How to complete Andy Delort Ligue 1 POTM FIFA 21 SBC: solutions & cost

Andy Delort is celebrating Christmas in style in FIFA 21, picking up the Ligue 1 POTM for November and getting his own special SBC for it too. Here’s how you can complete it to add a bit of Algerian flair to your French attack.

It was down to Kevin Volland, Irvin Carona, and Andy Delort for the FIFA 21 Ligue 1 POTM in November, and the latter managed to walk away with the honors. Delort’s efforts helped Montpellier stabilize in the middle of the table, getting four wins on the trot across the month.

The striker scored three goals and two assists in November to get the nod, including a brace against Strasbourg that helped Montpellier triumph 4-3. That effort also netted him an 82-rated IF, but his 86-rated POTM card is a lot more appealing. Here’s what you need to know.

Bravo, Andy Delort! The @UNFP November #POTM 👏

Another top striker option for your @Ligue1UberEats FUT squad 🔥 pic.twitter.com/f0AsxiAqfj — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) December 24, 2020

Andy Delort Ligue 1 POTM card stats

Delort’s 86-rated POTM card is a raw upgrade of +7 from his base card (79), as well as an extra +4 from his Inform (82). With a base upgrade that hefty, you know his POTM stats are going to be good.

The POTM card increases the Algerian striker’s Pace from 84 to 91 compared to his base card, as well as huge +10 upgrades to Passing (80) and Dribbling (85). Also, in honor of his many headed efforts, he’s getting a handy increase to Jumping (+7) and Strength (+7) in the box to help rise above the defense.

Read More: How to complete FIFA 21 Firmino Freeze SBC

Shooting wise, the +8 to 88 is also very handy. With an incredible 98 Shot Power and 88 Finishing, Delort’s POTM card is expected to be lethal in front of goal.

Delort FIFA 21 POTM SBC requirements: total cost

The Delort SBC comes in at a respectable 80,000 to 90,000 coins, depending on your platform, which is at a more convenient price range to casual players. However, he can be a solid upgrade to any Ligue 1 squad ⁠— although he lacks some flexibility due to being Algerian.

Andy Delort

# of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

IF players: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

You’ll have until January 25, 2021 to pick up Delort, so if you want to wait on doing the SBC, you are more than able to do so.

If you do pick up the Montpellier striker though, let us know on @UltimateTeamUK, especially if you score an absolute worldie!