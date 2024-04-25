Fallout 4 has a plethora of pistols to choose from so if you’re wondering which sidearm to go for, here’s a list of some of the best pistols in the game.

Fallout 4 has a huge arsenal of weapons for players to choose from. These weapons range from blazing swords to literal nuke launchers. The game even has a bunch of pistols you might end up using if you like to keep things simple or if you’re going for a Gunslinger build.

That being said, don’t let the size of these pistols fool you as some of these really pack a punch. So, here is a list of the best pistols in Fallout 4.

Article continues after ad

Contents

1. Deliverer





Damage: 25

25 Ammo: 10mm round

10mm round Magazine Size: 12

12 Fire rate: 66

66 Range: 53

53 Accuracy: 67

67 AP cost: 26

Bonus effect: Improved VATS hit chance, 25% less Action Point cost.

Recommended mods: Advanced Receiver, Extended Barrel, Sharpshooter’s Grip, Large Quick Eject Mag, Glow Sights, Suppressor

If you have played Fallout 4 for a while you know how good the Deliverer is, not only is it the best pistol in the game, but it is also one of the best weapons in the game. Paired with the suppressor attachment and reduced recoil, the Deliverer is best suited for stealth builds such as the Infiltrator build which heavily relies on the use of VATS.

Article continues after ad

Location: To get the Deliverer go to the Old North Church and head down into the catacombs. You will then come across a bronze plate with Boston, the Freedom Trail written on it. Interact with the plate to spell out the world, R-A-I-L-R-O-A-D.

Article continues after ad

Once this is done, a door will open to a secret passage beside the plate. Enter the room and speak with Deacon to unlock a quest called the Tradecraft. Once the quest is finished, you will then be rewarded with the Deliverer.

2. Kellogg’s Pistol





Damage: 48

48 Ammo: 10mm round

10mm round Magazine Size: 12

12 Fire rate: 6

6 Range: 119

119 Accuracy: 70

70 AP cost: 20

Bonus effect: Refills your AP on a Critical Hit.

Recommended mods: Advanced Receiver, Bull Barrel, Comfort Grip, Short Scope

Kellogg’s Pistol is a weapon that thrives on its effect which refills your Action Points on every critical hit. You can pair this with an Overdrive chem to essentially get an unlimited amount of Action Points. All you have to do is do a critical hit to refill the action points then use the Action Points to get more VATS hits, fill the critical meter to get another critical hit, and repeat the cycle.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Location: To get the Kellogg’s Pistol, start the quest Reunions which is a main story quest given to you by Nick Valentine. You will then have to head to Fort Hagen and take down Kellogg to get the weapon.

3. Wastelander’s Friend





Damage: 18

18 Ammo: 10mm round

10mm round Magazine Size: 24

24 Fire rate: 46

46 Range: 83

83 Accuracy: 76

Bonus effect: +50% limb damage.

Recommended mods: Powerful Automatic Receiver, Muzzle Brake, Large Quick Eject Mag, Sharpshooter’s Grip, Long Light Ported Barrel

Wastelander’s Friend is a unique 10mm pistol that paired with its legendary effect does a whopping 50% limb damage which is best for immobilizing enemies. You can even increase the base damage from 18 to up to 60 using various perks. That being said, the 100mm ammo is also light on your pocket while also dealing large amounts of damage.

Article continues after ad

Location: You can buy this weapon from Deb at Bunker’s Hill as shown on the map above.

4. The Gainer





Damage: 48

48 Ammo: .44 round

.44 round Magazine Size: 6

6 Fire rate: 6

6 Range: 119

119 Accuracy: 74

Bonus effect: Sets target on fire dealing 15 points of damage.

Recommended mods: Advanced Receiver, Bull Barrel, Comfort Grip, Reflex Sight

Article continues after ad

The Gainer is a unique .44 pistol that is fairly easy to get while also dealing a significant amount of damage. That being said, while the ammo is quite hard to get by this weapon is best for fast-moving enemies. Using the Gainer also feels really cool as it sets your enemies on fire.

Location: Head to Vitale Pumphouse as indicated on the map and walk through the open door, past the hallway to go down a pair of stairs. You will then come across a locked door beside a machine with buttons.

Article continues after ad

Each button has to be pressed a certain number of times for the door to open. Here’s how many times you have to press each button from left to right: 10, 4, 5, 1. You can then walk into the room and pick up the Gainer lying beside a corpse.

5. Western Revolver





Damage: 60 (Attack)

60 (Attack) Ammo: .44 round

.44 round Magazine Size: 6

6 Fire rate: 6

6 Range: 179

179 Accuracy: 66

66 AP cost: 28

Bonus effect: None

Recommended mods: Advanced Receiver, Long Barrel, Sharpshooter’s Grip, Standard Sights

Article continues after ad

If the Deliverer is too overpowered for you, Western Revolver is the perfect match if you’re looking for a weapon that lands a solid punch while also keeping things interesting. The weapon also looks aesthetically pleasing staying true to its Western roots and giving you the feel of New Vegas. The weapon also works really well with the Gunslinger perk.

Article continues after ad

Location: To get the Western Revolver, head to the location on the map which is the Eastern entrance to Dry Rock Gulch and talk to Sheriff Eagle. After talking to him, head down the street to find a Blacksmith building. Once there, talk to One-Eyed Ike and accept to duel him upon which he will give you the Western Revolver.

6. Explosive 10mm pistol





Damage: 105

105 Ammo: 10mm

10mm Magazine Size: 6

6 Fire rate: 127

127 Range: 89

89 Accuracy: 76

Bonus effect: Bullets explode on impact doing 15 points area of damage.

Recommended mods: Powerful Automatic Receiver, Long Light Ported Barrel, Sharpshooter’s Grip, Large Quick Eject Mag, Recon Scope, Suppressor

Article continues after ad

Explosive weapons are some of the most beloved weapons in Fallout 4 and the same goes for the 10mm Explosive pistol. The 10mm pistol is a weapon you get quite early on, however, to find its legendary explosive variant you might need to do some farming.

Article continues after ad

Location: There’s no sure-shot way to get this weapon. However, what you can do is go to Faneuil Hall, save your game outside the location and keep on taking out Legendary Protectron Guardians. If you don’t get the weapon, simply load your game from outside the location until you’re finally able to loot the weapon from one of the Guardians.

7. Old Faithful





Damage: 24

24 Ammo: Fusion cell

Fusion cell Magazine Size: 30

30 Fire rate: 50

50 Range: 71

71 Accuracy: 71

Bonus effect: Does double damage if the target is at full health.

Recommended mods: Overcharged Capacitor, Improved Sniper Barrel, Recoil Compensating Stock, Long Recon Scope, Fine-Tuned Beam Focuser

Old Faithful is a laser pistol with a unique effect that does double the damage if your target is at full health. Additionally, this weapon can be heavily modded to make it into a one-shot kill sniper rifle.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Location: You can buy this weapon from Arturo from Commonwealth Weaponry at Diamon City Market.

8. ​​​​​​Eddie’s Peace





Damage: 48

48 Ammo: .44 round

.44 round Magazine Size: 6

6 Fire rate: 6

6 Range: 83

83 Accuracy: 81

81 AP cost: 26.25

Bonus effect: +50% more limb damage.

Recommended mods: Standard Receiver, Snubnose Barrel, Comfort Grip, Short Scope

Eddie’s Peace is a pistol that does a fair amount of damage which when paired with this effect is really effective in combat. That being said, the projectiles it shoots are quite slow and a better alternative to this gun would be the Wastelander’s Friend which has the same effect but is a better pistol overall.

Location: Head to Andrew Station and start the quest Long Time Coming quest and kill Eddie. You can then loot his body to get the pistol.

Article continues after ad

9. Lorenzo’s Artifact Gun





Damage : 25 (Explosion) + 10 (Radiation)

: 25 (Explosion) + 10 (Radiation) Ammo: Gamma round

Gamma round Magazine size: 8

8 Fire rate: 66

66 Range : 203

: 203 Accuracy: 69

Bonus effect: Stuns/knocks enemies back into the area of effect.

Recommended mods: Lorenzo’s Artifact, Sharpshooter’s Grip, Electric Signal Carrying Anetnnae

Unlike other pistols on this list, Lorenzo’s Artifact Gun is quite unique as it deals radiation damage while also stunning enemies. However, unlike other radiation weapons that deal radiation poisoning, this pistol deals pure radiation damage, which might not make it seem that effective when compared to other radiation weapons. However, it does hold its own among pistols.

Article continues after ad

Location: Head to Parsons State Insane Asylum as indicated on the map and start the side quest The Secret of Cabot House. You can then Kill Lorenzo to get the weapon off of him.

Article continues after ad

10. Hub’s Alien Blaster pistol





Damage: 50

50 Ammo: Alien blaster round/ Fusion cell (with mod)

Alien blaster round/ Fusion cell (with mod) Magazine size: 42

42 Fire rate: 100

100 Range: 149

149 Accuracy: 76

Bonus effect: Critical shots deal double damage and the critical meter fills 15% faster.

Recommended mods: Long Barrel, Sharpshooter’s Grip, Fusion Mag, Standard Sights

Hub’s Alien Pistol, included as part of the Nuka-World DLC is one of the strongest pistols in the game. It’s also much better compared to the Alien Blaster in the base game which has no legendary effect. That being said, acquiring this weapon is also really fun as it involves doing a quest with one of the most satisfying endings in the game.

Location: Head to Hubologist’s Camp on the Nuka-World map and interact with Dara to start the quest Trip To The Stars. As you progress through the quest, Dara will reward you with the weapon.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

11. Plasma Pistol

Bethesda Plasma Pistol in Fallout 4

Damage: 24 (Attack) + 24 (Energy)

24 (Attack) + 24 (Energy) Ammo: Plasma cartridge

Plasma cartridge Magazine Size: 30

30 Fire rate: 33

33 Range: 119

119 Accuracy: 142

142 AP cost: 34

Bonus effect: None

Recommended mods: Overcharged Capacitor, Short Barrel, Comfort Grip, Reflex Sight

The Plasma Pistol is another cool-looking weapon like the Alien Blaster that shoots superheated bolts of plasma. This weapon is also quite easy to get as all you need to do is purchase it from a merchant. Since it’s an energy-based weapon, it deals ballistic as well as energy damage making this weapon pack quite a punch.

Location: This weapon can be bought from a merchant (preferably Diamond City) once your character reaches level 16.

12. Acid Soaker





Damage: 10

10 Ammo: Acid concentrate

Acid concentrate Magazine Size: 20

20 Fire rate: 66

66 Range: 35

35 Accuracy: 89

89 AP cost: 26

Bonus effect: Inflicts ongoing acid damage and temporarily reduces damage resistance.

Recommended mods: None

Article continues after ad

Another weapon part of the Nuka-World DLC, this weapon inflicts acid damage which makes it quite unique compared to other pistols on the list. That being said, the biggest drawback of this weapon is its ammo which requires you to have a bunch of items to be able to craft a single ammunition.

Article continues after ad

Location: This weapon can be obtained from the Nuka-Cade Prize Terminal for 6250 tickets.

13. Salvaged Assaultron Head





Damage: 35

35 Ammo: Fusion cell

Fusion cell Magazine Size: Charged single shot

Charged single shot Fire rate: 11

11 Range: 93

93 Accuracy: 65

Bonus effect: Irradiates the shooter by 50 rads per weapon discharge.

Recommended mods: None

Salvaged Assaultron Head is a weapon part of the Automatron DLC which is similar to a laser weapon just in the form of a pistol. While the weapon does look really cool, it doesn’t fire the laser beam how an actual Assaultron’s head does. That being said, you also need to charge the weapon after each shot making it quite problematic to use in combat.

Article continues after ad

Location: You can find this weapon south of the Tesla Rifle as indicated on the map, in a room with the 3 pillars, inside the Steamer Trunk.

14. Survivor’s Special





Damage: 31

31 Ammo: Fusion cell

Fusion cell Fire rate: 44

44 Range: 71

71 Accuracy: 42

Bonus effect: Does more damage the lower your health is.

Recommended mods: Photon Exciter, Automatic Barrel, Sharpshooter’s Grip, Reflex Sight, Beam Splitter

Survivor’s Special is a weapon with a unique weapon effect. However, that is all there is to it. While it might be really useful to use in tight situations when you’re about to die, when you are at full health using it against Behemoths or other such enemies, it doesn’t really make that much of a difference.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Location: You can get this weapon by starting the The Lost Patrol quest or you can head to the same location and kill Paladin Brandis to loot the weapon off of him.

15. Zeta Gun





Damage: 10 (radiation)

10 (radiation) Ammo: Gamma round

Gamma round Magazine Size: 8

8 Fire rate: 66

66 Range: 119

119 Accuracy: 69

Bonus effect: Area of effect, stuns enemies on hit.

Recommended mods: Zeta Wave Barrel, Sharpshooter’s Grip, Electric Signal Carrying Anetnnae

The Zeta gun shoots Zeta rays which deal radiation damage to your target. You can also add the Electric Signal Carrier Antenna to add an extra 40 base damage. While many players despise this weapon, some even calling it one of the worst weapons in the game, it is a pretty good weapon to have early on dealing a decent amount of damage.

Article continues after ad

Location: To get the Zeta Gun, head to the location on the map and start the side quest The Secret of Cabot House. You will then have to choose to free Lorenzo and kill Jack Cabot after which you can loot the weapon off of Jack’s body.

Article continues after ad

Fallout 4 console commands | 10 best Fallout 4 mods | All Easter Eggs in Fallout series trailer | Fallout Amazon series: Everything we know