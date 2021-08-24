Fallout 76 Nuke Codes – August 2021: How to use them, launch site locations, more

Wreaking havoc on the world is something that all Fallout fans are aware of, and within the online portion of the game, you’re going to want to know this week’s Nuke Codes to cause some chaos.

Released back in 2018, Fallout 76 was an ambitious entry into the legendary series by Bethesda, although it fell flat at launch, the game has since been consistently updated over recent years.

Now, players are flocking to the multiplayer every day, as there’s a ton of content to check out alone, or with some friends. But, Fallout fans know, that one of the best aspects of playing the game is using the Nuke Codes, and Bethesda constantly adds new ones into the game every week or so.

We’re going to run over the current Nuke Codes within the game for each launch site, and how you’ll be able to use them.

What are Nuke Codes within Fallout 76?

As the name suggests, these codes are useable within the online portion of Fallout 76 to set off the underground Nukes into the world. But, there’s also a twist that’ll occur within the world when a Nuke is detonated within a certain location.

When a location is affected by these Nuclear blasts, higher-level enemies will spawn within these areas and you’ll also have an increased chance of better loot.

How to set off Nuke Codes in Fallout 76

Before you’ll be able to use these Nuke Codes, it’s best to get an understanding of how to actually set off these weapons of mass destruction off.

We’re going to run over how to actually these down below:

Become a member of the Enclave Faction Work your way up to one of the General ranks Complete the missions Officer on Deck and Back to Basic Shoot down one of the cargo bots, and hope it drops one of the Nuclear Keycards Enter the silo dungeon and eliminate all the enemies inside Enter the launch code and set off the Nuke

There’s three sites that you’ll be able to set off these weapons from: Alpha, Bravo, and Charlie.

Where are the Nuclear Launch Sites too?

If you’re looking to find these launch sites, below is a general idea of where players can find each of them.

Alpha Close to the center of the area called Savage Divide

Bravo Also in Savage Divide, but just south of the Palace of the Winding Path

Charlie The final one is also in the Savage Divide, but closer to the very bottom of this area



Each of these locations is going to have a unique code for you to use as well.

Current Fallout 76 Nuke Codes – August 2021

Here are all the current Nuke Codes for each site within Fallout 76!