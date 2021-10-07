Far Cry 6 Peso guide: How to get money fast

If you’re struggling for money in Far Cry 6, we’ve got you covered with a few quick tips to making easy cash across Yara. Here’s how your pockets can be overflowing with pesos in no time.

From unlocking some of the best guns to acquiring select gear, pesos are all but essential in Far Cry 6. Alongside various materials and of course, Juan’s trusty Uranium, Pesos are the most valuable resource across Yara.

They can help you in almost any situation so it’s always worth stocking up and working harder for that extra cash. If you’re struggling to keep a healthy balance though, look no further than these quick tips.

Advertisement

From missions you can complete in the background, to simple looting tricks, here are the best ways to earn quick money in Far Cry 6.

How to earn cash quick in Far Cry 6

Los Bandidos Operations

The absolute best way to earn some quick cash in Far Cry 6 is through the Los Bandidos Operations. These are great for multiple reasons. First, they require barely any manual input and can mostly be left on in the background. Second, they can bring in thousands of pesos at a time, more than anything else in the game.

You’ll unlock this AI-driven minigame a few hours into the core storyline and once it’s accessible, it should always be in the back of your mind. Every few hours you’ll be able to task various Leaders with unique missions.

Advertisement

Throughout their treks, you’ll have a chance at claiming up to four rewards at once – three choosable items along with one final, predetermined item.

It’s in these rewards that a huge surplus of cash can be yours in no time at all. With multiple Leaders spinning a number of plates all at once, all you have to do is sit back and watch the money pile up.

Looting everything

The next best tip is to simply keep an eye out for every piece of loot. No matter where you are on the map, some form of resource to scavenge is always going to be close by.

Advertisement

Be sure to look on every shelf, sweep the floor, and even check rooftops for hidden chests, bags, and every type of container. You can easily scavenge hundreds of pesos this way if it becomes second nature as you get through the game.

Read More: Deathloop review

From bases around the map to random buildings, campsites, and everything in between, pesos are just lying around all over Yara. So be sure to keep an eye out.

To help give you an extra sense, there’s even a setting to force a white outline around nearby objects in the environment. Playing with this enables can be a huge help if you’re struggling to find various resources, including pesos.

Advertisement

Repeating races

Last but not least, if you’re absolutely strapped for cash and need a quick fix, races always provide some easy money. Find the quickest race you can, beat it the first time to unlock a unique reward, then rinse and repeat.

Each time you clear the race after that initial run, you’ll net 200 pesos. It’s not much, but it can be an effective way of constantly growing your bank account over time in Far Cry 6.