Age: 19. OVR (73) POT (85). Price: £6.5m

That rounds off our list of the best young players in FIFA 21 for every position. Hopefully, this has given you a better idea of who your club should invest in on Career Mode.

Any of these players would make an amazing addition to your team, but make sure you identify what your squad is lacking and fill in the gaps with new talent.