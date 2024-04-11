Fallout 4 next-gen upgrade: Release date, new content, tech improvements, more

Bethesda has announced that Fallout 4’s long-awaited next-gen upgrade is launching soon. Here’s everything we know about the update.

After some delays, Bethesda has finally revealed more information on Fallout 4‘s long-awaited next-gen upgrade, from new features to when players can jump in.

All of this is coming at the perfect time, as the Fallout TV show has premiered to rave reviews, with Dexerto’s own calling the show “one of the most confident, impressive video game adaptations ever made.” A show like that is bound to get new and returning fans interested in the 2015 game, and Bethesda is giving players a great reason to revisit Fallout 4.

Here is everything we know about Fallout 4‘s next-gen update.

Fallout 4’s next-gen upgrade will release on April 25 as a free update on all platforms. While the bulk of the changes are obviously geared toward PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, players still enjoying the game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will also receive an update with “stability improvements, login and quest fixes.”

Fallout 4 next-gen update technical improvements

As with other next-gen upgrades, Fallout 4 is getting technical improvements made possible by the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S’ superior hardware. Bethesda was light on specifics in its announcement, but players can expect the following:

Performance mode and Quality mode settings

Stability improvements and fixes

Up to 60 FPS and increased resolutions

In addition to technical upgrades, Fallout 4’s free update will add new content to the game including Creation Club items.

Enclave Remnants

This will bring the pre-War organization The Enclave into Fallout 4’s story through a new quest called Echoes of the Past. It also adds the following:

Enclave Colonel uniform

Enclave Weapon Skins

Enclave Armor Skins

Tesla Cannon

Hellfire Power Armor

X-02 Power Armor

Heavy Incinerator

Workshop items

Makeshift Weapon Pack

This weapon pack allows players to use certain mundane items as threatening weapons in a pinch. Examples mentioned in the announcement are a baseball launcher, a nail gun and a piggy bank.

Halloween Workshop

For those who want to decorate for Halloween or wish it were Spooky Season all year long, Halloween Workshop adds seasonal decor for Fallout 4 settlements. Said to be from “an ill-fated Halloween party, thrown by the New England Technocrat Society,” it includes 38 decorations like witches, cauldrons and ghouls.

Fallout 4 on PC will also receive notable improvements to account for newer tech released in the 9 years since the game’s launch. Here’s what this entails:

Widescreen and ultra-widescreen support

Fixes to Creation Kit

a variety of quest updates

Stability, mods and bug fixes

Bethesda.net login issues fixes for Japanese and Chinese language players

Additionally, Fallout 4 will be available on the Epic Games Store and, following the update, will be Steam Deck verified.

