GamingFallout

The protagonist of Fallout 4 is now canonically a war criminal

Tristan Stringer
Interplay/Bethesda

War… War never changes… unless you’re the male protagonist of Fallout 4, apparently because he’s, by definition, a war criminal now.

While you can customize your main character in Fallout 4, both characters have backstories. The woman, Nora, is a lawyer, and her husband is a soldier hardened by war, who’s oddly conveniently on leave when the bombs start falling during the game’s prologue.

Canonically known as Nate, the male protagonist of Fallout 4 was officially confirmed to be one of the characters we can see in the opening cutscene of Fallout 1. In the scene where his fellow soldier executes someone, Nate laughs about it. It’s not a great look for this Sole Survivor.

Bethesda Studio Design Director Emil Pagliarulo posted on X (formerly Twitter) what was planned to be a simple, fun fact to tie the Fallout timeline together a bit more. However, it also confirmed that Nate is complicit in a war crime, as he’s captured on video laughing as his colleague waves to the camera.

Executing an unarmed prisoner of war is considered a war crime, and since Nate is present, that makes him complicit in the event and, therefore, a war criminal. If this were in the wasteland, all bets would be off, but this takes place before the world ended, so rules of engagement are still in effect.

After fans pointed out that we actively play as a war criminal in Fallout 4, Emil followed with a three-post thread trying to defend the seemingly innocent tidbit of lore, though it inadvertently describes even further why Nate is, in fact, a war criminal.

Since Nate’s personal code of ethics seems to serve him a little too well in the wasteland of The Commonwealth, maybe consider playing as the female protagonist, Nora, next time you play through Fallout 4.

Related Topics

FalloutFallout 4

About The Author

Tristan Stringer

Tristan graduated from Southampton Solent University in 2020 with a bachelor's in TV, Media Production, and Journalism. Previously, he's written for Nintendo Life, Dualshockers, Pocket Tactics, The Digital Fix, VideoGamer, and The Loadout as a guide, list, features, and review writer. On top of being a massive figure collector and struggling New York Yankees fan, Tristan is a Weekend Writer covering all things entertainment Dexerto, from reporting on news to writing features and guides. He can be contacted at tristan.stringer@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Fallout
Here’s what Fallout Season 2 needs to make the most of a tremendous start
Tristan Stringer
Ella Purnell in the Fallout TV show, plus stills from New Vegas and 3
Fallout
Best Fallout games to play after watching Amazon Prime series
Tristan Stringer
The Nuka-Nuke in Fallout 4
Fallout
Fallout 4’s best weapons ever & where to find them
Melvin Mathew
Walton Goggins in Fallout
Fallout
Original Fallout creator has nothing but praise for TV show
Tristan Stringer
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech