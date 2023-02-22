All EVO 2023 tournaments: Games, schedule, registration, & more

The full lineup of tournaments for EVO 2023 has gone live, complete with an event schedule, registration details, and more.

After a hiatus in 2021, and Sony’s acquisition of the Championship Series, the EVO fighting game tournaments returned to Las Vegas last year.

The event is on track for yet another run this summer, with EVO 2023 penciled in for an August event at Vegas’ Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.

Here is everything fighting game fans need to know ahead of the summer’s festivities, including details about confirmed games, prize pools, and event schedules.

Official games lineup for EVO 2023

The list of fighting games confirmed for this year’s festivities includes all of the following:

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Guilty Gear: Strive

The King of Fighters XV

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Street Fighter 6

Tekken 7

Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3

Notably, each title, barring Street Fighter 6 (PS5), will be played on a PS4 console. What’s more, this year marks the seventh appearance of both Tekken 7 and Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3.

EVO

Schedule for Evo 2023 tournament

EVO 2023 will be hosted at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas from Friday, August 4 through Sunday, August 6. Specific time slots for the various competitions have yet to surface.

Prize pool details for this year’s EVO tournaments

In a statement shared on the official EVO website, the organization’s General Manager, Rick Thiher, noted that each tournament will receive a $25,000 minimum prize pool. This is a first for the long-running fighting game tournament.

Registration for EVO 2023 is already live

EVO has already opened registration for this year’s EVO tournaments. Those interested can visit the event site, click on the “Join Now” or “Register” tabs on the left-hand side, then fill out the provided forms for access to Event Passes.

At the time of writing, fans can purchase an Event Pass at the “Early Bird” price of $85. Every pass will come with a lanyard, water bottle, and a commemorative EVO 2023 badge.

Anyone who wants to attend the EVO 2023 Arena Finals, scheduled for Day 3 in the Michelob ULTRA Arena, must buy a separate ticket via the AXS website.