Valkyrae breaks silence on RFLCT drama: “All the hate is warranted”

Valkyrae responded to the criticisms of her RFLCT skincare line shortly after launch, calling the hate and doubts she’s received “valid” as her team look to fix the situation.

RFLCT immediately drew ire for its claim of protecting users from “potentially harmful” blue light that comes from all screens.

The 100 Thieves co-owner said she was also confused about the product launch, taking issue with the lack of communication to studies and research that she was

Valkyrae statement on RFLCT drama

“I’ve been waiting to speak and to stream until after i see how the RFLCT website has been updated,” she said.

“All the hate, doubt, concerns, and criticisms are warranted and valid.

Advertisement

“I understand completely where you’re all coming from. I also was very upset and confused when I saw the website there were no links to the studies.”

Valkyrae is waiting for her team to update RFLCT’s site with the proper links and details of her product and its cause.

After the update, she expects to return to streaming and will share more details of the drama.

This story is developing…