Viral Far Cry 6 TikTok shows dog’s heartbroken reaction to brutal gameplay

A TikTok creator showed some brutal Far Cry 6 gameplay to their dog and the pup’s reaction was absolutely priceless, but it was also heartbreaking.

Ubisoft’s Far Cry 6 was released in October of 2021 on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

The game features some of the most stunning and immersive gameplay of the year but also features some pretty brutal moments.

This is especially true when it comes to the game’s treatment of animals, which ranges from cockfighting to this soul-crushing moment a TikTok user shared with their dog.

Viral Far Cry 6 TikTok

Typically, reaction videos are reserved for popular streamers or content creators. But, this time, it’s all about one dog’s reaction to some absolutely brutal Far Cry 6 gameplay.

Over the track “Evil Morty” from Rick and Morty, we see an adorable pup watching its owner playing Far Cry 6 when suddenly the player is attacked by a dog in-game.

The player, out of self-defense or some kind of twisted vengeance, fights off the dog and proceeds to shoot it, all while their own dog watches.

After the events transpired, the dog turns to give its owner an unforgettable and tragic look.

Some of the comments from the post sum up the viewer’s reaction perfectly.

User GritZ wrote, “Dog grows up to develop a game where dogs kill humans” while another user, Kemur, calls this video, “His villain origin story.”

Far Cry 6 is a game that’s all about pets and animals, so this player still has time to redeem themselves in the eyes of their canine companion.

But another slip up like this and we may see a very different kind of reaction come from that Husky the next time around.