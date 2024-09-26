The Luminosity Invitational: Back 2 School – Smash Ultimate streams, schedule, more

Sixteen of the world’s best Super Smash Bros Ultimate players are set to collide at the second Luminosity Invitational in Miami and it’s shaping up to be a stacked event.

With the Smash Ultimate calendar entering its final stretch, Luminosity has invited fourteen players to compete in its latest tournament with two others earning their spots through qualifiers.

Kazuki ‘Asimo’ Takeuchi, who earned his spot with a fourth-place finish at Supernova is coming off his biggest win to date having bested the world’s best player, Acola at Sumabato SP51 with his Ryu.

He’s joined by the unlikely contender in Bowser Jr player David ‘TM7_ZAP’ Krol who won an online last-chance qualifier to enter the tournament, but he’ll have some stiff competition.

The fourteen invitees are all veterans of the Smash world including Sparg0, Light, Shuton, Glutonny, Kola, Dabuz, Shinymark, and Genesis 10 champion Zomba.

As expected, the Luminosity crew is also going to battle it out with MkLeo, Sonix, Marss, Maister, and Tweek.

Rounding out the invitees is the winner of the last Luminosity Invitational, Shadic. The Corrin main has had a breakout year finishing 7 on the LumiRank 2024.1 rankings.

Luminosity Invitational: Back 2 School schedule

The event will kick off on Friday, September 27 with player intros at 6:00 PM est, followed by a crew battle featuring the world’s best vs the Luminosity stars at 6:20.

At 7:25, MkLeo will host a special live edition of his GOAT Talk podcast and the day will come to a close with random doubles at 8:30.

Luminosity

On Saturday, the main tournament begins with group stage matches to determine seeding for the main bracket the following day.

Group A starts at 11 AM and features Sparg0, Zomba, MkLeo, and TM7_Zap.

Sonix, Shinymark, Light, and Kola make up Group B and it will begin at 2:15 PM.

Next up, Shuton, Tweek, Glutonny, and Marss will battle in Group C at 5:30 PM.

Luminosity

Finally, Group D kicks off at 8:45 PM and includes Shadic, Maister, Asimo, and Dabuz.

On Sunday, the final double-elimination bracket commences at 11 AM, so get ready for an action-packed full day of Smash.

How to watch Luminosity Invitational: Back 2 School

The entire tournament is scheduled to be streamed on the Luminosity Gaming Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded below for your convenience. You’re welcome.

Given the talent of everyone in attendance, this event is shaping up to being one of the biggest of the year and could go a long way to determine the final rankings in 2024.

Will Sparg0 continue his winning ways? Will Sonix finally get a first-place finish in 2024? Or is an underdog going to defy the odds? Be sure to tune into the Luminosity Invitational: Back 2 School to find out.