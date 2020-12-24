How to complete FIFA 21 Roberto Firmino Freeze SBC: cheapest solutions & cost

EA Sports has released a new SBC for Liverpool player Roberto Firmino, and we’ve got all the info you need to unlock it quickly and easily for yourself including stats, price, requirements, and solutions.

Firmino has been one of Liverpool’s stars in recent seasons, consistently ranking among the club’s top-performing players match after match in the Premier League.

On Christmas Eve, EA Sports dropped a brand new Freeze SBC for the Brazilian that bumps him up to an 89 OVR. Below are the stats for this new card, followed by price, requirements, solutions and more:

Roberto Firmino Freeze SBC in-game stats

Roberto Firmino Freeze SBC requirements & cost

Let’s cut right to the chase here, this is an extremely pricey SBC that comes with five different sets of requirements to complete. All together it will run you anywhere from 830,000 to 955,000 coins for all of them, so if you’re interested, hopefully you’ve saved some up!

The full list of requirements along with the rewards for each challenge are listed below:

Liverpool

Number of players from Liverpool: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Brazil

Number of players from Brazil: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 60

Team Chemistry: Min 60 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Team Chemistry: Min 50 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

Roberto Firmino Freeze SBC cheapest solutions

Be sure to check back soon as we’ll be posting solutions to each one of the squad building challenges above as soon as they become available. To make things even easier, none of them will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

If you want to start knocking out these SBCs to get Firmino for yourself, you do have three weeks to do so, which is a good thing because of the sheer amount of squads you’ll need to put together.

If you want to start knocking out these SBCs to get Firmino for yourself, you do have three weeks to do so, which is a good thing because of the sheer amount of squads you'll need to put together.