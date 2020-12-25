Logo
How to complete Andy Delort Ligue 1 POTM FIFA 21 SBC: solutions & cost

Published: 25/Dec/2020 4:24

by Andrew Amos
Andy Delort is celebrating Christmas in style in FIFA 21, picking up the Ligue 1 POTM for November and getting his own special SBC for it too. Here’s how you can complete it to add a bit of Algerian flair to your French attack.

It was down to Kevin Volland, Irvin Carona, and Andy Delort for the FIFA 21 Ligue 1 POTM in November, and the latter managed to walk away with the honors. Delort’s efforts helped Montpellier stabilize in the middle of the table, getting four wins on the trot across the month.

The striker scored three goals and two assists in November to get the nod, including a brace against Strasbourg that helped Montpellier triumph 4-3. That effort also netted him an 82-rated IF, but his 86-rated POTM card is a lot more appealing. Here’s what you need to know.

Andy Delort Ligue 1 POTM card stats

Delort’s 86-rated POTM card is a raw upgrade of +7 from his base card (79), as well as an extra +4 from his Inform (82). With a base upgrade that hefty, you know his POTM stats are going to be good.

The POTM card increases the Algerian striker’s Pace from 84 to 91 compared to his base card, as well as huge +10 upgrades to Passing (80) and Dribbling (85). Also, in honor of his many headed efforts, he’s getting a handy increase to Jumping (+7) and Strength (+7) in the box to help rise above the defense.

Shooting wise, the +8 to 88 is also very handy. With an incredible 98 Shot Power and 88 Finishing, Delort’s POTM card is expected to be lethal in front of goal.

Andy Delort POTM FIFA 21 stats

Delort FIFA 21 POTM SBC requirements: total cost

The Delort SBC comes in at a respectable 80,000 to 90,000 coins, depending on your platform, which is at a more convenient price range to casual players. However, he can be a solid upgrade to any Ligue 1 squad ⁠— although he lacks some flexibility due to being Algerian.

Andy Delort

  • # of players from Ligue 1: Min 1
  • IF players: Min 2
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
FIFA 21 Andy Delort Ligue 1 POTM SBC solution
FUTBIN
Here’s the cheapest solution to the Andy Delort POTM SBC.

You’ll have until January 25, 2021 to pick up Delort, so if you want to wait on doing the SBC, you are more than able to do so.

If you do pick up the Montpellier striker though, let us know on @UltimateTeamUK, especially if you score an absolute worldie!

How to complete FIFA 21 Roberto Firmino Freeze SBC: cheapest solutions & cost

Published: 24/Dec/2020 18:58 Updated: 24/Dec/2020 19:52

by Bill Cooney
EA Sports has released a new SBC for Liverpool player Roberto Firmino, and we’ve got all the info you need to unlock it quickly and easily for yourself, including stats, price, requirements and solutions.

Firmino has been one of Liverpool’s stars in recent seasons, consistently ranking among the club’s top-performing players match after match in the Premier League.

On Christmas Eve, EA Sports dropped a brand new Freeze SBC for the Brazilian that bumps him up to an 89 OVR and moves him from CF to CM. Below are the stats for this new card, followed by price, requirements, solutions and more:

Roberto Firmino Freeze SBC in-game stats

FUTBIN
Stats for Firmino’s Freeze card in FIFA 21.

Firmino is already an 87 on his regular gold card, but the move to CM comes with some decent stat upgrades, as well. Defending is now 86 up from 61, and Passing is 87 instead of 81.

Physicality is now 84 instead of 78, and while his other stats might have taken a bit of hit, for a midfielder they definitely make for a highly decent card – but it won’t be coming cheap.

Roberto Firmino Freeze SBC requirements & cost

Let’s cut right to the chase here: This is a pricey SBC that comes with five different sets of requirements to complete. All together. it will run you anywhere from 830,000 to 955,000 coins for all of them, so if you’re interested, hopefully you’ve saved some up!

The full list of requirements along with the rewards for each challenge are listed below:

Liverpool

  • Number of players from Liverpool: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Brazil

  • Number of players from Brazil: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

  • Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

  • In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 60
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 88
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

Roberto Firmino Freeze SBC cheapest solutions

Below are some of the cheapest solutions to each of the SBCs required to unlock Firmino’s card. To make things even easier, none of them will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Liverpool

Brazil

Premier League

Top Form

88-Rated Squad

If you want to start knocking out these SBCs to get Firmino for yourself, you do have three weeks to do so – which is a good thing because of the sheer amount of squads you’ll need to put together.

As always, be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for the latest FIFA 21 news, and if you get Firmino from this SBC and use him in a game, be sure to send a clip our way!