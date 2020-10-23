 Marvel reassembles with Team Liquid for esports apparel until 2022 - Dexerto
Marvel reassembles with Team Liquid for esports apparel until 2022

Published: 23/Oct/2020 21:33

by Adam Fitch
Marvel Team Liquid Partnership 2022
Team Liquid

Marvel

Entertainment giant Marvel and Team Liquid have renewed their partnership and released a new collection to celebrate.

Over a year on from the initial announcement of Team Liquid helping Marvel enter the esports industry, the collaboration has now been extended for another year.

Now lasting through to 2022, the partnership’s renewal has been commemorated with the release of retro-themed hoodies, sweatpants, shorts, and t-shirts.

The collection features 8-bit interpretations of Captain America, Hulk, Iron Man, and Thor alongside Team Liquid branding. They collaborated with artist Pixel Jeff on the limited apparel range.

Marvel Team Liquid Retro Collection
Team Liquid
Marvel and Team Liquid have released a collection with retro designs.

Since entering the industry with Team Liquid in June 2019, Marvel have released a number of collaborative clothing lines with the org including both esports-focused designs and more casual, streetwear items.

It’s said that original content will be a component of the extended partnership, though no specific plans have been unveiled at the time of writing.

More co-branded merchandise and apparel will come from Team Liquid and Marvel. So far, they’ve used designs of The Avengers, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America, Black Widow, X-Men, The Hulk, and Thor.

“We’re excited to continue our team-up with Marvel,” said Team Liquid owner Steve Arhancet. “Both of our brands are built around compelling narratives: heroes, rivalries, triumph and even, overcoming hardships. And, there’s so many more stories for us to tell together through custom apparel, original content and other fan offerings.”

Marvel, who are owned by The Walt Disney Company, also partnered with Australian organization The Chiefs in a two-year deal, which was announced in February this year.

The extension with Team Liquid shows that the company are serious about esports after successfully completing their first year in the industry, and that can only be a good sign for the future.

Team Singularity slam DashThreads and terminate partnership

Published: 23/Oct/2020 12:10 Updated: 23/Oct/2020 12:16

by Adam Fitch
Team Singularity DashThreads Termination
Singularity/DashThreads

Team Singularity have prematurely ended their partnership with merchandise supplier DashThreads due to “unprofessionalism.”

The Danish organization posted an announcement to explain why they were “officially parting ways” with the apparel company.

The org alleges that they were not able to produce marketing material over the past four months because products had not been delivered by DashThreads, subsequently they were not able to “execute on marketing plans.”

They stated that this wasn’t a decision made in the spur of the moment, it comes after months of trying to rectify the problems and get things on track. However, the “unprofessionalism shown by DashThreads and its CEO and owner Devin Fry” was too much to handle going forward.

Team Singularity Insight
Team Singularity
Team Singularity recently sold their player Insight to Toronto Ultra.

Team Singularity are allegedly missing more than 300 units of clothing, that they had already paid for, which were supposed to go to their players, influencers, content creators, management, and fans.

The org stated that their legal team will be taking action against DashThreads as the partnership was “one-sided” and there are further instances of mistreatment that they won’t be making public knowledge.

“I’m very sad that my worst fears prior to entering this partnership earlier this year came true and I take full responsibility for a deal that should never been made in the first place,” said Singularity CEO Atle Stehouwer. “I will not beat myself up about giving people and startups a second chance, I am just sad that DashThreads and Devin Fry decided not to rise above previous accusations and prove that it was a legit startup. Actions speak louder than words.”

DashThreads predominantly work with amateur and semi-pro esports teams and describe themselves as a “premium esports and street apparel company.”

Dexerto has contacted DashThreads for comment on Team Singularity’s statement.