All Far Cry 6 Rooster locations & how to win Cockfights

In order to win Cockfights in Far Cry 6, you’ll need to know the locations of all the best Roosters hidden around Yara, and they’re not always easy to find.

Competing in Cockfights is one of the easiest ways to earn some extra money in Far Cry 6, but it’s also a fun way to pass the time and take a small break from exploring the sprawling map of Yara and taking down Antón Castillo’s forces.

Based on traditional fighting games like Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat, the game places a variety of Roosters in one-on-one battles for glory. There are even over-the-top special moves known as Gallo Super attacks to deal extra damage.

It’s all very bizarre, but also quite addictive if you’re willing to spend enough time with it. In order to win at the higher difficulties, though, you’re going to have to find the best Roosters – and we’ve got all of their locations for you.

Where to find all Roosters in Far Cry 6

There are a total of 19 Roosters to unlock in Far Cry 6, with the first 13 hidden around Yara and the final six given as Ubisoft Connect rewards. We’ve marked the location-based Roosters on the map above.

Here’s where to find every Rooster in Far Cry 6:

Rooster Region Location 1. El Rato Madrugada In a cage next to the Cockfighting arena at Montero Farm 2. El Dorado Madrugada Help out Elvis Carballo in the Montero Farm (Spur of the Moment quest) 3. Acero Madrugada Search near a thatched-roof shack on the eastern outskirts of Verdera 4. El Águila Madrugada Search along a mogote cliffside near the Cortina River in Serpentine Park 5. Papacito Valle De Oro Search under a thatched-roof chicken coop in Castilo National Zoo 6. El Pico Valle De Oro Search a chicken farm south of the Botanical Gardens of Yara 7. El Fénix Valle De Oro Search under a covered stable in a gated community west of Muerte Point 8. La Muerta Negra Valle De Oro Search the ranch pens on the western outskirts of Segunda 9. El Huevo El Este Search the cliffside Local La Joya PDP Offices in Mirador Cape 10. El Gallo Magnifico El Este Search the Arrese Farm of Fernando Valley after speaking to Petra Toca 11. Hermoso El Este Search the pens at Bonilla Farm in western Savanna Fields 12. La Bala De Plata El Este Find under the watchful eye of Reinaldo at Álvarez Farm on the Vacía Coast 13. La Bestia Blanca Esperanza Search inside the Casas de Lodo Residences in Esperanza 14. El Rebelde – Collect through Ubisoft Connect rewards 15. Sargento Gallo – Collect through Ubisoft Connect rewards 16. El Dragón – Collect through Ubisoft Connect rewards 17. El Rival – Collect through Ubisoft Connect rewards 18. Toasty – Collect through Ubisoft Connect rewards 19. Frosty – Collect through Ubisoft Connect rewards

Roosters in Far Cry 6 will also be marked on the minimap with a white crate symbol when you get close enough to them, so you’ll know you’re on the right track once you get to these locations.

When you find all 13 hidden Roosters, you’ll earn the Recrooster trophy or achievement. The 6 Roosters that are unlocked through Ubisoft Connect aren’t required to unlock this.

How to win Cockfights in Far Cry 6

Cockfights in Far Cry 6 are relatively easy, to begin with, and you can probably button-mash your way to victory. But as you progress through the difficulty levels, you’ll need to play a little more strategically and utilize all of the tricks your Rooster can pull off.

There are three types of attack – Close-Range, Long-Range, and Jump Attack – and your Rooster can dodge in any given direction. Take damage or miss attacks, and your Rage Bar will fill up, allowing you to unleash a powerful Gallo Super attack.

The best strategy for most Cockfights is to bait your opponent into attacking you first, dodge backward out of harm’s way, and then go in for the kill with a Long-Range attack or Jump Attack, or your Super Gallo when it charges up.

This might sound simple, but it can be very tempting to just constantly attack your opponent, especially when you’re playing something as silly as this. You’ll get a lot further if you approach battles more strategically instead.

