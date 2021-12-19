xQc loses it after being trolled by Bing Bong meme in Escape from Tarkov

Twitch star streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel was playing Escape from Tarkov when he was endlessly trolled with the Bing Bong meme from players he encountered in-game.

We’ve all heard it by now – the famous Bing Bong sound that has completely taken over TikTok.

The sound has become so widespread that stars Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow, and Avril Lavigne teamed up to make a video with the sound, which ended perfectly.

xQc was streaming Escape from Tarkov when he encountered some players who were apparently big fans of the phrase.

xQc can’t escape Bing Bong meme

The former Overwatch pro was streaming Tarkov on December 16 when he came across a player who he wasn’t sure was friend or foe.

He greeted them with, “Yo, what’s up man. What’s the code?”

“Uhm… Bing Bong!” the player said.

xQc was not pleased, “Ah, okay, Jesus Christ, man. Why do you snipers act like you’re not snipers before you meet me? I don’t get it. It’s so lame.”

After that, another player showed up who offered the same “Bing Bong!” answer to what the code was.

One final person showed up, and when asked what the code was to get by, screamed “Bing Bing Bing Bing!”

Cracking a smile, the streamer was both frustrated and laughing in the moment: “Oh my f***ing god. I can’t, dude!”

Although he couldn’t escape the onslaught of stream snipers who knew he was xQc, it at least made for a hilarious clip.