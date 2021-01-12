 FIFA 21 Update 8 patch notes: Stepovers nerfed, Ultimate Team & Career Mode changes - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

FIFA 21 Update 8 patch notes: Stepovers nerfed, Ultimate Team & Career Mode changes

Published: 12/Jan/2021 9:52

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 van dijk
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21

EA SPORTS have revealed FIFA 21 title update 8 patch notes for its reveal on PC, including some big changes to gameplay, Ultimate Team, and more.

There’s a number of tweaks that have been made in the refresh, including a nerf to stepovers in-game. They are no longer an easy skill move in-game and will not work as effectively, according to the information posted on the EA live blog, when chained with stepover skill moves.

They announced the changes would be going live on January 12 for PC players, on Origin and Steam, via their EA Direct Communication Twitter account.

FIFA 21 Update 8 patch notes

fifa 21 screenshot
EA SPORTS
FIFA 21 Update 8 has shaken gameplay up once again.

Gameplay

Made the following changes:

  • Made several adjustments to the Team Press D-Pad Tactic.
    • Decreased the amount of time the Team Press D-Pad Tactic can be active for, before requiring cooldown, from 20 seconds to 15 seconds.
    • Once Team Press is requested, its effect takes 2 seconds to activate.
    • In situations where the defending team is using Team Press and recovers possession, Team Press will not automatically remain active on the following loss of possession.
  • Made several adjustments to Stepover and Reverse Step Over Skill Moves.
    • Both Skill Moves are no longer considered Easy Skill Moves and will be less effective when chained together while moving.
    • The animations for both Skill Moves have been slowed down.
    • Decreased player transition speed when exiting either Skill Move at forward angles.

Addressed the following issues:

  • The goalkeeper sometimes gets stuck to the net geometry and is unable to put the ball into play, resulting in matches not finishing within the expected time.
  • After a defender positioned themselves in front of the ball carrier following a heavy touch, the defender sometimes did not contest the ball.
  • Improved referee penalty kick logic in situations where the goalkeeper dives at the ball carrier’s feet.
  • Improved referee logic when making decisions in breakaway tackling situations outside of the box.
  • When a goalkeeper moved then stood still during a penalty kick, they could sometimes deflect the ball into their own net when it was hit directly at them.
    • This does not affect other types of potential deflections that could occur.
  • In situations where the ball carrier would start a shooting animation, but the shot was canceled in time, the defender could sometimes perform an unintended blocking animation.

FIFA Ultimate Team

Made the following changes:

  • In online matches, players will no longer see their opponent’s equipped Ball Item, they will instead always see their own.
  • Co-Op Squad Battles matches can now be paused during gameplay by either player.
  • Co-Op Squad Battles matches no longer have a pause limit.

Addressed the following issues:

  • After claiming FUT Coins from Team Event Objectives, the overall FUT Coin total did not increase until FUT was exited and re-entered.
    • The correct amount of FUT Coins was being claimed, this issue only impacted when the display of the overall total would increase.
  • When a previously locked Objective group was unlocked, it continued to display as locked until the player exited and re-entered FUT.
  • The Co-Op widget could stop responding after the Pricing filter was used during a Transfer Market search.
  • After engaging with the Recommended Consumable Search option found in the Radial Menu, not all menu navigation button callouts were functioning as expected.
  • If a Co-Op Lobby guest left the Lobby while the Host was opening a pack, the Host’s menu background would incorrectly display.
  • When previewing Goal Music, Chant, Anthem, and Crowd Items in My Stadium, the audio would reset if the previewed Item was selected.
  • The progress UI would animate every time the Community Event screen was visited.
  • Updated Competitor Mode description.
  • The Club name was incorrectly displayed when viewing Player Ratings in the pause menu.
  • Updated the FUT Champions Qualification Points icon displayed on the Weekend League details screen.
  • Trophies displayed in Milestone Objectives were not facing in the correct direction.
  • Updated background on the pop up that displays when choosing a Season reward that has multiple choices.
  • When a Community Event was completed, the UI did not display correctly.
  • Addressed a potential stability issue that could occur in a Co-Op lobby.
  • Repetitive commentary could occur during some corner kicks.

Career Mode

Made the following change:

  • The potential quality of Youth Players is now more aligned with the general football region that they come from.

Addressed the following issues:

  • Player OVRs could remain unrealistically high in their 30s, resulting in players retiring seemingly at their peak.
  • Addressed further instances of Strikers taking too long to be retrained as Center Forwards.

VOLTA FOOTBALL

Addressed the following issues:

  • Some hairstyles did not display correctly.
  • Updated a typo on the message that displays when discarding items.

Pro Clubs

Addressed the following issue:

  • A Virtual Pro’s customized boot colors did not always save.

General, Audio, and Video

Made the following changes:

  • Updated badges, kits, 2D portraits, stadiums, and ad boards.
  • Added 34 new Starheads and updated 29 existing Starheads which will be activated at a later date through a Server Release.
    • Stay tuned to the EA SPORTS FIFA Tracker to learn when these Starheads will become active.

Addressed the following issues:

  • The Nike Serie A TIM Merlin 2019 Hi Vis ball did not display a shadow in game.
  • The inactivity timer did not start while the Origin overlay was active in some online matches.
FIFA

FIFA 21 players reveal their biggest factor in Team of the Year votes

Published: 12/Jan/2021 0:26

by Bill Cooney

Share

FUT

We asked FIFA 21 players what they were basing their Team of the Year votes on this year, and the results are finally in – so let’s take a look at what you’re focusing on as you make your picks.

The Team of the Year promo usually introduces some of the best, non-ICON cards available in FIFA each year. For 21, things are working a bit differently, with EA just opening up the player voting on January 7.

Who exactly is going to be featured remains unknown, but we do know they’ll be among the best of the best of the world’s top players from the list of nominees, making it incredibly difficult to pick out just a few ahead of time.

EA SPORTS
The full list of nominees for FIFA 21 Team of the Year (TOTY).

But what are players thinking about when it comes to choosing the team they want to see with their all-important vote? In an effort to better understand the FIFA community, we put out a poll on our Twitter page, @UltimateTeamUK, and asked you to tell us yourself.

Players with no idea what they were basing their vote on tallied in third, with 14.8% of the 3,251 total votes we received – and at least it’s good to see players participating even if they’re just winging it.

Next up were the players basing their choices on the current meta, in an effort to further dominate Weekend League, collecting 22.3% of the vote.

The winners by a landslide were the players who are making, or have made, their picks based on how players have been performing in the real world, with 62.9% of the total votes.

We still haven’t seen any news on when TOTY cards will start entering packs at the time of writing this article, but it could very well be arriving soon, with some predicting we could see players start to be announced on Monday, January 18 after players have had a bit of time to vote.

Whenever it does happen though, be sure to stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest updates on when teams are announced, any SBCs that pop up, and to vote in our next poll and have your opinion heard.