Marvel reassembles with Team Liquid for esports apparel until 2022 - Dexerto

Entertainment giant Marvel and Team Liquid have renewed their partnership and released a new collection to celebrate.

Over a year on from the initial announcement of Team Liquid helping Marvel enter the esports industry, the collaboration has now been extended for another year.

Now lasting through to 2022, the partnership’s renewal has been commemorated with the release of retro-themed hoodies, sweatpants, shorts, and t-shirts.

The collection features 8-bit interpretations of Captain America, Hulk, Iron Man, and Thor alongside Team Liquid branding. They collaborated with artist Pixel Jeff on the limited apparel range.

Since entering the industry with Team Liquid in June 2019, Marvel have released a number of collaborative clothing lines with the org including both esports-focused designs and more casual, streetwear items.

It’s said that original content will be a component of the extended partnership, though no specific plans have been unveiled at the time of writing.

More co-branded merchandise and apparel will come from Team Liquid and Marvel. So far, they’ve used designs of The Avengers, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America, Black Widow, X-Men, The Hulk, and Thor.

“We’re excited to continue our team-up with Marvel,” said Team Liquid owner Steve Arhancet. “Both of our brands are built around compelling narratives: heroes, rivalries, triumph and even, overcoming hardships. And, there’s so many more stories for us to tell together through custom apparel, original content and other fan offerings.”

Marvel, who are owned by The Walt Disney Company, also partnered with Australian organization The Chiefs in a two-year deal, which was announced in February this year.

The extension with Team Liquid shows that the company are serious about esports after successfully completing their first year in the industry, and that can only be a good sign for the future.