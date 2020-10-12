 FIFA 21 Ligue 1 Player of the Month (POTM) nominees & winners - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

FIFA 21 Ligue 1 Player of the Month (POTM) nominees & winners

Published: 12/Oct/2020 20:33

by Bill Cooney
FIFA 21 POTM Ligue 1

Share

FIFA 21

EA SPORTS and Ligue 1 combine every month to decide which player has been a standout performer in the French top league. Fans then get the chance to vote for their Player of the Month, and eventually, a POTM SBC will be released in FIFA 21 to unlock new special cards. 

Here, we’ll be posting regular information about where & how to vote, which POTM nominees have been selected, and the winners as well.

Advertisement

The player who wins each fan vote always receives a greatly improved special card in-game, meaning the vote you cast doesn’t just grant the player an award in real life, but the opportunity to add another option to your Ultimate Team lineup.

Once they are revealed, we will be releasing Squad Building Challenge (SBC) guides, to show you how to complete them for as cheap as possible. Below, you can see information on how to vote, nominees, and ultimately a list of award winners will be added.

Advertisement
Mbappe FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
FIFA 21 cover star Kylian Mbappe will probably pick up a few POTM awards throughout the season.

How to vote for Ligue 1 POTM in FIFA 21

If you want to vote for your Player of the Month for Ligue 1, follow these short steps:

  1. Head over to the EA SPORTS Ligue 1 POTM website.
  2. Scroll through the candidates and pick the best one for the month.
  3. Hit vote by their name, until it says submitted!
  4. The wait begins for it to be announced which one is the winner.

FIFA 21 Ligue 1 POTM Winners & Nominees

September Nominees

As confirmed by EA SPORTS FIFA on October 12, the Ligue 1 POTM nominees are the following:

Advertisement
  • Serhou Guirassy
  • Ignatius Ganago
  • Ibrahima Niane

When are new FIFA 21 POTM cards announced?

The dates for these announcements are usually pretty sporadic and unpredictable. Friday does seem to be the day on the weekly calendar EA likes to announced winners, though, so it’s all about keeping an eye out for the news to drop.

We will update this page with winners each month for the award, and add new nominees where needed. For more FIFA 21 news, head over to @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter.

FIFA

FIFA 21 TOTW 3 predictions: Ramos, Firmino, Trippier

Published: 12/Oct/2020 15:49

by Connor Bennett
Graphics: EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

FIFA 21’s Team of the Week is back for a third week in Ultimate Team after a packed slate of game. So, here are our predictions for the newest set of cards.

Even though many of the world’s top domestic leagues have been taking a break due to international games, that’s not stopping Team of the Week. 

Advertisement

The weekly addition of new cards has been full steam ahead since the launch of FIFA 21, with superstars like Heung Min Son, Erling Haaland, and Bruno Fernandes receiving a special card already for their real-life performances.

With Team of the Week #3 on the horizon, some FIFA players might assume that it’s going to be a weaker set of cards, but, it could actually surprise you. 

Advertisement
Erling Haaland in FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
We’ve already seen stars like Erling Haaland receive TOTW cards in FIFA 21.

FIFA 21 TOTW Week #3 predictions

For example, we’ve got Roberto Firmino, Sergio Ramos, and Sergej Milinković-Savić as the headline players in our predictions. Firmino, the Liverpool star, has been in fine form Brazil during the international break, and seems nailed on for a card.

Looking up the Premier League table, Firmino’s Merseyside rival Gylfi Sigurdsson also looks nailed on for a card. The Everton midfielder bagged himself two goals and the Man of the Match honors during Iceland’s win over Romania.

Elsewhere, Mason Mount notched home England’s winner against Belgium and a fine performance earns him a nod, while Matthias Ginter got himself on the scoresheet in Germany’s 2-1 Nations League win over Ukraine. 

Advertisement
  • GK: Rui Patricio – Wolves
  • GK: Brad Guzan – Atlanta United
  • RB: Jere Uronen – Genk
  • CB: Willi Orban – RB Leipzig
  • CB: Matthias Ginter – Borussia Monchengladbach
  • CB: Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid
  • LB: Robert Skov – Hoffenheim
  • LB: Kieran Trippier – Atletico Madrid 
  • CM: Sergej Milinković-Savić – Lazio
  • CM: Mason Mount – Chelsea
  • CM: Alejandro Bedoya – Philadelphia Union
  • CAM: Nikola Vlasic – CSKA Moscow
  • CAM: Gylfi Sigurdsson – Everton
  • CAM: Lee Nguyen – New England Revolution
  • RM: Martin Odegaard – Real Madrid
  • RM: Gwion Edwards – Ipswich Town
  • LW: Luis Muriel – Atalanta
  • LM: Kamil Grosicki – West Brom
  • CF: Roberto Firmino – Liverpool
  • ST: Felipe Mora – Portland Timbers
  • ST: Alexander Sorloth – RB Leipzig
  • ST: Michael Olunga – Kashiwa Reysol
  • ST: Jamille Matt – Forest Green Rovers

As for the domestic leagues we’ve given a nod to, Forest Green Rovers’ Jamille Matt bagged himself a hat-trick in a 4-1 triumph over Scunthorpe, while Felipe Mora grabbed two goals for Portland Timbers in their 6-3 win over LA Galaxy.

Of course, these players are purely who we believe will be in the Team of the Week, but EA might have some different ideas.

Be sure to check in with our Twitter account, UltimateTeamUK, on Wednesday, October 14 for the confirmed TOTW squad.

Advertisement