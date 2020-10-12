FIFA 21 Ligue 1 Player of the Month (POTM) nominees & winners - Dexerto

EA SPORTS and Ligue 1 combine every month to decide which player has been a standout performer in the French top league. Fans then get the chance to vote for their Player of the Month, and eventually, a POTM SBC will be released in FIFA 21 to unlock new special cards.

Here, we’ll be posting regular information about where & how to vote, which POTM nominees have been selected, and the winners as well.

The player who wins each fan vote always receives a greatly improved special card in-game, meaning the vote you cast doesn’t just grant the player an award in real life, but the opportunity to add another option to your Ultimate Team lineup.

Once they are revealed, we will be releasing Squad Building Challenge (SBC) guides, to show you how to complete them for as cheap as possible. Below, you can see information on how to vote, nominees, and ultimately a list of award winners will be added.

How to vote for Ligue 1 POTM in FIFA 21

If you want to vote for your Player of the Month for Ligue 1, follow these short steps:

Head over to the EA SPORTS Ligue 1 POTM website. Scroll through the candidates and pick the best one for the month. Hit vote by their name, until it says submitted! The wait begins for it to be announced which one is the winner.

FIFA 21 Ligue 1 POTM Winners & Nominees

September Nominees

As confirmed by EA SPORTS FIFA on October 12, the Ligue 1 POTM nominees are the following:

Serhou Guirassy

Ignatius Ganago

Ibrahima Niane

When are new FIFA 21 POTM cards announced?

The dates for these announcements are usually pretty sporadic and unpredictable. Friday does seem to be the day on the weekly calendar EA likes to announced winners, though, so it’s all about keeping an eye out for the news to drop.

We will update this page with winners each month for the award, and add new nominees where needed. For more FIFA 21 news, head over to @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter.