Where to find Power Armor in Fallout 76: locations, types, & more

Power Armor in Fallout 76 offers unparalleled protection against the perils of the wasteland. Here’s every Fallout 76 Power Armor location.
Power Armor is always highly sought after in Fallout games and the same is true of Fallout 76. This bulky gear offers incredible protection from bullets and mutants, but it’s difficult to find and requires serious maintenance. In an online game like Fallout 76, having a working set of Power Armor can be a great way to gain an edge over players who are yet to find a full set.
The good news is Power Armor can be round relatively quickly in the game. However, you’re unlikely to find a completed set in one or even two places. Therefore, you’ll need to visit various locations in order to complete your collection. It’s also worth pointing out that there are several different types of Power Armor, so you’ll want to first complete your chosen set, then collect the rest.
Here’s where you’ll need to look.
Contents
- What is Power Armor in Fallout 76?
- Power Armor level requirements
- All Fallout 76 Power Armor locations
- What’s the best Power Armor in Fallout 76?
What is Power Armor in Fallout 76?
Power Armor was used by the military and government before the bombs dropped in Fallout. In Fallout 76, the armor is scattered all over the world and is highly sought after by wasteland wanderers.
Brotherhood of Steel soldiers are often found wearing a full T-60 set as standard issue, and the lesser-seen, former villains, the Enclave are associated with the highly prized X-01 Power Armour.
- Read More: Is Fallout 76 cross-platform?
There are also various other types found abandoned around the wasteland, and you can build a full set of each without joining either of the above organizations. First, you’ll need to equip a Power Armour chassis, then add parts to this as and when you find them.
The chassis alone only provides moderate protection, but once all the limb, torso, and helmet pieces have been added, you’ll be much more formidable in combat.
Power Armor level requirements
While you can equip the Power Armor chassis at any level, you’ll need to reach certain points before you can equip most of the actual armor parts. Here’s a breakdown of at what level you can equip each Power Armor type:
- Raider Power Armor – level 15+
- T-45 Power Armor – level 25+
- T-51 Power Armor – level 30+
- T-60 Power Armor (Typically a Brotherhood of Steel set) – level 40+
- X-01 Power Armor – (Typically an Enclave set) level 50+
All Fallout 76 Power Armor locations
Each chassis will usually have two or three bits of power armor attached, but you’ll never find a full set. Raider and T-Series armor are the most common when exploring the world.
- Read More: Fallout 76 Nuke Codes this week
Remember, Fallout 76 is an MMO so other players will also be looking for the armor. If you get to a location and find the Power Armor chassis is missing, it’s likely been picked up by another player. In that case, simply save and reload, or come back later. The armor will respawn eventually.
Here’s where you can find Power Armor chassis across the world in Fallout 76:
Near Vault 76
|Location
|Armor Type
|Location
|The Crosshair
|Raider
|Under the rock overhang
|WV Lumber Co.
|Raider
|In the two-story building on the east side
|Aaronholt homestead
|T-Series
|In the shed next to the three silos
West Central Forest
|Location
|Armor Type
|Location
|Point Pleasant
|T-Series
|On the roof of the hardware store
East Central Forest
|Location
|Armor Type
|Location
|Gorge Junkyard
|Raider
|In the green trailer next to a shed
|Morgantown Trainyard
|T-Series
|Inside a railcar with a crane over it
|Fujiniya Intelligence Base
|T-Series
|Locked in a security cage on the bottom level
|Mama Dolce’s Food Processing
|T-Series
|In the warehouse southwest of Mama Dolce’s
|Arktos Pharma
|T-Series
|On the third floor of the loading dock
Southwest Forest
|Location
|Armor Type
|Location
|Silva Homestead
|T-Series
|In the round building near the silo
|New River Gorge Bridge West
|Raider
|West side, behind a locked door. Key is on the rollercoaster in Camden Park
|Kanawha Nuka-Cola Plant
|T-Series
|Inside the loading dock
|Poseidon Energy Plant WV-06
|T-Series
|In the basement in a security cage. Key found in the main office
|Hornwright Industrial Headquarters
|T-Series
|In the basement
|Wade Airport North
|T-Series
|In the hanger north of the control tower
|Wade Airport South
|Raider
|In a blue truck at the end of the runway
Southeast Forest
|Location
|Armor Type
|Location
|Cliffwatch
|Raider
|Outside the raider wall
Toxic Valley
|Location
|Armor Type
|Location
|The Crater
|Raider
|Outside the observation shack
|Black Bear Lodge
|T-Series
|In the shed, west of the lodge
|Clarksburg
|Raider
|Room on the top floor of the tallest building
|Eastern Reginal Penitentiary
|T-Series
|In a shed in the prison yard
|Grafton Dam
|T-Series
|In a shed, west of the dam
North Savage Divide
|Location
|Armor Type
|Location
|Converted Munitions Factory
|T-Series
|In the room across the catwalk
|Sunnytop Ski Lanes
|Raider
|Bottom floor by the stairs to the lobby
|Ammo Dump
|T-Series
|Out in the open, easy to spot
|Sons of Dane Compound
|T-Series
|In the basement of the house, west of the main building
Central Savage Divide
|Location
|Armor Type
|Location
|Monongah Power Plant
|Raider
|Inside the Loading Dock room
|Seneca Gang Camp
|Raider
|By the steps of the lookout tower
|Wendigo Cave
|Raider
|In a side tunnel at the foot of the cliff
|Pleasant Valley Cabins
|Raider
|In the middle of the raider shacks
South Savage Divide
|Location
|Armor Type
|Location
|New Appalachian Central Trainyard
|T-Series
|Inside the main building
|Middle Mountain Cabins
|Raider
|In front of the middle cabin
|National Isolated Radio Array
|T-Series
|In a side room of the barn
|Blackwater Mine
|Raider
|In a building near the entrance to the mine
|Emmett Mountain Disposal Site
|T-Series
|In the tunnel security cabin
|Solomon’s Pond
|T-Series
|On a platform with the blue water treatment gear
|Ripper Alley
|Raider
|On a raised platform at the back of the building
|Huntersville
|T-Series
|Behind the barn with the tents
Far South Savage Divide
|Location
|Armor Type
|Location
|Lucky Hole Mine
|Raider
|Behind the chained door
|Johnson’s Acre
|Raider
|Edge of the cliff on the high rocks
West Ash Heap
|Location
|Armor Type
|Location
|Camden Park
|Raider
|The south end of the raider compound
|Beckley
|T-Series
|Next to the tank, south of the raider wall
Central Ash Heap
|Location
|Armor Type
|Location
|The Rusty Pick
|Raider
|Entrance to the tunnel in the basement
|Belching Betty
|T-Series
|Outside the mine, in the Fire Breathers shack
|Mount Blair / Abandoned Mine Shaft 6
|T-Series
|In a warehouse near a green truck
|Abandoned Mine Shaft Elaine
|T-Series
|Between a locker room building and a bus
|Rollins Labor Camp
|T-Series
|West of the modular buildings
|Mount Blair Trainyard
|T-Series
|West side of the large building, ground floor
|Red Rocket Filling Station
|T-Series
|Behind the boarded-up brick filling station
|AMS Testing Site
|T-Series
|Behind the rounded metal building
|Striker Row
|T-Series
|Up the hill from the tents, the southeast corner
East Ash Heap
|Location
|Armor Type
|Location
|The Burning Mine
|T-Series
|In the building on the top of the hill
|Lewisburg Station
|T-Series
|East of the train tracks near a derailed car
|Big Band Tunnel
|T-Series
|Behind a door halfway down the tunnel
|Garrahan Mining HQ
|T-Series
|In the R&D department
|Hornwright Estate
|T-Series
|In a room on the upper level
North Mire
|Location
|Armor Type
|Location
|Thunder Mountain Power Plant
|T-Series
|In the Loading Dock in the main building
|Dolly Sods Wilderness
|T-Series
|Near a pickup truck and down the hill
|Crevasse Dam
|Raider
|In a truck trailer beside the buildings
|Dyer Chemical Sewers
|T-Series
|Near the entrance to the sewers
|Treehouse Village
|Raider
|In the treehouse with a red truck outside it
South Mire
|Location
|Armor Type
|Location
|Hawke’s Refuge
|Raider
|Raised walkway in the large bright room
|Sunday Brothers’ Cabin
|T-Series
|In the barn near the house
|Big B’s Rest Stop
|T-Series
|Behind the main building
|Camp Venture
|T-Series
|In the metal compound
North Cranberry Bog
|Location
|Armor Type
|Location
|Kerwodd Mine
|T-Series
|Found in the large dry area, you’ll need to swim to it
|Firebase Major
|T-Series
|Behind the jeep
|Firebase LT
|T-Series
|East of the tent
|The General’s Steakhouse
|T-Series
|In the metal shed
|RobCo Research Center
|T-Series
|In the northwest wing
|Bootlegger’s Shack
|Raider
|Behind the truck
|Quarry X3
|T-Series
|Near the edge of the road near the modular building
South Cranberry Bog
|Location
|Armor Type
|Location
|Fort Defiance
|T-Series
|On the fourth floor
|Big Bend Tunnel East
|T-Series
|Outside the tunnel of the Brotherhood compound
|Lost Home
|T-Series
|In the biggest shack
|Firebase Hancock
|T-Series
|Between the modular buildings
|Watoga Rooftop
|T-Series
|Roof of the Watoga building
|Watoga Civic Center
|T-Series
|In the west side of the main area
|Watoga Transit Hub
|T-Series
|In the room off the lobby
|Watoga Emergancy Services
|T-Series
|On the roof
|Watoga High School
|T-Series
|On the roof
|Survey Camp Alpha
|T-Series
|Under the canopy
|Drop Site V9
|T-Series
|In front of the building
|Forward Station Delta
|T-Series
|In the main compound
What’s the best Power Armor in Fallout 76?
The best Power Armor in Fallout 76 is a matter of opinion, especially when you consider your drip factor. However, from a stats point of view, the X-01 Power Armor is considered the best – and this is the case in most Fallout games, not just Fallout 76.
This is the armor of the shadowy Enclave, the villains of Fallout 3, and some of the earlier titles. While the Enclave also appears in Fallout 76, the path to obtaining their armor is different from every other armor set. Unlike the armor above, you’ll need to craft a X-01 set.
The terminal in The Whitespring Bunker contains the schematic for the armor. You’ll then be able to craft each individual piece at a power armor station. You’ll need to be at least level 40 to begin crafting this armor, and level 50 to craft the best X-01 gear.
So, there you have it, how to find Power Armor in Fallout 76.
If you’re looking for more Fallout content, make sure to check out our other guides:
