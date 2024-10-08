Justin Wong shocked as MenaRD learns Daigo parry on first day of Street Fighter 3 training

Fighting game legend Justin Wong and Street Fighter phenom MenaRD are slated for a $10k money match on Street Fighter: Third Strike. Mena’s not just trying to win, though; he wants to replicate EVO moment 37 and make the Wazzler relive his worst nightmare.

Even after taking several EVO titles and still winning tournaments over 20 years later, JWong’s most famous moment was losing to Daigo (though making people refund MvC2 the day it released is a close second with the return of the ‘Wazzler’).

For their Street Fighter: Third Strike match, MenaRD doesn’t just plan on winning. He wants to beat Justin the way Daigo would – with a perfect parry.

Mena’s practicing for this moment by doing Chun Li’s super input on his keyboard and swapping immediately to his controller to parry it.

Street Fighter: Third Strike doesn’t have the same training mode luxuries we’ve got in a game like, say, Tekken 8, where inputs can be recorded and repeated on demand. To train, MenaRD has to go back and forth with the inputs every time.

But, if they’re really putting $10k on the line as they claimed in their PlayStation Face Off, it’ll be worth the time spent training.

That said, there’s more to winning in Third Strike than doing the fancy stuff like pulling off a Daigo parry. MenaRD’s going to have to do a lot of learning if he wants to get through JWong’s decades worth of legacy knowledge.

And, considering Justin’s going around and winning tournaments around the world despite the fact that he’s pushing 40 at this point, learning one technique doesn’t by any means guarantee him the win. MenaRD may have taken some of the biggest titles in SF6 up to this point, but Third Strike is a very different game.