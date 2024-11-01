Where does Dragon Age: The Veilguard rank among the best RPGs ever made?

From fantastic forbidden realms to spectacular sci-fi adventures, this is Dexerto’s list of the 50 best RPGs of all time.



Since the earliest days of gaming, players have been captivated by the idea of being someone else, and nothing captures the escapist magic of that quite like role-playing games. These titles let you walk a mile (or a marathon in most cases) in someone else’s boots and take you on incredible adventures where you slay terrible monsters, explore vast worlds, and save the day.



Like many genres, RPGs have evolved tremendously since their early days. Now, there gaming libraries are jam packed with role playing games so working out which titles are worth your time is an epic quest in its own right.

Don’t worry, though; we’re the only traveling party you need. To celebrate Gamescom, our dedicated team of gaming wizards and warriors have made the hard choices for you to bring you a definitive list of the greatest RPGs ever made. We’ve covered everything from classic turn-based titles, open-world epics, and the best games in the genre. So what are you waiting for? The road is long, but the rewards are rich, we promise!

51. Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The Pokemon Company

What it’s about: A prequel to Pokemon: Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum, Pokemon Legends: Arceus is set in the Sinnoh region during a time when humans and Pokemon are just learning how to co-exist.

Why we like it: In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, players control a time-traveling trainer who is sent back in time by a mysterious event. After joining a group of adventurers who aim to catalog and understand the Pokemon they live alongside, players explore an astounding open world brimming with Pokemon they can catch, train, and battle. What I really loved about Legends was its ambition and the fact that it wasn’t afraid to experiment and try something new for Pokemon games, a gamble that paid off.

Words by Sam Smith

50. Golden Sun (2001)

Camelot/Nintendo

What it’s about: Golden Sun follows a group of three adepts who must learn magical Psynergy abilities to stop the destructive power of Alchemy.

Why we like it: Golden Sun is a beautiful RPG that holds a special place in my heart, and it is one of the first games I have ever played. It features turn-based combat and several challenging puzzles throughout the world map that are solved using Psynergy skills. However, what I love most about Golden Sun is its storyline. I specifically remember being shocked as a child by the game’s eye-opening twist!

Words by Cassidy Stephenson

49. Ib (2012)

kouri

What it’s about: This eerie game follows the story of a girl named Ib who ends up trapped alone in a mysterious art gallery.

Why we like it: Ib is a terrifying RPG packed with memorable characters, puzzles, and creepy enemies. It’s unsurprising then that this morbid and unconventional game has developed a cult following. Arguably, though, Ib’s greatest strength is its non-linear story and multiple endings of intriguing endings, which offer it a high level of replayability.

Words by Em Stonham

48. Octopath Traveler (2018)

Square Enix / Aquire

What it’s about: Octopath Traveler lets you explore the continent of Orsterra through the eyes of eight travelers – each with their own goals and storylines.

Why we like it: While Octopath Traveler 2 made plenty of great changes to the series formula, the first game laid an incredibly strong foundation for the developers to build upon. Both games present players with eight playable characters, each with unique stories to explore, ranging in tone from lighthearted tales of exploration to darker quests centered on revenge.

Everything about Octopath Traveler – from its combat system to its aesthetic style – combines the best of classic JRPGs and modern gaming. It’s a style so compelling that it’s no wonder that Square Enix would lean into it for subsequent games like Triangle Strategy and remakes like Live A Live and the early Dragon Quest games.

Words by Noelle Corbett

47. To The Moon (2011)

Freebird Games

What it’s about: The story follows two doctors who have the ability to give dying people another chance at life – but only in the form of a dream. A patient named Johnny simply wishes to go to the moon.

Why we like it: To The Moon is one of the most iconic RPG Maker titles out there, thanks to its intriguing story and heart-breakingly beautiful soundtrack. It offers a non-traditional RPG experience, moving away from genre staples like combat or inventory management systems. Instead, it relies on puzzles and narrative, tasking the player with unraveling Johnny’s memories and achieving the goal of the two doctors – making Johnny believe he’s gone to the moon.

While the gameplay isn’t demanding, the story will stay with you for a long while after you have finished the game. The characters feel lifelike, the world soulful, and the music stitches everything together into a beautiful tapestry.

Words by Em Stonham

46. Stardew Valley (2016)

What it’s about: After inheriting a farmstead from a family member, the protagonist moves in and attempts to start a new life in this cozy RPG and farming sim.

Why we like it: Stardew Valley is the ultimate cozy game and lets players enjoy it in whatever way they prefer. Players can walk around the nearby town and get to know the locals, or they can treat it like Minecraft and go to work building and farming.

The game even has creepy dungeons that can be explored and monsters that can be fought. Ultimately, Stardew Valley offers the fantasy of starting again somewhere idyllic and living your dream life in one of the most relaxing games we’ve ever played. Its visuals are also charming and beautifully retro.

Words by Sam Smith

45. Sea of Stars (2023)

Sea of Stars

What it’s about: Sea of Stars is a retro-styled RPG that follows the adventures of two Solstice Warriors, Valere, and Zale. As Solstice Warriors, the pair must use Eclipse Magic to save the world from an evil Fleshmancer.

Why we like it: Sea of Stars has an impeccable turn-based combat system that allows you to swap between party members freely. You can also unleash powerful combo attacks learned through using Combo Points.

While there aren’t thirteen possible endings like Chrono Trigger, you can unlock an alternate ending by completing certain sidequests. Ultimately, Sea of Stars’ overall appeal makes it one of the best 2D RPGs of the past few years.

Words by Cassidy Stephenson

44. Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth (2024)

Square Enix

What it’s about: Cloud and Co. return in the second chapter of Square Enix’s remake to retrieve the Black Materia and stop it from falling into the hands of Ex-SOLDIER Sephiroth.

Why we like it: Square Enix’s follow-up to 2020’s Final Fantasy VII is, without hyperbole, a modern RPG masterpiece. The magic of FF7 lies in its world-building and central cast, a tight-knit fellowship that, just like Tolkien’s own, resolves to see their globetrotting quest through to its end come hell or high water. Rebirth recognizes and accentuates that magic with a harmonious combination of best-in-class compositions and scale, underpinned by a modern real-time combat system.

Article continues after ad

Words by Joe Pring

43. Kingdom Hearts 2 (2005)

Square Enix

What it’s about: Picking up after the events of the first Kingdom Hearts, Sora must use the power of his Keyblade and his Disney allies to save the world from the evil Organization XIII.

Why we like it: Kingdom Hearts 2 is a classic JRPG. Released during a time when graphics, mechanics, and overall gameplay were rapidly evolving, KH2 captures the best of 2000s game development. The fast-paced gameplay is exciting and addictive, and the characters connect with almost every player. No matter how many years go by, Kingdom Hearts 2 is just as much fun to play as when it was first released.

Words by Laura Gray

42. Dark Souls (2011)

Fromsoft

What it’s about: Dark Souls is an action RPG where you play as a cursed undead warrior who travels to the dying kingdom of Lordran to discover their fate.

Why we like it: Although not the first game of its kind, Dark Souls defined action RPGs of the 2010s. Its deep combat system, with the huge variety of weapons and playstyles, combined with the interconnected world design, made it an incredible role-playing experience.

Dark Souls is not a game that holds your hand. You’re expected to die… a lot! Through that, you learn from past mistakes and slowly get better. If something isn’t working for you, you try a new build. Or a new weapon. Or maybe you just try and power through it. The bliss you get from overcoming the challenges thrown at you is a feeling not found in any other video game.

Words by Olly Smith

41. Neverwinter Nights

Bioware

What it’s about: When a plague known as the Wailing Death breaks out in Neverwinter, a hero (you) is sent out to gather four magical creatures and save the day. What starts as an attempt to cure a foul sickness, however, quickly uncovers a far deeper conspiracy.



Why we like it: For a certain generation of players, Neverwinter Nights was their introduction to the Forgotten Realms and D&D. Boasting fun gameplay, unforgettable characters (I still love you, Lady Aribeth), and a gripping plot, Neverwinter Nights is a classic of the genre. Arguably, though, the game’s greatest asset wasn’t its campaign but the incredible Aurora toolset that came with it that allowed players to create their own custom campaigns.

Words by Tom Percival

40. Phantasy Star Online (2000)

Sega

What it’s about: Players take on the role of government-hired HUNTERS, tasked with carrying out expeditions on the planet Ragol to unearth the secrets of its hostile wildlife.

Why we like it: Sega’s longest-running franchise went multiplayer at the turn of the century, singlehandedly proving that not just hardcore PC crowds were interested in multiplayer RPGs.

Adopting MMO adjacent features such as party play, social-focused lobbies, and a large, albeit wholly instanced, world, Phantasy Star Online opted to stop short of maintaining a massively multiplayer pen world, establishing a unique identity as a result.

Instead, HUNTERS grouped up in drop-in/drop-out parties of four to explore Ragol’s secrets and score loot along the way. From a purely structural sense, Bungie’s Destiny is the closest you’ll get to PSO’s design in modern games. Gameplay-wise? There’s simply nothing quite like it.

Words by Joe Pring

39. Earthbound (1994)

HAL Labratory

What it’s about: Ness and friends set off on a journey to undo the evil influence of Giygas an alien that has warped their world.

Why we like it: An RPG ahead of its time, Earthbound veered away from classic fantasy, presenting a surreal, modern-for-the-time world that resonated deeply with almost anyone who played it.

With a lack of random encounters, a fully-developed setting that didn’t rely on an overworld, and an often playful, comedic tone that masked moments of surprising darkness, Earthbound fully set itself apart from its contemporaries without losing any sharpness of writing or design.

Words by Jack Bye

38. Final Fantasy 6 (1994)

Square Enix

What it’s about: A group of heroes is thrown together on a quest to defeat the sadistic villain Kefka, restore magic to the world, and stop humanity from turning their land into a barren wasteland.

Why we like it: Final Fantasy 6 was the first game in the series to abandon the colorful high-fantasy medieval background, instead setting the story in a bleak industrial, steampunk, sci-fi world. It was a shocking change for fans at the time, and the game made good use of its much darker tone to tell a more grown-up story. These themes would go on to influence later games in the series, including the universally adored FFVII.

Words by Sam Smith

37. Xenoblade Chronicles (2010)

Monolith Soft

What it’s about: An epic JRPG from Monolith Soft where you play as protagonist Shulk and his allies as they set out for revenge against hostile Mechons.

Why we like it: Xenoblade Chronicles is one of the most unique JRPGs out there. Set in a world where species live on the frozen bodies of two giant titans, the game follows Shulk, a young mechanic who discovers he can wield the Monado — a mystical ether-controlling sword.

After a devastating attack on his colony from mechanical beings known as Mechon, Shulk seeks revenge and players must travel across a vast open world.

With a delightful cast of characters, a compelling world to explore, and distinct MMO-inspired combat, Xenoblade Chronicles is a game (and franchise) that any RPG enthusiast needs to check out.

Words by Tyler Constable

36. In Stars and Time (2023)

insertdisc5

What it’s about: Taking place in a land called Vaugarde, which is about to be frozen in time by an evil king, Stars and Time follows Siffrin and their adventuring party as they set out to defeat the king.

Why we like it: It’s tricky to describe In Stars and Time without giving away the biggest plot point and twist, but this game has to be praised for its creative use of time as a game mechanic.

The game is a roguelike, looping RPG that can be bitterly challenging. It’s unforgiving at times, requiring players to restart in a morbid manner to avoid being soft-locked.

Despite being a challenging experience, the quality of writing and immersive gameplay makes it a rewarding experience. The characters are lovable, the world soulful, and reaching the end of the game brought some reviewers to tears… not naming names.

Words by Em Stonham

35. Final Fantasy Tactics (1997)

Square Enix

What it’s about: Final Fantasy’s grid-based spinoff features clashes between noble houses, mercenaries, demons, and more as a dark plot unfolds across the land of Ivalice.

Why we like it: Among Final Fantasy’s legion of spinoffs, Final Fantasy Tactics is a true highlight. This title stands equal to the storied series’ main entries in many aspects and sometimes surpasses them.

Releasing in the same year that FF7 brought the series further into bold new genre territory, Final Fantasy Tactics worked wonders as an intentional grounding. This is Final Fantasy at its muddiest and bloodiest, arguably even closer to Game of Thrones than the intentional homage of FF16.

Featuring cutthroat politics, engaging tactical gameplay, and some of the strongest, darkest writing the series has ever produced, Final Fantasy Tactics is a spinoff done absolutely right.

Words by Jack Bye

34. Dragon Age: The Veilguard (2024)

BioWare

What it’s about: 10 years after our last adventure in Thedas, Dragon Age returns with a new game that puts you in control of Rook, a fully customizable adventurer hired to stop the villainous mage Solas and the evil elven gods Elgar’nan and Ghilan’nain after they’re accidentally freed from their mystical prison. Oops.



Why we like it: Described by our own Ethan Dean in his Veilguard review as “more than worth the wait,” the new Dragon Age balances an engaging story with polished combat and some of the most memorable companion characters in the franchise’s history. Indeed, one could argue that the companions and their stories are the best thing about the game… it’s certainly better than the gear system.

Words by Tom Percival

33. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (2018)

Ubisoft

What it’s about: Set in Ancient Greece during the War between Athens and Sparta, the earliest seeds of the Assassin/Templar conflict are sown when a Spartan mercenary becomes embroiled in a conspiracy that predates humanity.

Why we like it: 2016’s Assassin’s Creed Origins soft rebooted the aging franchise, breathing new life into it. One year later, AC: Odyssey took the baton and ran with it.

Odyssey improved on Origins in every way by creating a bigger open world, bringing back the series’ beloved naval combat, and turning its fascinating Ancient Greek setting into the ultimate playground. The game also took a minimalist approach to the overarching tiresome story, just letting the player enjoy the world without getting bogged down (something we wish more Assassin’s Creed games would do).

Words by Sam Smith

32. Skies of Arcadia Legends (2002)

Sega

What it’s about: A turn-based RPG featuring a memorable band of heroic sky pirates exploring a vast floating world and clashing with the tyrannical Valuan Empire.

Why we like it: Soaring through impossibly vast skies, uncovering relics and ruins of civilizations past. Amassing a crew of misfits, from crotchety old sailors to genius inventors. Facing down oddball pirates, corrupt admirals, and uncanny creatures. Skies of Arcadia Legends is an RPG experience that many fans hold dear.

Given a brief second life on the GameCube following the Dreamcast’s dying days, Skies of Arcadia Legends doesn’t reinvent the wheel but grips it tight and promises to take you on an unforgettable journey all the same. Above all, Skies of Arcadia is hopeful. As RPGs of its era leaned into the darkness, Vyse, Aika, and Fina’s journey offered a gentle rebuttal, a shining light of optimism and adventure.

Words by Jack Bye

31. Secret of Mana (1993)

Square Enix

What it’s about: Secret of Mana is a sequel to Final Fantasy Adventure, serving as a handheld side story to Square Enix’s original Final Fantasy game. With Secret of Mana, the game shed its Final Fantasy skin and became a series on its own

Why we like it: Secret of Mana might appear to be your run-of-the-mill ARPG, similar to Chrono Trigger or Final Fantasy. It certainly hasn’t aged well, as is the case with many old RPGs from the 90s, with clunky movement mechanics and a weird item selection wheel that complicates things more than simplifies them.

However, the style it exudes is what sets it apart from the other games of its generation. Be it the eye-popping cover art, the ethereal OST, or the menu interface, the game certainly leaves a mark on you. The vivid colors of the game, paired with the unique boss designs, accentuate the atmosphere of the game and truly immerse you in a fantasy setting.

Words by Melvin Mathew

30. Diablo 2 (2000)

Blizzard

What it’s about: After possessing the hero who slew him in the first game, Diablo begins his next invasion of Sanctuary. Only this time, he has his two diabolical brothers with him.

Why we like it: While both Diablo 3 and 4 arguably made the series mainstream, Diablo 2 set the foundation for future games to build from and remains one of the most celebrated, influential, and addictive games ever made.

Diablo 2 expanded the character classes beyond just the basic three and offered five distinct Acts, each with its unique biome to explore, enemies to kill, and dungeons to dive into. Its 2021 remake, Diablo 2: Resurrected, has allowed a new generation to see what all the fuss is about. Diablo 2 remains a devilishly delicious dungeon crawler to this day.

Words by Sam Smith

29. Dragon Age: Inquisition (2014)

What it’s about: After emerging from a rift in the sky with mysterious powers, the player must become the leader of the Inquisition to stop the evil Corypheus from ascending to godhood.

Why we like it: Dragon Age: Inquisition takes the best elements of its predecessors to move the series forward. Combining the faster pace of DA2 with Origins’ tactics makes for an engaging combat system, and the vast open worlds allow players to really explore Thedas. Unsurprisingly, though, the story and characters are where Inquisition shines.

BioWare is known for making sequels that respect the player’s choices, and Inquisition does a great job of establishing a new cast and story while showing them how their actions in previous titles impacted the series’ world. I would be remiss not to single out Inquisition’s cast, including memorable newcomers Dorian and Solas and returning characters like Varric that players can’t wait to see more of in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Words by Noelle Corbett

28. Dragon’s Dogma II (2024)

Capcom

What it’s about: Dragon’s Dogma II puts you in the boots (or should that be armored greaves) of an Arisen”, a legendary hero destined to defeat a deadly dragon. To do so, you’ll build an army of pawns, explore the land, and slay monsters to muster your strength.

Why we like it: Some games are like a roller coaster; you strap in and experience some predetermined thrills. Others are like a trip to the park; there might be rides there, but it’s up to you to find the thrills. Dragon’s Dogma II, with its incredible emergent narrative, is an example of the latter. Sure, it won’t be for everyone, but if you show a little patience and give the game the time it deserves, you’ll be richly rewarded… just don’t ask us about the micros transactions debacle. We’re over it!

Words by Tom Percival

27. Fable 2 (2008)

Lionshead

What it’s about: A young orphan realizes his great destiny after a cruel aristocrat murders his sister. Will he become a hero or a loathsome villain? The choice is yours.

Why we like it: Fable 2 took the core gameplay of the original Fable and improved it in every conceivable way. The combat was smoother, the alignment system more refined, and the plot more engaging. Arguably, though, what makes this installment in the beloved fantasy franchise stand out is its cheeky sense of humor and irreverent attitude to the tropes that define the genre. Yes, the ending’s not great (Do all the Fable games have bad endings?), but who cares when you’re having this much fun?

Words by Tom Percival

26. Bloodborne (2015)

What it’s about: Bloodborne is FromSoftware’s gothic Victorian-era-inspired Souls game. A challenging and captivating ARPG, the title is heavily inspired by the works of H.P. Lovecraft.

Why we like it: Bloodborne hooks you from the moment you first step into the exquisitely designed Yharnam and doesn’t let go until the last time you return to The Hunter’s Dream. While it’s as difficult as Dark Souls, Bloodborne relies on players being much more aggressive, making combat feel a lot faster in comparison.

You’ll have to use everything at your disposal to take down some of the most horrific and iconic bosses in all of gaming, which makes the gameplay all the more satisfying. This is a game everyone should experience at least once because once you have, you’ll never forget it.

Words by Tyler Constable

25. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (2004)

Nintendo

What it’s about: Mario explores the wretched hive of Rogueport and its surrounding locales, tracking down the villains responsible for Peach’s latest kidnapping while slowly unraveling just what has been sealed away beneath this town.

Why we like it: Mario and RPGs have always made an excellent match, but Intelligent Systems truly stretched its wings with Thousand-Year Door, creating not just one of the best Mario games but a brilliant, hilarious, surprisingly subversive RPG in its own right.

Rather than interacting with a sea of interchangeable Toads, Thousand-Year Door’s companions range from the tragic, salt-bitten Admiral Bobbery to the beloved, brave Vivian.

Gone are the hallmark Mario settings, the ‘ice world, lava world, desert world, etc.’ Here, Mario investigates a corrupt pro wrestling ring, solves an Agatha Christie-style train-set mystery, grapples with ghostly identity theft, and much more.

Thousand-Year Door shook up Mario’s established formula and created something to be celebrated in the process.

Words by Jack Bye

24. Baldur’s Gate II: Shadows of Amn (2000)

Black Isle Studios

What it’s about: The Bhaalspawn Saga enters an explosive new phase, as Jon Irenicus, a powerful evil mage, has captured the party. This kicks off an epic adventure throughout the Forgotten Realms as the conflict between the children of Bhaal threatens to consume the world.

Why we like it: A lot has been said about the esteemed third entry in the Baldur’s Gate series, but respect has to be shown where it’s due, as its predecessor and its expansion were giving fans the true digital D&D experience over twenty years earlier.

Baldur’s Gate 2 is a game defined by its many incredible side quests, all of which are challenging, rewarding, and have fantastic stories. You can easily burn a hundred hours exploring the world, fighting iconic D&D foes, and building yourself up for the battles to come.

It also bears mentioning that Baldur’s Gate 2 actually tackled high-level D&D play in a satisfying way, something the third game never even attempted. Your handsome vampire boyfriend is never gonna get higher than level 12. Meanwhile, old-school Jaheira was fighting Demon Lords and Demigods like a true waifu.

Words by Scott Baird

23. Morrowind (2002)

Microsoft Gaming

What it’s about: It’s an RPG set in the Elder Scrolls universe in which the protagonist is forced into a battle against the evil demigod Dagoth Ur.

Why we like it: Skyrim might get all of the attention these days, but it’s difficult to overestimate just how impressive Morrowind was when it was released in 2002. Unbelievably ambitious in scope, it allowed players total freedom over their characters and how they wanted to play.

Additionally, the visuals were spectacular (for the time), and the main story was the most compelling in the series’ history. The developer added to this heady concoction with many side pursuits that made the world feel alive and dangerous. If you can get over the lack of polygons, it’s well worth returning to today.

Words by James Lynch

22. Deux Ex (2000)

Feral Interactive

What it’s about: A mysterious virus has spread across the world, prompting terrorist organizations to capitalize on the chaos. It’s up to special agent JC Denton to uncover the truth behind the virus’ origins and deal with its creators.

Why we like it: Nowadays, there are plenty of first-person RPGs with shooter elements and a strong focus on narrative. Back in 2000, there was only Deus Ex: the game that changed what it meant to be an RPG.

Deus Ex’s genius can be summarized in its first mission: the Statue of Liberty. Terrorists have taken over famous landmarks, and you have to deal with them. How you go about it is up to you: have fun!

That level of freedom was mindblowing in the year 2000, and that was just the opening mission. You had countless ways to build and kit out your character, multiple routes to take through the story, and different options for overcoming every obstacle. This might feel standard nowadays, but Deus Ex mastered player freedom over twenty years ago, and few of its successors have ever matched it in quality.

Words by Scott Baird

21. Undertale (2015)

Toby Fox

What it’s about: Undertale is an indie video game with a top-down perspective that eventually blew up to become a cult classic. The story focuses on a boy who falls into the Underground, only to be greeted by various monsters living there. You can choose to kill or befriend these monsters. The player’s choices and morality directly affect the plot and the ending you get.

Why we like it: Whether or not you’ve played Undertale, you’ve ought to seen or heard of its characters, such is the case with Undertale’s vast roster of characters. Each character is intricately crafted with well-written character arcs and distinct character designs.

Undertale draws you in with its fun and goofy side but doesn’t shy away from reflecting on darker and more mature themes. The game also happens to have one of the most impact third-wall breaks. It doesn’t break the third wall just for the sake of it, but weaves perfectly with the meta-narrative to ask the player profound questions about their role as a player in the game.

Words by Brianna Reeves

20. Pokemon HeartGold and SoulSilver (2010)

Pokemon Company

What it’s about: A novice Pokemon Trainer arrives in Johto and begins their journey to defeat the region’s Elite Four and become Champion.

Why we like it: Not constrained by the less-powerful Game Boy Color that housed the originals, Heart Gold & Soul Silver arrived on the Nintendo DS almost a decade after the originals, sporting greater detail, superior animations, and expanded features.

It may sound reductive to say ‘that’s all,’ but Gold and & Silver’s prettier descendants never needed to break new ground. Even when compared to Scarlet & Violet’s sprawling open world, adventuring through Johto and Kanto under the banner of one title remains the most complete, epic iteration of the Gym Challenge Game Freak has ever created.

The final face-off with Red atop Mt. Silver undoubtedly remains a core memory for any 30-something Pokefan.

Words by Joe Pring

19. Dragon Age: Origins (2009)

What it’s about: After being recruited to the Grey Wardens, the player and their companions must defeat the Archdemon and save the world from a disastrous Blight.

Why we like it: Dragon Age: Origins is a strong start for BioWare’s epic fantasy RPG series, establishing the world of Thedas and its blend of deep lore and enticing quirks. Here, all of the player’s choices matter, starting from character creation.

As the game’s title suggests, your Grey Warden’s Origins have a major impact on how the game unfolds, affecting where you start, how other characters view you, and even influencing possible endings.

The character-driven nature of Dragon Age: Origins makes it a dream for many RPG fans, presenting genuinely difficult questions and situations like deciding who should run Orzammar and how to deal with a traitor.

Words by Noelle Corbett

18. Divinity: Original Sin 2 (2017)

Larian Studios

What it’s about: A top-down cRPG from Larian Studios that had you and a band of pre-made characters exploring Rivellon as socially shunned Sourcerers on a quest to become Divine.

Why we like it: There’s no Baldur’s Gate 3 without Divinity: Original Sin 2. It’s a cRPG full of likable characters where you’re given an immense amount of freedom to craft and influence the story based on your decisions. Hell, you even start on a vessel in turmoil that becomes destroyed, and you end up washed up on a beach, and you scurry around pulling a party together.

The games definitely have different vibes, and combat is generally more punishing in Divinity: Original Sin 2. Larian is also unleashed to chase its own ideas outside of the constraints of Dungeons & Dragons branding. It’s a fascinating companion piece to BG3 and something you should try if you find yourself wanting more of what made that game great.

Words by Patrick Dane

17. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (2006)

What it’s about: In the kingdom of Cyrodiil, a lowly prisoner sets out to restore the ancient bloodline of the Emperor while stopping a fanatical cult from opening portal gates to the hellish realm of Oblivion.

Why we like it: While its predecessor may have been held back by hardware limitations, Oblivion’s status as an early Xbox 360 game meant the open world, physics engine, and AI systems were far more advanced than any other RPG of the time.

The different layers of role-playing mechanics, as well as the NPCs who operated on a schedule-based system, helped to sell Oblivion as a deep RPG experience.

Despite this, the game still had its fair share of bugs. It’s seen a revival in recent years within meme culture due to goofy NPC behavior and RPG systems interacting with each other in unexpected ways.

Words by Olly Smith

16. Mass Effect (2007)

Bioware

What it’s about: The crew of the Normandy, led by Commander Shepard, recruits allies, dispatches enemies, and stays hot on the trail of an overwhelming threat to galactic stability.

What we like it: Mass Effect launched one of gaming’s most beloved trilogies, proving that Bioware absolutely still had the sci-fi RPG chops that they honed on Knights of the Old Republic.

While some aspects of the original Mass Effect’s design would be smoothed out in later entries – The Mako’s steering remains a point of contention – this first entry is the Mass Effect for RPG purists. Its gunplay might not be the sharpest, but its build customization and fiddling about with weapon stats (affectionate) far exceeds that of later entries.

With some of the genre’s greatest companions, Bioware writing at its best, the ability to fling hostile robots up into orbit, and an all-time great villain reveal on Virmire, Mass Effect is an ambitious start to an unforgettable saga.

Words by Jack Bye

15. Elden Ring (2022)

FromSoftware

What it’s about: An undead “Tarnished” warrior returns to their homeland to fulfill an ancient prophecy that predicts one of their kind will become the godlike Elden Lord. However, what remains of the old pantheon stands in their way.

Why we like it: Elden Ring took the Dark Souls formula and brought it into the light, giving the Souls series its Breath of the Wild moment. Set in a vast open world, Elden Ring combines exploration with rock-solid gameplay and epic boss encounters.

The game made the (previously niche) subgenre one of the most celebrated in gaming and redefined open-world adventures by offering unparalleled levels of freedom and choice. However, the Elden Ring is a Souls game at its core and one that finally showed the world why FromSoftware’s games are so beloved.

Words by Sam Smith

14. Fire Emblem Three Houses (2019)

Intelligent Systems

What it’s about: Fire Emblem: Three Houses puts you in control of the former mercenary turned teacher, Byleth, who’s leading classes at the Garreg Mach Monastery. It’s your job to recruit students from across the three lands and lead them into battle.

Why we like it: Three Houses expanded on the key Fire Emblem mechanic of building relationships with your allies by adding new activities like inviting them to tea and giving gifts purchased at merchant stands. In exchange for increasing their Support level, you can choose one of the characters to marry at the end of the game.

Three Houses has endless replayability because there are three different paths to choose from. It also boasts a massive cast of characters, and we promise you’ll want to meet each and every one of them.

A substantial part of Three House’s charm is how invested you become in each character’s life through Support actions. Its engaging storyline on and off the battlefield makes Three Houses one of the best turn-based strategy games.

Words by Cassidy Stephenson

13. Fallout: New Vegas (2010)

Bethesda Softworks/Obsidian Entertainment

What it’s about: After a figure known simply as “The Courier” is shot in the head and left for dead in the irradiated Wasteland of the Mojave, they return and venture on a quest for vengeance, dominance, and to retrieve their precious cargo.

Why we like it: Fallout: New Vegas abandoned the tired troupe of a nuclear war survivor emerging from a Vault to explore the Wasteland by getting straight to the action. It also has an addictive spaghetti western vibe that makes the game feel distinct and different from what came before. The player has the choice between building an alliance between the various factions of the Mojave Wasteland or subjecting them all and ruling with an iron fist. New Vegas as a setting became so beloved by fans that the 2024 TV series positioned itself as a quasi-sequel to the adventure. Is it the best Fallout game? Maybe.

Words by Sam Smith

12. Cyberpunk 2077 (2020)

Dexerto

What it’s about: Cyberpunk 2077 sees players assume the role of V, someone who finds themselves stuck with the digital construct of a dead rockstar in their heads after a heist gone wrong. User behavior determines how V handles the strange predicament, courtesy of an expansive story where player choice drives narrative decisions and play style.

Why we like it: Despite a disastrous launch, Cyberpunk 2077 has come into its own, feeling more comparable to the ambitious RPG developers spent years teasing than it did on day one. Insufficient systems once robbed the gameplay of any real depth, specifically underserving stealth-minded players and those who wanted better-balanced cyberware.

Fortunately, updates such as 2.0 have overhauled perks, combat, cyberware, and even the police, turning Cyberpunk 2077 into a role-playing experience that’s easier to recommend. The Phantom Liberty expansion accentuates these improvements, too, and features tighter storytelling that gives existing characters extra room to breathe and new cast members a chance to shine in their own right.

Words by Brianna Reeves

11. Persona 4 Golden (2012)

What it’s about: After moving to the small town of Inaba, the protagonist finds himself caught up in a murder mystery and fighting Shadows along with new friends – all of whom must face themselves to unlock their full potential.

Why we like it: Persona 3 may have revamped the series’ style and gameplay, and Persona 5 may have turned it into the juggernaut it is today, but Persona 4 is the game that proves that the series has versatility.

Despite being centered around a murder mystery, Persona 4 is the lightest game in the series, made clear by its upbeat score and yellow motif. But that doesn’t mean the game lacks the depth and emotion of other entries.

Persona 4’s Investigation Team is the heart of the game as each character learns to face themselves and reach out to the truth, and Golden adds even more depth to their connections.

Words by Noelle Corbett

10. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (2003)

BioWare

What it’s about: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic takes place 4,000 years before Star Wars: A New Hope and the Empire’s rise. The story puts the player, a force user, in a war between the Sith led by Darth Malak and the Galactic Republic, as the player’s choice determines whether they align with the light side or the dark side.

Why we like it: A good RPG needs to work in unison with its story and gameplay, and that is exactly what KOTOR does, as it strikes a chord with its story and gameplay, making each dialogue option vital to the story.

While the combat and movement mechanics might be janky, the story more than makes up for it. The plot is perfectly crafted around its companions, each with their own lore and character designs that not only add depth to the ever-expanding world of Star Wars but also make you genuinely care about the characters and their motives.

The game works around this companion system, so by the time you reach the end of the story, you genuinely care about these characters and understand their cause. This eventually leads to one of the most iconic plot twists in video game history that not only catches you off guard but also makes the perfect use of being an RPG. Anyone else excited for the KOTOR remake?

Words by Melvin Mathew

9. World of Warcraft (2004)

Blizzard Entertainment

What it’s about: The most important and popular MMORPG in the history of the genre, it takes players to the magical lands of Azeroth and beyond.

Why we like it: World of Warcraft has been through some ups and downs over the last two decades, but it’s a game that continues to draw players back like no other. MMORPGs are a complicated beast, and despite occasional missteps, this has stayed at the top of the tree consistently in the face of immense competition.

The class system, activities, story, and social elements combine into a heady brew that players have been known to sink their entire lives into. Scores of friendships and even marriages have come about thanks to WoW, and it remains unique in the genre for its ability to forge relationships across the player base. Currently undergoing a renaissance of sorts, it looks set to continue innovating and progressing for another twenty years.

Words by James Lynch

8. Final Fantasy VII (1997)

Square Enix

What it’s about: The Shinra Electric Power Company is draining the world dry, one of their rogue operatives is looking to bring about an even more apocalyptic end, and Cloud Strife and his allies must save the planet while dealing with Cloud’s unreliable memories.

Why we like it: While subsequent, often brilliant, titles in the Final Fantasy series have their fair share of fans, Square Enix has been chasing the high of FFVII ever since it was first released.

The eclectic cast that forms around amnesiac, Buster-Sword-wielding Cloud Strife is one of gaming’s all-time greats. The Active Time Battle system remains a genre highlight, and the world of Midgar is wonderfully alive, even as the Shinra Corporation attempts to drain and misuse that vitality.

It takes a truly special title for Square Enix to attempt a return on the scale of FFVII’s remake trilogy, but this game more than warrants it.

Words by Jack Bye

7. Chrono Trigger (1995)

Kotaku

What it’s about: Chrono Trigger is an iconic turn-based RPG that transcends time. In the game, you control Crono, Marie, and Luca as they jump through time and battle the evil sorcerer Magus.

Why we like it: In the game, you will enter combat by facing enemies on the map while exploring, unlike the usual random encounters in JRPGs. You can choose to engage with these enemies, or some will ambush your party.

In addition to the game’s exciting battle mechanic, Chrono Trigger has an incredible story that can be easily replayed due to its thirteen possible endings. While you play for hours, you can enjoy the incredible soundtrack composed by Square legends Yasunori Mitsuda and Nobuo Uematsu.

Words by Cassidy Stephenson

6. Skyrim (2011)

Bethesda

What it’s about: The fifth Elder Scrolls game takes players to the home of the Nords, where they seek to stop an ancient dragon and end a civil war in the process.

Why we like it: “Hey, you. You’re finally awake.” These are the words that arguably started more adventures than any other in the history of gaming. Skyrim, Bethesda’s most recent single-player foray into the Elder Scrolls series, deserves its place on this list, providing players with a game world and story that are as rich as they are memorable.

The civil war dynamic may be more compelling than the battle against Alduin, but both brought the game above its peers in the genre by some distance. The immense modding scene that follows the game has extended its longevity immeasurably, and many still play regularly to this day. With Elder Scrolls 6 nowhere to be seen, it’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

Words by James Lynch

5. Disco Elysium (2019)

ZA/UM

What it’s about: Taking inspiration from a legendary tabletop game, Disco Elysium places you in the shoe (not a typo, he really loses a shoe) of a detective with amnesia who needs to unravel a complex murder.

Why we like it: Disco Elysium is a genre-defying experience that should be in every RPG fanatic’s game library. With an oil painting-inspired art style and a mesmerizingly miserable soundtrack, it’s a delight to play through.

Paying homage to its tabletop origin, Disco Elysium features skill checks alongside intricate skill trees and masterful dialogue. The story is dark and gritty, yet there are moments of humor and beauty. Every character has a meaningful place within the story, and everything feels purposeful.

It’s truly unforgettable, ironically, and it’s best to head into this game for the first time as spoiler-free as possible.

Words by Em Stonham

4. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015)

CD Projekt Red

What it’s about: The Witcher 3 follows monster hunter Geralt in his attempt to reunite with his surrogate daughter, Ciri. Tracking down the young woman proves difficult, as the eponymous character becomes entrenched in political drama and monstrous mysteries, all presented in an RPG where every choice truly does matter.

Why we like it: Like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim before it, The Witcher 3 raised the bar for open-world RPGs, specifically with respect to its storytelling and dynamic exploration. Players can’t venture far without encountering something worthwhile, be it an interesting side quest, monster contract, or a Place of Power to level up Geralt’s skills.

But the game’s scale and density aren’t all that set it apart; Geralt is surrounded by a compelling cast of characters who make the world and the moral dilemmas within it all the more fascinating.

Words by Brianna Reeves

3. Persona 5 (2016)

Atlus

What it’s about: Persona 5 is a JRPG in which a couple of school kids don the masks of Phantom Thieves to infiltrate the minds of corrupt adults and make them confess their sins.

Why we like it: Persona 5’s biggest selling point is its vibe. It lets you live the cathartic fantasy of being a crime-fighting vigilante while also enjoying a more mundane (but no less enjoyable) teenage life.

In fact, the game’s daily life segments are so meticulously crafted that you’ll want to explore them rather than simply rush into missions. In addition to this, the music is a brilliant mix of light, serene music, and more serious tunes, all of which help develop the overall atmosphere of the game. Finally, the story is simply amazing, and we promise you its addictive missions will keep you coming back for more.

Words by Rishov Mukherjee

2. Baldur’s Gate 3 (2023)

Larian Studios

What it’s about: An adventure through Dungeons & Dragons’ Sword Coast as a misbegotten group of adventurers attempts to find a cure for the parasites slowly killing them.

Why we like it: Nobody was expecting Baldur’s Gate 3’s utter domination of the gaming scene. A hundred-plus hour RPG with turn-based mechanics becoming such a global phenomenon is a vindication for any fan who has loved the genre through its rough patches.

Anyone who played Baldur’s Gate 3 in Early Access, however, knew that Larian Studios were onto something special. With nuanced, layered, lovable companions, crunchy yet flexible tactical gameplay, and a dizzying array of fantastically written quests, Baldur’s Gate 3 digs into the very best of what D&D can offer.

Words by Jack Bye

1. Mass Effect 2 (2010)

What it’s about: Commander Shepard’s journey continues as players gather a squad to take on an incredibly dangerous mission to learn why human colonies across the galaxy keep disappearing.

Why we like it: Perhaps no video game has ever built up to a final mission, as well as Mass Effect 2. The Suicide Mission that caps off this sequel belongs on any list of the best video game levels of all time, elegantly blending story, character, and gameplay into a satisfying and high-stakes finale.

That wouldn’t be possible if the rest of the game wasn’t equally well-crafted, though. Fortunately, Mass Effect 2 really makes sure you know and care about its cast of new and returning squadmates, giving them compelling backstories and personal missions that leave you really wanting to keep everyone alive for the final chapter of the trilogy.

Words by Noelle Corbett

And that's it for our list of the best RPGs.