xQc disgusted after discovering moldy food in his room: “It smells like rot”

Streaming star xQc is getting compared to Asmongold after showing his fans a bowl of moldy food he’d left in his room, saying it made his entire streaming area smell like “rot.”

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is one of the most famous — and richest — streamers on the net after inking a $100 million deal with Kick in 2023… but that certainly doesn’t mean he’s also the cleanest.

He proved this fact during a broadcast on November 10, claiming something in his room was making it smell “like rot” and that he needed to get rid of it right away.

“Chat, it’s not even funny anymore,” he said, tearing off his headphones to hunt around his streaming space for the offending item. “Something smells like rot. Like, actual rot. Nope, I gotta move something, chat. I can’t do it anymore.”

After looking around his room for a moment, xQc successfully found the source of the smell on the opposite side of the space — a bowl of visibly moldy food, which he held up to the camera for his unlucky viewers to see for themselves.

The streamer held the bowl of mold away from himself in disgust, leaving the broadcast to toss the food out and wash his hands. The disgusting find was endlessly amusing to his chat, who couldn’t help themselves from spamming: “$100 MILLION BY THE WAY.”

“That was a bug, WTF dude!” one exclaimed.

“It’s alive,” another joked.

Still others compared him to popular streamer Asmongold, who famously lived in filth until October 2024 when he vowed to clean out his entire home “as penance” for comments he made about Palestine during a broadcast.

Although xQc’s moldy food is definitely disgusting, it’s safe to say that Asmongold used to have quite a leg up on him, even claiming that he used a rotting rat corpse in his home as an “alarm clock,” saying it would start to smell when the sun rose, waking him up.