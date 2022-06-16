Where to find Power Armor in Fallout 76: locations, types, & more

Power Armor in Fallout 76 offers unparalleled protection against the perils of the wasteland. Here’s every Fallout 76 Power Armor location.

Power Armor is always highly sought after in Fallout games and the same is true of Fallout 76. This bulky gear offers incredible protection from bullets and mutants, but it’s difficult to find and requires serious maintenance. In an online game like Fallout 76, having a working set of Power Armor can be a great way to gain an edge over players who are yet to find a full set.

The good news is Power Armor can be round relatively quickly in the game. However, you’re unlikely to find a completed set in one or even two places. Therefore, you’ll need to visit various locations in order to complete your collection. It’s also worth pointing out that there are several different types of Power Armor, so you’ll want to first complete your chosen set, then collect the rest.

Advertisement

Here’s where you’ll need to look.

Contents

What is Power Armor in Fallout 76?

Power Armor was used by the military and government before the bombs dropped in Fallout. In Fallout 76, the armor is scattered all over the world and is highly sought after by wasteland wanderers.

Brotherhood of Steel soldiers are often found wearing a full T-60 set as standard issue, and the lesser-seen, former villains, the Enclave are associated with the highly prized X-01 Power Armour.

There are also various other types found abandoned around the wasteland, and you can build a full set of each without joining either of the above organizations. First, you’ll need to equip a Power Armour chassis, then add parts to this as and when you find them.

Advertisement

The chassis alone only provides moderate protection, but once all the limb, torso, and helmet pieces have been added, you’ll be much more formidable in combat.

Power Armor level requirements

While you can equip the Power Armor chassis at any level, you’ll need to reach certain points before you can equip most of the actual armor parts. Here’s a breakdown of at what level you can equip each Power Armor type:

Raider Power Armor – level 15+

– level 15+ T-45 Power Armor – level 25+

– level 25+ T-51 Power Armor – level 30+

– level 30+ T-60 Power Armor (Typically a Brotherhood of Steel set) – level 40+

(Typically a Brotherhood of Steel set) – level 40+ X-01 Power Armor – (Typically an Enclave set) level 50+

All Fallout 76 Power Armor locations

Each chassis will usually have two or three bits of power armor attached, but you’ll never find a full set. Raider and T-Series armor are the most common when exploring the world.

Advertisement

Read More: Fallout 76 Nuke Codes this week

Remember, Fallout 76 is an MMO so other players will also be looking for the armor. If you get to a location and find the Power Armor chassis is missing, it’s likely been picked up by another player. In that case, simply save and reload, or come back later. The armor will respawn eventually.

Here’s where you can find Power Armor chassis across the world in Fallout 76:

Near Vault 76

Location Armor Type Location The Crosshair Raider Under the rock overhang WV Lumber Co. Raider In the two-story building on the east side Aaronholt homestead T-Series In the shed next to the three silos

West Central Forest

Location Armor Type Location Point Pleasant T-Series On the roof of the hardware store

East Central Forest

Location Armor Type Location Gorge Junkyard Raider In the green trailer next to a shed Morgantown Trainyard T-Series Inside a railcar with a crane over it Fujiniya Intelligence Base T-Series Locked in a security cage on the bottom level Mama Dolce’s Food Processing T-Series In the warehouse southwest of Mama Dolce’s Arktos Pharma T-Series On the third floor of the loading dock

Southwest Forest

Location Armor Type Location Silva Homestead T-Series In the round building near the silo New River Gorge Bridge West Raider West side, behind a locked door. Key is on the rollercoaster in Camden Park Kanawha Nuka-Cola Plant T-Series Inside the loading dock Poseidon Energy Plant WV-06 T-Series In the basement in a security cage. Key found in the main office Hornwright Industrial Headquarters T-Series In the basement Wade Airport North T-Series In the hanger north of the control tower Wade Airport South Raider In a blue truck at the end of the runway

Southeast Forest

Location Armor Type Location Cliffwatch Raider Outside the raider wall

Toxic Valley

Location Armor Type Location The Crater Raider Outside the observation shack Black Bear Lodge T-Series In the shed, west of the lodge Clarksburg Raider Room on the top floor of the tallest building Eastern Reginal Penitentiary T-Series In a shed in the prison yard Grafton Dam T-Series In a shed, west of the dam

North Savage Divide

Location Armor Type Location Converted Munitions Factory T-Series In the room across the catwalk Sunnytop Ski Lanes Raider Bottom floor by the stairs to the lobby Ammo Dump T-Series Out in the open, easy to spot Sons of Dane Compound T-Series In the basement of the house, west of the main building

Central Savage Divide

Location Armor Type Location Monongah Power Plant Raider Inside the Loading Dock room Seneca Gang Camp Raider By the steps of the lookout tower Wendigo Cave Raider In a side tunnel at the foot of the cliff Pleasant Valley Cabins Raider In the middle of the raider shacks

South Savage Divide

Location Armor Type Location New Appalachian Central Trainyard T-Series Inside the main building Middle Mountain Cabins Raider In front of the middle cabin National Isolated Radio Array T-Series In a side room of the barn Blackwater Mine Raider In a building near the entrance to the mine Emmett Mountain Disposal Site T-Series In the tunnel security cabin Solomon’s Pond T-Series On a platform with the blue water treatment gear Ripper Alley Raider On a raised platform at the back of the building Huntersville T-Series Behind the barn with the tents

Far South Savage Divide

Location Armor Type Location Lucky Hole Mine Raider Behind the chained door Johnson’s Acre Raider Edge of the cliff on the high rocks

West Ash Heap

Location Armor Type Location Camden Park Raider The south end of the raider compound Beckley T-Series Next to the tank, south of the raider wall

Central Ash Heap

Location Armor Type Location The Rusty Pick Raider Entrance to the tunnel in the basement Belching Betty T-Series Outside the mine, in the Fire Breathers shack Mount Blair / Abandoned Mine Shaft 6 T-Series In a warehouse near a green truck Abandoned Mine Shaft Elaine T-Series Between a locker room building and a bus Rollins Labor Camp T-Series West of the modular buildings Mount Blair Trainyard T-Series West side of the large building, ground floor Red Rocket Filling Station T-Series Behind the boarded-up brick filling station AMS Testing Site T-Series Behind the rounded metal building Striker Row T-Series Up the hill from the tents, the southeast corner

East Ash Heap

Location Armor Type Location The Burning Mine T-Series In the building on the top of the hill Lewisburg Station T-Series East of the train tracks near a derailed car Big Band Tunnel T-Series Behind a door halfway down the tunnel Garrahan Mining HQ T-Series In the R&D department Hornwright Estate T-Series In a room on the upper level

North Mire

Location Armor Type Location Thunder Mountain Power Plant T-Series In the Loading Dock in the main building Dolly Sods Wilderness T-Series Near a pickup truck and down the hill Crevasse Dam Raider In a truck trailer beside the buildings Dyer Chemical Sewers T-Series Near the entrance to the sewers Treehouse Village Raider In the treehouse with a red truck outside it

South Mire

Location Armor Type Location Hawke’s Refuge Raider Raised walkway in the large bright room Sunday Brothers’ Cabin T-Series In the barn near the house Big B’s Rest Stop T-Series Behind the main building Camp Venture T-Series In the metal compound

North Cranberry Bog

Location Armor Type Location Kerwodd Mine T-Series Found in the large dry area, you’ll need to swim to it Firebase Major T-Series Behind the jeep Firebase LT T-Series East of the tent The General’s Steakhouse T-Series In the metal shed RobCo Research Center T-Series In the northwest wing Bootlegger’s Shack Raider Behind the truck Quarry X3 T-Series Near the edge of the road near the modular building

South Cranberry Bog

Location Armor Type Location Fort Defiance T-Series On the fourth floor Big Bend Tunnel East T-Series Outside the tunnel of the Brotherhood compound Lost Home T-Series In the biggest shack Firebase Hancock T-Series Between the modular buildings Watoga Rooftop T-Series Roof of the Watoga building Watoga Civic Center T-Series In the west side of the main area Watoga Transit Hub T-Series In the room off the lobby Watoga Emergancy Services T-Series On the roof Watoga High School T-Series On the roof Survey Camp Alpha T-Series Under the canopy Drop Site V9 T-Series In front of the building Forward Station Delta T-Series In the main compound

What’s the best Power Armor in Fallout 76?

The best Power Armor in Fallout 76 is a matter of opinion, especially when you consider your drip factor. However, from a stats point of view, the X-01 Power Armor is considered the best – and this is the case in most Fallout games, not just Fallout 76.

Advertisement

This is the armor of the shadowy Enclave, the villains of Fallout 3, and some of the earlier titles. While the Enclave also appears in Fallout 76, the path to obtaining their armor is different from every other armor set. Unlike the armor above, you’ll need to craft a X-01 set.

The terminal in The Whitespring Bunker contains the schematic for the armor. You’ll then be able to craft each individual piece at a power armor station. You’ll need to be at least level 40 to begin crafting this armor, and level 50 to craft the best X-01 gear.

So, there you have it, how to find Power Armor in Fallout 76.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more Fallout content, make sure to check out our other guides:

Is Fallout 76 cross-platform? | 10 best Fallout 4 mods | Fallout 4 console commands on PC | Fallout New Vegas console commands on PC | Is Fallout 76 going free-to-play? | Is Fallout 76 down? |Everything we know about the Fallout Amazon show | Fallout 76 Nuke Codes