Best pistol loadouts in Black Ops 6

Pistols often get overlooked in Black Ops 6, but having the best possible secondary weapon can save you in a pinch.

Black Ops 6 revolutionized how secondary weapons work. All players have a dedicated melee slot and can also equip a pistol. Previously, you had to choose between both. In many cases, it made more sense to carry around a knife because of the improved mobility.

However, since that’s no longer a concern, pistols become even more valuable. This especially rings true in BO6, as the title features several small-scale Multiplayer maps. There will be several instances where you run out of ammo and quickly need to switch over to your secondary weapon.

Without the right loadout, you will most likely lose that gunfight.

Best pistol loadouts in BO6, ranked

1. Grekhova

Dexerto

Muzzle: Ported Compensator

Ported Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Quickdraw Grip Laser: Target Laser

Target Laser Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

You would question why the Grekhova ranks first on this list on pure firepower alone. The pistol’s 320-millisecond time-to-kill speed is tied with the 9mm PM and slower than the GS45. However, that time doesn’t account for the Grekhova’s class-leading fire rate of 750 rounds per minute.

This blows the rest of the competition away, as the Stryder .22 ranks second at 500 RPM. Usually, the fast-firing pistols suffer because of poor accuracy, but that’s not an issue with the Grekhova. So not only does it fire like an SMG, but the sidearm shreds through enemies in close and some medium-range engagements.

There is no need to ever run Overkill to carry another primary weapon, as long as this pistol doesn’t get nerfed.

2. 9mm PM

Dexerto

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Quickdraw Grip Laser: Sterlock Laser

Sterlock Laser Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

Despite falling short of the Grekhova, the 9mm PM is still a solid pistol with plenty to offer. The sidearm’s three-shot kill range extends out to 17.5 meters, which is better than any other pistol. In addition, clean iron sights free up space to equip other attachments to improve accuracy, ADS speed, and fire rate.

Even with our loadout, that doesn’t do enough to make enough headway. So, unless the Grekhova, gets nerfed in the upcoming Season 1 update, we don’t recommend using anything other than that.

3. Stryder .22

Dexerto

Muzzle: Ported Compensator

Ported Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Quickdraw Grip Laser: Target Laser

Target Laser Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

Similar to the 9mm PM, the Stryder .22 is by all means a viable sidearm, but does come with a unique catch. The pistol has a reliable four-shot kill range and fast time-to-kill speeds, but the semi-automatic weapon requires you to have a fast trigger finger to take full advantage of the weapon.

If you are confident in your ability, the Stryder .22 provides a refreshing change of pace. Just don’t expect to win too many gunfights against other meta options.

4. GS45

Dexerto

Muzzle: Ported Compensator

Ported Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Quickdraw Grip Laser: Target Laser

Target Laser Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

In its current state, there is no reason to use the GS45 unless you are completing camo challenges or unlocking the Akimbo attachment for the Mustang & Sally in Zombies. Don’t let the fast TTK speed fool you, because the 286 RPM fire rate falls well short of expectations and makes this weapon unusable.

Not to mention, headshots don’t improve the three-shot kill range and the pistol suffers from poor accuracy.

That’s everything we know about sidearms. For more, check out our guide on the best primary weapons to pair with your pistol.