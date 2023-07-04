Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes announce second pregnancy

YouTube power couple Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes announced they are expecting their second child together in an adorable video.

Zoe Sugg is a hugely popular YouTuber with over 10 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. She focuses on beauty and lifestyle content and became well known among YouTube fans in the early 2010s thanks to her relatable beauty content and bubbly personality, under the name Zoella.

But in the past few years, her content has become more focused on motherhood after she gave birth to her daughter in 2021. The YouTube star, 33, and vlogger partner Alfie Deyes, 29, took to social media on July 3 to share the happy news with their fans and reveal they are expecting their second daughter later this year.

In a sweet video shared to the pregnant star’s Instagram, Zoe and Alfie can be seen embracing in a photo booth, later joined by their daughter.

They also posted videos on each of their YouTube channels where they spoke more about Zoe’s pregnancy and when the baby is due.

“We are having a little girl!” Zoe said on YouTube. “I’m so excited. I knew from day one that it was a girl, I just knew. It was like every vision I had was Ottie and a little sister. I imagined Alfie with two little girls.”

Zoe, who is currently 17 weeks pregnant, also revealed that she’s struggled with her mental health during this pregnancy, which is why she’s been absent from social media in the past few months.

She revealed: “It’s not necessarily the pregnancy symptoms that have been worse this time. I would say they’re probably similar-ish to Ottie. But it’s actually been my anxiety and my mental health that just took a complete out-of-nowhere – neither of us expected it – nose-dive.

“Having a first trimester in lockdown was heavenly compared to having a first trimester not in lockdown, where everyone is living life normally around you and you have a toddler.”

Zoe is expected to give birth in December 2023.

The pregnancy announcement comes after Zoe and Alfie welcomed their first daughter into the world in August 2021, who they named Ottilie.

At the time, the duo shared a sweet snap of the little one bundled up, with the caption: “She’s here! Meet Ottilie Rue Deyes 29/08/21”.