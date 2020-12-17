Zoe Laverne claims Charli D'Amelio called her an "insecure b***h" - Dexerto

Zoe Laverne has claimed TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio described her as an “insecure b*tch” in her private direct messages.

Charli D’Amelio is considered by many to be the queen of TikTok, and is on track to be the first person to reach 100 million followers on the app very soon. However, her huge success has led to a substantial amount of hate, and some of it has come from fellow TikTokers.

The two TikTok stars have been at odds with each other ever since Charli overtook Zoe in followers. In July she was captured on tape crying about Charli surpassing her in followers, saying “I just want to prove to this b**ch that I am better than her.”

In November, an audio recording was leaked to drama Instagram account TikTokroom that seems to show Zoe insulting Charli behind her back. According to Zoe, she reached out and apologized, but claimed TikTok’s biggest creator left her on read.

Zoe herself also came under fire in November for having a romantic relationship with an underage fan, resulting in her deleting her account and then making a dramatic comeback.

In a turn of events that feels eerily familiar, an audio recording of Zoe speaking on Charli has been leaked to TikTokroom. She can be heard saying “Charli D’Amelio made me cry… she gave me a long whole-a** paragraph basically saying that I’m jealous and I should be because I’m an insecure b*tch.”

However, Instagram users appeared unconvinced by Zoe’s statement, with several saying this was out of character for Charli. One user wrote, “We both know that Charli wouldn’t say that, right?” Another person asked for evidence, saying, “Let’s see the paragraph, then!”

If the claims are true, a screenshot would surely break the internet after Charli has built up a largely unproblematic reputation.