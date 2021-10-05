FPX team up with Marvel in superhero-focused partnership

Chinese esports organization FPX, owned by game developers FunPlus, have partnered with entertainment giants Marvel.

FPX have been riding high ever since their notable victory at the 2019 League of Legends World Championship, and now they’ve joined forces with the company behind some of the most popular superhero characters in existence.

After taking down G2 Esports in the finals of Worlds in 2019, they’ve gone to cement their place among the top teams in Chinese League of Legends, undergone a rebrand, and established major partnerships.

They will now have their own branded merchandise, accessories, and gaming peripherals through their new deal with Marvel Entertainment, allowing fans more ways to show their support.

Advertisement

The deal covers all of FPX’s esports teams, according to the Sports Business Journal, including Valorant, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Call of Duty: Mobile, and Wilf Rift.

This isn’t Marvel’s first rodeo in the esports industry, however. They entered the industry in 2019 by a strategic partnership with Netherlands-based organization Team Liquid, producing co-branded merchandise where the designs were inspired by numerous Marvel characters. The deal was renewed in 2020 and now lasts until 2022.

The comic book giants expanded their footprint in the industry in February 2020, when they partnered with Australian org Chiefs Esports Club in a two-year agreement.

Marvel’s biggest rivals, DC Comics, recently collaborated with FaZe Clan to produce a limited-edition comic book and co-branded merchandise. The deal was made to promote and celebrate Batman month.