How to complete FIFA 21 Roberto Firmino Freeze SBC: cheapest solutions & cost

Published: 24/Dec/2020 18:58

by Bill Cooney
Firmino Freeze SBC

EA Sports has released a new SBC for Liverpool player Roberto Firmino, and we’ve got all the info you need to unlock it quickly and easily for yourself including stats, price, requirements, and solutions.

Firmino has been one of Liverpool’s stars in recent seasons, consistently ranking among the club’s top-performing players match after match in the Premier League.

On Christmas Eve, EA Sports dropped a brand new Freeze SBC for the Brazilian that bumps him up to an 89 OVR. Below are the stats for this new card, followed by price, requirements, solutions and more:

Roberto Firmino Freeze SBC in-game stats

Stats for Firmino’s Freeze card in FIFA 21.

Roberto Firmino Freeze SBC requirements & cost

Let’s cut right to the chase here, this is an extremely pricey SBC that comes with five different sets of requirements to complete. All together it will run you anywhere from 830,000 to 955,000 coins for all of them, so if you’re interested, hopefully you’ve saved some up!

The full list of requirements along with the rewards for each challenge are listed below:

Liverpool

  • Number of players from Liverpool: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Brazil

  • Number of players from Brazil: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

  • Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

  • In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 60
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 88
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

Roberto Firmino Freeze SBC cheapest solutions

Be sure to check back soon as we’ll be posting solutions to each one of the squad building challenges above as soon as they become available. To make things even easier, none of them will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

If you want to start knocking out these SBCs to get Firmino for yourself, you do have three weeks to do so, which is a good thing because of the sheer amount of squads you’ll need to put together.

As always, be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for the latest FIFA 21 news, and if you get Firmino from this SBC and use him in a game, be sure to send a clip our way!

Quincy Promes’ stacked FIFA 21 Ultimate Team XI revealed

Published: 24/Dec/2020 12:22

by Jacob Hale
FIFARosters/EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

Quincy Promes’ FIFA 21 Ultimate Team starting XI has been revealed, and it looks like he’s on his way to putting a world-beating team together.

While Promes is currently making headlines for different reasons, one FIFA player was lucky enough to come up against him in Division Rivals and see how his team fares on the virtual pitch, as well as the real one.

While many top players have teams made up of ICONs and high-value players, most likely due to the ease of buying packs for them, Promes’ team looks like it’s undergoing less of a pay-to-win strategy and is somewhat following the meta picks.

Let’s take a look at who he’s got in his squad.

Quincy Promes’ FIFA 21 Ultimate team

Quincy Promes FIFA 21 Ajax
Quincy Promes plays for Dutch side Ajax.

Most notable in Promes’ team is his own personal 99-rated card, proving that it’s actually him playing, as he went up against jamesyoungchoi in a Division 1 Rivals game.

He’s then surrounded himself with some national teammates, legends of the game, and several very meta choices to complete his squad. Here’s who’s included:

  • GK: Alisson — 90
  • RB: Kyle Walker — 85
  • CB: Virgil van Dijk — 90
  • CB: Raphael Varane — 86
  • LB: Ferland Mendy — 83
  • CDM: Ruud Gullit — 90
  • CDM: N’Golo Kante — 88
  • CAM: Ronaldo — 94
  • CAM: Quincy Promes — 99
  • CAM: Kylian Mbappe — 90
  • ST: Eusebio — 91
Quincy Promes FIFA 21 ultimate team
Reddit: jamesyoungchoi
Quincy Promes’ FIFA 21 Ultimate Team starting XI

This is a bit of a contrast to the footballer’s teams we’re used to seeing, in that it’s not filled with a plethora of ICONs, like Dortmund star Haaland’s is.

Instead, it looks like Promes is trying to do things the ‘proper’ way and build his team out with strong picks that can help him perform better in FUT Champs, without the need for a full team of 90+-rated ICONs.

We wouldn’t be surprised to see Promes’ team look more like Haaland’s as the season progresses and he earns more coins and rewards for solid performances, but for now, it’s a very comfortable, strong team that should be able to take down most opponents.