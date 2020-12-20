Logo
Twitch bans accusations of “sexual favors” between streamers and staff

Published: 20/Dec/2020 15:27

by Calum Patterson
As part of Twitch’s revamped Community Guidelines, a number of very specific rules have caught the eye of streamers and audiences alike. One of particular note prohibits accusations that a streamer was not banned due to “sexual favors.”

Sometimes a meme, sometimes serious, there has often been talk about streamers getting off lightly with otherwise bannable violations of Twitch’s ToS (Terms of Service) by essentially bribing the moderation team.

Most often, it’s an accusation leveled against female streamers, with claims that they receive favorable treatment from Twitch staff through personal relationships or outright sexual favors.

In Twitch’s new policy, going into effect in January 2021, such accusations will be considered under the sexual harassment section of the Community Guidelines, prohibited on Twitch.

Twitch has a new set of community guidelines coming in January 2021.

The section in question is labeled “Making derogatory statements about another person’s perceived sexual practices or sexual morality.”

Under this heading, there are four specific rules:

  • Alleging that a person is sexually immoral due to their attire or physical appearance
  • Stating that a person’s attire reflects negatively on their sexual practices
  • Suggesting that a person’s channel is only popular or has not been banned due to sexual favors
  • Repeatedly negatively targeting another person with sexually-focused terms, such as ‘whore’ or ‘virgin’

The fourth rule already received a lot of attention on social media for banning terms like ‘virgin’ and ‘simp. But, the third rule has perhaps gone somewhat unnoticed.

It lays out two very specific instances: claiming a streamer is popular due to sexual favors to Twitch staff, or that it helped them avoid a ban.

This kind of claim has been made repeatedly about some of the most high-profile female streamers, namely Pokimane, Alinity and Amouranth.

Following her controversial ‘cat throw’ scandal, commenters on social media frequently made unfounded claims about Alinity’s relationship with Twitch.

But, the reason it may be so explicitly mentioned here is perhaps due to the controversy around Twitch’s now-former Partnerships Manager, Hassan Bokhari. Hassan was fired by Twitch in September, after accusations of sexual misconduct and soliciting images from partnered streamers.

So, this rule perhaps equally aims to protect Twitch staff from such accusations, as much as it protects the streamers.

Crucially, what will perhaps be most difficult for Twitch when this new policy comes into effect on January 22, 2021, will be enforcement. It’s important to note that Twitch will issue bans for violations that take place outside of Twitch too – so on other social media for example.

JustaMinx calls out “unfair” Twitch suspension compared to other bans

Published: 20/Dec/2020 12:56

by Georgina Smith
Twitch streamer JustaMinx has slammed Twitch after pointing out the “unfair” treatment she received over her ban, comparing her situation to that of a streamer who says she accidentally revealed inappropriate content on stream.

JustaMinx has accumulated a substantial following on streaming platform Twitch, with hundreds of thousands of fans across various platforms.

However, her fans were outraged to hear that the star had been banned on December 17. She revealed on Twitter that the reason for the ban was cited as the use of “hateful slurs or symbols,” explaining that she had used words such as ‘simp’ and ‘virgin’ in her broadcast.

This follows outrage from the community over Twitch’s announcement that they would be cracking down on the use of these words when not used as part of “casual banter,” a policy that was set to go into effect from January.

While it’s unclear what the specific reason JustaMinx was banned is, it certainly seems to have frustrated many people, especially Jinx herself.

JustaMinx speaks out against Twitch

Speaking on her alt Twitter MinxMore, she explained how unfair it was that someone who showed very explicit content on the site only got a three day ban, “but 7 days to me for saying words that I didn’t even mean in a hostile way.”

She refers to a streamer who caused outrage after she “accidentally” went live on Twitch, revealing rule-breaking adult content, for which she only received a three day ban.

Minx went on to say “I’m obviously gonna wait out my sentence but it’s just a bit unfair. I hope I’m not gonna be a targeted streamer like Forsen and barry74 lmaoo.”

Barry74 is another streamer who called out the short length of the accidental streamer’s ban, stating that his own ban had gone on for over 90 days, shading Twitch over their seemingly unfair judgement.

The announcement of the new terms of service have given streamers another reason to be overly cautious, as it seems impossible to predict just how long a ban will be should one arise.