Zoil claims his chat caused Erobb’s Twitch ban to be extended by a week

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and other bits of gaming news.

Following a 30-day Twitch ban for joking about beating up one of his viewers, Erobb’s ban has reportedly been extended by a week – and Zoil claims it was his chat’s fault.

On September 8, Twitch streamer and OTK member Erobb221 was hit with a 30-day streaming ban after jokingly threatening a beat up a user in his offline chat. According to Erobb, he stated, “I cannot wait to see you at TwitchCon, I’m going to beat the f**k out of you.”

Many Twitch streamers and viewers felt his ban was unjustified, and as such, it drew responses from larger content creators. These included Nmplol, Ludwig, and the on-leave Mizkif.

But on the morning of October 2 – just 7 days before Erobb planned to return – Zoil broke some disappointing news on stream.

Erobb ban extended according to Zoil

“You know what guys, I’m gonna leak something,” Zoil stated while scrolling through his own subreddit. “I don’t think Emoney has told you this yet.

“A little bit into [Erobb’s] ban, someone called ‘iamblackpeople’ might have come into my stream. I think a lot of people reported that account, and… it happened to be an alternate account. Erobb’s ban got extended by a week.”

Zoil went on to clarify that Erobb’s ban was extended by another week because his chat had reported an alternate account belonging to Erobb.

So, while Erobb planned to come back to Twitch on October 9, it seems his fans will have to wait for his return for another week.