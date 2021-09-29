All Fallout 76 Mutations: Carnivore, Eagle Eyes, more

Fallout 76 offers players a wide array of RPG content to dive into. Since the game was released there’s been a key emphasis on Fallout 76 mutations like Carnivore & Eagle Eyes that can have wild effects on your player.

Released back in 2018, Fallout 76 was an ambitious entry into the legendary series by Bethesda. While at first, the game wasn’t optimized for players, they’ve made some incredible leaps and bounds to win back the community’s love.

This has come in the form of new DLC, and there are great quests to partake in such as the launching of nuclear missiles within the game. But, along your journey, you’re more than likely going to snag a mutation, and depending on the one, it may be devastating to the player.

We’re going to run over the Fallout 76’s mutations and what they’ll do to your vault hunter.

What are Fallout 76 mutations?

Basically, mutations in Fallout 76 are special effects that your player may obtain while roaming around certain areas that are rather dense in radiation. Being exposed to these areas will have side effects on your player, in both a positive and a negative way.

As of now, there are 20 mutations that players may warrant in Fallout 76, and they all have unique names for them, along with side effects for each.

All Fallout 76 mutations and effects

With 20 mutations in Fallout 76, it’s best to get some knowledge about all of them, and some of the side effects that you may experience if you’re exposed to radiation long enough to be placed under one of these mutations.

Mutation Positive Effect Negative Effect Adrenal Reaction +Weapon DMG at low HP Max HP -50 Bird Bones AGI +4, Fall from heights more gradual STR -4 Carnivore Eating meat provides double the hunger satisfaction, HP restoration, and consumable buffs, with no disease chance Eating plant-based food does not satisfy hunger, restore HP, or apply buffs Chameleon Invisibility in combat if unarmored and standing still Must be unarmored, stationary, and not attacking for effect to work Eagle Eyes Critical Damage +25%, PER +4 STR -4 Egg Head INT +6 STR -3, END -3 Electricity Charged Chance to shock melee attackers Small amount of damage done to player Empath Teammates take 25% less damage Player takes 33% more damage Grounded Energy Resistance +100 Energy Damage -50% Healing Factor Health Regeneration while not in combat +300% Chem Effects -55% Herbivore Eating plant-based food provides double the hunger satisfaction, HP restoration, and consumable buffs, with no rads or disease chance Eating meat does not satisfy hunger, restore HP, or apply buffs Herd Mentality All SPECIAL stats +2 when grouped All SPECIAL stats -2 when solo Marsupial Carry weight +20, +jump height INT -4 Plague Walker Poison aura scaling with your diseases N/A Scaly Skin Damage and Energy Resistance +50 AP -50 Speed Demon Movement speed +20%, faster reload +20% +50% drain on hunger and thirst while moving Talons Punching attacks do 25% more damage + bleed damage AGI -4 Twisted Muscles Melee damage +25%, better chance to cripple limbs Gun accuracy -50% Unstable Isotope Medium chance to release a radiation blast when struck in melee Minor damage to player during the radiation blast Rad Walker Radiation aura scaling with your radiation.[2] Does not affect targets already taking radiation damage. Radiation healing reduced by 50%

There you have it! All the current mutations within Fallout 76 and the effects they’ll have on your character while roaming around the game.