Ludwig crowned Content Creator of the Year at The Game Awards 2022

Streaming star Ludwig ‘Ludwig’ Ahgren scooped up the content creator of the year award at The Game Awards, and it’s safe to say he’s pleased about it.

With 2022 coming to a close, and 2023 just around the corner, we’ve hit that part of the calendar where the gaming industry starts celebrating the year that was.

There has been an influx of new awards shows over the last few years, some focusing solely on the games, others celebrating streamers and content creators. On the latter, there are usually one or two streamers that lead the way and scoop up most of the awards across a handful of shows.

At the Streamys, Twitch star Kai Cenat bagged himself the Streamer of the Year award, while MrBeast scooped up the Creator of the Year award. However, when it came to the Game Awards, neither of them were on the ballot, and it was Ludwig who took home top honors.

Ludwig wins Content Creator of the Year at 2022 Game Awards

The former Twitch powerhouse, who now streams on YouTube, beat out Karl Jacobs, QTCinderella, Nobru, and Nibellion to grab the prestigious award.

He joins the likes of Dream, Valkyrae, and Shroud, who had won the Content Creator of the Year in years previous.

Of course, Lud was pretty pleased about it as well, thanking fans for voting for him by taking to social media with a simple message. “Thanks for voting for me,” he tweeted, attaching a PepeSmile meme.

Naturally, a number of fans, as well as fellow streamers gave Ludwig props for scooping up the award, claiming it was “well deserved” for what he’s achieved over the last year.

Even though he might not have reached the peak of his solo Twitch subathon, Lud has expanded his content with a number of live shows that have involved packed crowds and he got plans for a few more. So, who knows, he might defend that title next year.