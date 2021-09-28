Xbox Game Pass adding Marvel’s Avengers ahead of October lineup

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are coming to Xbox Game Pass in October, as Marvel’s Avengers joins the lineup.

Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s “all you can play” subscription service, will add Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers later this week to close out its September lineup.

The superhero brawler, and its recent War for Wakanda expansion, will arrive on September 30th for Console, PC, and Cloud players, as announced by a new Xbox Wire blog post.

Players on Xbox Series S/X will also be able to enjoy the current-gen version of the game, and all players can play through the single-player campaign and Marvel’s Avengers’ ongoing live service mode, The Avengers Initiative.

Players jumping in can earn four times the usual XP, too, as the One-Year Anniversary Celebration is in full flow for all players until October 4.

Crystal Dynamics also revealed the game’s updated roadmap earlier this month, suggesting there’s plenty more to come – although Spider-Man remains a PlayStation exclusive, sadly.

The game marks the final addition to the Xbox Game Pass September lineup, which also includes the likes of Lemnis Gate, The Artful Escape, and Final Fantasy XIII. As for October’s games, the Xbox Game Pass library will soon add the likes of Back 4 Blood and Age of Empires IV.

That’s not the only Xbox-related Crystal Dynamics news in recent days, either. Last week, Microsoft’s first-party studio The Initiative revealed that it’s partnering with the studio in its efforts to reimagine the long-dormant Perfect Dark franchise.