FaZe Clan collabs with DC Comics for Batman month with super hero comic book

FaZe Clan has announced another huge collaboration, this time with their very own FaZe x DC Comics collaboration, entering the DC Universe with their very own comic book.

Creating their own multiverse, FaZe Clan has announced its official collaboration with DC Comics in celebration of Batman month.

Not only is this a huge deal for members of the org, but this collaboration is also the first time a gaming organization has ever entered the DC Universe by way of a limited-edition comic book.

FaZe Clan reveals DC Comic collab

“It’s been an honor to work alongside such an iconic brand like DC,” says FaZe Clan Head of Marketing Xavier Ramos.

“We loved the idea of taking on a new life form and creating something tangible for our fans for this special collaboration. To watch FaZe Clan transcend gaming into traditional entertainment over the years has been nothing short of extraordinary and we can’t wait for our fans to see all of the incredible projects we have coming up.”

The official “FaZeClan” comic will feature the likes of popular members FaZe Banks, FaZe Apex, FaZe Temperrr, FaZe Rain, FaZe Adapt, FaZe Rug and FaZe Blaze in Super Hero form, while also providing limited cover variants featuring the four founders.

Alongside the comic book, FaZe will also release limited-edition merchandise in collaboration with DC that will include products such as esports jerseys in multiple colorways, tees, hoodies, pajama sets, mousepad,s and more.

These items will be available on September 24, at 12 pm PT on fazeclan.com with select items available on shop.dccomics.com and NTWRK.