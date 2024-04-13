Best Fallout games to play after watching Amazon Prime series

If you’ve been enjoying the outstanding Fallout TV series, you’ll undoubtedly enjoy the games and all the post-apocalyptic chaos that ensues within them.

From saving a city from a nuclear fate to discovering Fenway Park has become a shanty town, from high-stakes gambling with wannabe Romans to joining the Brotherhood of Steel, a lot unfolds in the average wasteland adventure.

We wish you a pre-emptive good luck on your wasteland adventure; don’t forget your Pip-Boy, some Stimpaks, and a firearm with some powerful ammo. Maybe just raid the armoury in your Vault before setting off to be extra safe.

Fallout 4

Bethesda Softworks

You may wonder why the fourth-numbered entry in the series is the top pick. We consider Fallout 4 to be a good starter game for new fans to learn key mechanics of the franchise without much risk of failure.

However, some franchise veterans may consider Fallout 4 to be one of the more shallow games in the franchise, with limited dialogue options compared to prior titles and vital non-player characters not being able to die. So maybe consider other Fallout titles if you’re looking for more of a challenge.

With all the fixings Fallout is famous for, from Ghouls to mini-nukes, Fallout 4 also comes with the biggest open world in a single-player Fallout game, in the form of The Commonwealth, with plenty to explore. On top of everything, a next-gen update packed with content is also on the way, so there’s never been a better time to set out into Boston.

Fallout 3

Bethesda

Up next is Fallout 3, the game that elevated the series to mainstream popularity. This title’s biggest change to the franchise was changing perspective to a first-person perspective, adding much more immersion to your wasteland adventure. Set forth on a memorable quest in the irradiated remains of the U.S. capital. just remember to pick up some Radaway.

If you play Fallout 3, it’s understandable if you gain a sense of familiarity, because the game also starts almost exactly the same way the TV series does, with chaos unfolding within the Vault, causing the main character to leave in search of their father. That’s all we’re spoiling, so if you want to learn more, play the game yourself.

Fallout: New Vegas

Obsidian Entertainment

Building off of Fallout 3 is the spin-off Fallout New Vegas, published by Bethesda but developed by Obsidian Entertainment. As the name implies, this Fallout game takes place in a post-apocalyptic Las Vegas, with all the gambling and debauchery that comes with it.

In the Fallout TV series, one of the last sites we see is the New Vegas skyline, so we could be heading into the Strip in season two. If a second season comes our way by playing this entry, you’ll have an edge going back into the show. However, that may end up retconning Fallout New Vegas as a game from the Fallout canon.

Fallout 1

Interplay Productions

If you’re looking for the original wasteland experience from, literally, a different perspective, try Fallout 1, where it all began. Instead of a first-person shooter with an open world, you’ll find yourself in an isometric wasteland where being very tactical and talking to key NPC’s become your main assistant for survival.

The massive open world would become the mainstay of most Fallout games, along with the possibility of almost anything happening within it. Though significantly different in terms of gameplay, this would be one to consider if you want to discover the roots of the Fallout franchise.