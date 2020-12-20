Logo
Entertainment

xQc roasts “boomer” Dr Disrespect after he mocked his content

Published: 20/Dec/2020 16:23 Updated: 20/Dec/2020 16:36

by Georgina Smith
xQc and Dr Disrespect side by side
Twitch: xQcOW / YouTube: DrDisRespect

Share

Dr Disrespect xQc

Streamer xQc has responded to Dr Disrespect’s brilliant roast about him playing Bloons on stream, calling Doc a “boomer” and getting up to imitate his dance moves to his audience.

xQc and Dr Disrespect are two of the biggest personalities in streaming, with neither star afraid to speak their mind, or take playful jabs at their fellow streamers for the entertainment of their viewers.

The combination of the two streamers is one that people love, and even though Dr Disrespect no longer streams on Twitch after being banned, the two stars find ways to troll each other cross platform.

Doc called out Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel in a Twitter video that showed him right by a screen of Felix playing Bloons, a brightly colored 3D tower defense game.

After a slow turn to the camera, the streamer said “xQc, you got 60,000 people watching you play Bloons Tenacious Destruction 6. Whatever the f**k it’s called. Are you f***ing kidding me?”

His video on Twitter managed to rack up thousands of likes and retweets. Viewers found it hilarious, and didn’t hesitate to share the video with xQc. When he opened it on stream he clearly looked amused by the call out, but was straight back with a roast of his own.

“Guys, this boomer dude needs to reconsider the entertainment mother f***er! He needs to reconsider entertainment,” he said.

“This is Doc’s old entertainment standards,” he continued, before getting up to imitate some of Doc’s dance moves, and he certainly put his all into it.

This isn’t the first time Felix has called Dr Disrespect a ‘boomer.’ Back in November 2019 Doc made a joke complaining about xQc streaming Pokemon to 30k viewers, to which he simply replied “ok boomer,” gaining him 27,000 likes.

Chat was loving xQc’s perfect roast, the interaction between the two hugely popular streamers having fans eager for the pair to interact more.

The clip managed to rack up 142,000 views on Twitch, and people will no doubt be keen to see whether Dr Disrespect has another comeback of his own.

Entertainment

Watch expert blown away by BTS’ insane watch collection

Published: 20/Dec/2020 16:21

by Daniel Cleary
bts member with watch
BTS_bighit / Pride & Pinion

Share

BTS

Popular watch expert and YouTuber Pride & Pinion has reacted to BTS’s insane luxury watch collection, breaking down some of the incredible pieces the K-pop stars have shown off over the years.

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is one of the most successful boy bands in the world, regularly pulling in hundreds of millions of plays on their tracks, enjoying international success, and making a lot of money in the process.

While plenty of musical artists have splashed their cash on luxury cars and other material possessions, BTS members are not shy about spending on fashionable items and can be seen donning some of the most incredible jewelry and luxury watches in public.

BTS posing for photo
BTS_bighit, Twitter
BTS’s members are known for their incredible fashion sense.

Watch expert Nico van der Horst, who has built a popular YouTube channel breaking down some of the unique watches in celebrities’ collections, set his sights on some of BTS’s incredible timepieces.

During his latest upload, the Pride and Pinion host revealed that he was quite unaware of the K-pop group but he looked through watches from each member, learning a bit more about them as he went.

Nico highlighted one of Park ‘Jimin’ Ji-min’s watches, in particular, the Cartier Tank, claiming that it was a “massively important watch” and that it set the standard for all rectangular watches.

He was also impressed by BTS’ star rapper Kim ‘RM’ Nam-Joon’s style in the video, revealing that he owned his “favorite watch” out of their entire collection.

“RM has the watch game under control, here he’s wearing a Patek Philippe Nautilus 5712R with rose gold on the leather strap. Absolutely incredible watch,” he added.

Nico shared that the cost of the watches in BTS’s collection ranged from $4000 to a staggering $45,000 price tag.

He admitted that he was initially “underwhelmed” by one or two of the BTS stars’ choices, but his overall impression improved dramatically after seeing what the likes of RM, Jungkook, and V had on show.