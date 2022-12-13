xQc reveals why he ditched Ludwig’s Chessboxing event despite having major part to play

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has revealed that he was supposed to show at Ludwig’s Chessboxing Championship, to partake in the evening-ending slapboxing match versus the event’s creator.

Ludwig’s inaugural Chessboxing Championship was a monumental success for the YouTuber, adding to his growing list of achievements.

While the main events were the Chessboxing matches themselves, Ludwig rounded off the night with a hilarious and painful ‘slapboxing’ match against Connor ‘CDawgVA’ Colquhoun.

The YouTube star lost the match, but Twitch streamer WillNeff revealed that it could – and should – have played out very differently.

WillNeff claims xQc missed slapboxing match versus Ludwig

In a December 12 livestream, Neff explained that CDawgVA was actually a substitute for Ludwig’s original slapboxing opponent – xQc.

“What you don’t know,” he said. “Is that Connor was not supposed to be the opponent. xQc was supposed to be the opponent. And so xQc didn’t show up. I sat in xQc’s seat because I wanted to be closer to the Botez fight.”

Addressing the rumors on his own stream, xQc confirmed he was supposed to be in attendance.

“The thing is that it was supposed to be me,” he said. “I’m not kidding it was actually supposed to be me and yesterday some sh*t blew in my face and I went to sleep at 8 am. I had to wake up at 10 am for the rehearsals and I didn’t wake up. I did not wake up. I wasn’t even home… I felt so bad when I woke up. When I woke up it was the time I had to be on stage. So I went back to sleep.”

Given how well the event performed in spite of xQc’s absence – breaking YouTube and Twitch records alike – we can only imagine how many viewers it would have attracted had it been Lengyel versus Aghren in the event’s climactic match.