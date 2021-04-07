OG Esports partner with BMW, entering rivalry with G2, T1, and Fnatic - Dexerto

European organization OG Esports are the latest team to join forces with BMW, entering their group of partner teams that are ‘United in Rivalry.’

The partnership was teased on Twitter, with a manga series explaining OG’s alliance with BMW due to be released on April 8. Eight episodes in the series are expected, with a new installment releasing each week.

The org is now the sixth global esports partner of the German automobile giant, joining Cloud9, Fnatic, G2 Esports, FPX, and T1. They launched their ‘United in Rivalry’ campaign in April 2020 to show comradery across the teams despite them often competing against each other on international stages in League of Legends.

Presuming OG’s deal is the same as their fellow teams, there will be activations across social media, jerseys, and technology.

Interestingly, OG are the only organization out of the six that currently don’t compete in League of Legends esports. Instead, they are best known for twice winning The International — the standout annual Dota 2 event.

OG have earned more than almost any other organization in the history of esports. They have taken home $34.4m in prize winnings across 109 tournaments, whereas Team Liquid have won $36.5m across 1,930 events.

“It’s an honor for us to part of this amazing group of teams,” OG’s CEO JMR Luna told Dexerto. “We think that BMW has been doing a great job to craft a real story inside esports, and we are happy we can be part of it. Maybe… in the future… we can also show them how it’s done in League of Legends!”

BMW are perhaps the biggest company to partner with OG to date. They’ve joined Red Bull, betting company Fun88, peripherals brand SteelSeries, crypto companies DMScript and Socios, and chair manufacturers Secretlab on the organization’s roster of sponsors.

As well as Dota 2, the European org have teams in Riot Games’ Valorant and Valve’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.