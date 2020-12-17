 Zoe Laverne claims Charli D'Amelio called her an "insecure b***h" - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Zoe Laverne claims Charli D’Amelio called her an “insecure b***h”

Published: 17/Dec/2020 17:11

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: Zoe Laverne / Instagram: Charli D'Amelio

Share

Charli D'Amelio Zoe LaVerne

Zoe Laverne has claimed TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio described her as an “insecure b*tch” in her private direct messages.

Charli D’Amelio is considered by many to be the queen of TikTok, and is on track to be the first person to reach 100 million followers on the app very soon. However, her huge success has led to a substantial amount of hate, and some of it has come from fellow TikTokers.

The two TikTok stars have been at odds with each other ever since Charli overtook Zoe in followers. In July she was captured on tape crying about Charli surpassing her in followers, saying “I just want to prove to this b**ch that I am better than her.”

In November, an audio recording was leaked to drama Instagram account TikTokroom that seems to show Zoe insulting Charli behind her back. According to Zoe, she reached out and apologized, but claimed TikTok’s biggest creator left her on read.

Zoe Laverne TikTok star
Instagram: Zoe Laverne
Zoe has long-since been surpassed by Charli in followers

Zoe herself also came under fire in November for having a romantic relationship with an underage fan, resulting in her deleting her account and then making a dramatic comeback.

In a turn of events that feels eerily familiar, an audio recording of Zoe speaking on Charli has been leaked to TikTokroom. She can be heard saying “Charli D’Amelio made me cry… she gave me a long whole-a** paragraph basically saying that I’m jealous and I should be because I’m an insecure b*tch.”

However, Instagram users appeared unconvinced by Zoe’s statement, with several saying this was out of character for Charli. One user wrote, “We both know that Charli wouldn’t say that, right?” Another person asked for evidence, saying, “Let’s see the paragraph, then!”

If the claims are true, a screenshot would surely break the internet after Charli has built up a largely unproblematic reputation.

Entertainment

Twitter spam bot helps fake David Dobrik YouTube channel hit 90k subs

Published: 17/Dec/2020 14:40

by Alice Hearing
YouTube: David Dobrik

Share

David Dobrik

High-profile creators are being targeted by Twitter bots promoting a “fan-made” YouTube channel posting David Dobrik’s live streams — and somehow it’s working. 

In August David Dobrik did his first-ever live stream on Twitch playing Warzone, and gave away $1,000 every time he won a game. Understandably, people were ecstatic that this huge internet personality had entered the streaming world, especially playing with people such as Florida Mutineers’ Cesar ‘Skyz’ Bueno.

YouTube channels posting highlights from his streams were a natural progression and include the channel in question called “David Dobrik Live Streams.” It already has 93,600 followers, with the first video being posted on August 30.

But it seems as though the reason behind a large number of subscribers in such a short space of time is down to the sheer number of bots terrorizing Twitter users asking them to watch, with several high-profile creators getting the brunt of it.

David Dobrik twitter bot
Twitter: @INTELCallofDuty
Multiple Twitter accounts were made to promote the YouTube channel

Bots on Twitter have become a consistent problem. In April 2020, the platform removed 20,000 fake accounts, while back in 2018 it reportedly removed 70 million fake accounts. While Twitter is working on a system to identify the bots, fake accounts can still be created and used to spread misinformation.

CDL player Clayster tweeted, “Who is the one person who keeps making five thousand accounts to tweet me his David Dobrik playing Warzone videos? I must know, you need help. I’ve had to block at least 50+ accounts.”

Other famous faces agreed and said they had also been targeted. Crimsix wrote, “Wait, wtf same,” while YouTuber Casey Neistat wrote called it “a particularly aggressive bot.”

Other targeted influencers who claimed to victims of the relentless account included FaZe Simp, Drift0r, and musician Jordan Wright.

The about section of the channel confirms that it’s not linked to the YouTuber himself, with the note: “I try to upload daily videos from David Dobrik’s live stream if he is currently streaming. This is a fan channel and not David’s.”

Dexerto has reached out to David Dobrik’s team for comment.