Aydan reveals meta Warzone Bren loadout used at $100k Baka WonderLAN

With the new Warzone map, there are 40 new weapons that are looking to shake up the meta. Pro player Aydan reveals the Bren loadout that dominated Caldera at the $100k Baka WonderLAN.

The Warzone Pacific update brought a new era to the battle royale introducing Vanguard weapons.

With players still figuring out which are viable, the Baka Bros WonderLAN gave everyone a good look at what the meta can become.

To many surprise one LMG, the Bren shined bright in the spotlight and stole the show on Caldera.

Aydan shows Warzone meta Bren loadout

As seen in the picture above, Aydan goes for a high range and accuracy loadout build for this meta Bren.

Here is a list of the full attachments:

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

F8 Stabilizer Barrel: Queen’s 705mm Royal

Queen’s 705mm Royal Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: Queen’s Model 11 BH

Queen’s Model 11 BH Underbarrel: m1941 HandStop

m1941 HandStop Rear Grip: Leather Grip

Leather Grip Magazine: 6.5 Sakura 40 Round Mags

6.5 Sakura 40 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Perk: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk2: Fully Loaded

In a YouTube video, Aydan breaks down the pros of using this weapon and mentions the amount of damage the Bren has makes it the best option in Warzone right now.

It proved to be really strong at the Baka WonderLAN on December 17. Here, the majority of the 30 pros in attendance were spotted running the Bren as their primary weapon for medium to long-range fights.

While the meta is still developing on Caldera, the Bren has quickly emerged as the top gun when it comes to tournaments where millions of dollars are at stake. Baka Champions Tommey and Almond both were among the crowd that opted for this high damage and low recoil LMG.

Next time you drop into Warzone definitely give this loadout a spin and see if you can dominated like the pros Aydan, Tommey, and more.