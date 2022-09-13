Ludwig, Mizkif, more streamers blast Twitch over Erobb’s “insane” 30-day ban

The streaming community has come out in force in support of banned Twitch streamer Erobb, including Ludwig and Mizkif, after he received a 30 day ban for the platform. The reason is yet to be publicized.

On September 8, Twitch streamer Erobb221 was hit with a 30-day ban on the platform. And while the exact reasoning for the ban is still unknown, Erobb himself speculates that it is due to a line of threatening comments he made towards one of his viewers in offline chat.

Erobb recounted the incident, admitted he said to a viewer “I cannot wait to see you at TwitchCon, I’m going to beat the f**k out of you.”

In the days following the announcement of the ban though, streamers have rallied around Erobb, voicing their confusion at why he has been subjected to such a long ban.

Nick ‘nmplol’ Polom posted on Twitter, expressing his confusion at the different types of bans Twitch gives out for certain offences. In particular, he calls out the platform for doing nothing to combat the issue of “view botting” for years and for the minimal bans streamers who perform sexual acts live have been facing, adding at the end of his post “life really isn’t fair is it?”

The Twitch banning system has been under heavy scrutiny lately, with many users and viewers of the platform calling on more consistent guidelines to be maintained.

At the end of August, Twitch streamer Kimmikka was banned after being caught engaging in sexual acts during a live stream. However, her ban was lifted after only a week.

Ludwig also posted online about Erobb’s Twitch ban, calling it “insane”, with multiple question marks also added to further highlight his confusion at the decision. In a different approach, Mizkif extended an offer to Erobb to come on their steam so that they can be banned together and “go fishing”.