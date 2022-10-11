xQc reveals hilarious question Tyler1 asked Twitch at private meeting with streamers

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected]

Streaming sensation Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel returned from TwitchCon to share news of a meeting content creators had with Twitch staff and how Tyler1 asked a bizarre question.

TwitchCon has come and gone leaving those in attendance a lot to look back on with horrific bone-breaking foam pit falls and stalker incidents just to name a few.

During the convention, Twitch streamers had the opportunity to meet with some of the platform’s higher-ups and voice their concerns about the site moving forward.

According to xQc, while many were worried about ads on the platform, Tyler1 used this as a chance to push for the complete opposite.

xQc says Tyler1 asked for more ads on Twitch

During a stream, the former Overwatch League pro explained how everyone in the room was asking about less ads, wanting the site to do something about the influx of them.

As this was going on, Tyler1 raised his hand and joked to the CEO of Twitch, “bro, can we get a five-minute ad button, please?”

xQc continued to recall the conversation with Tyler1 explaining, “the three-minute is good, but I need a five one. I do not care. People are getting like 40 hours of free content, watch the f**king ads, b*tch.”

While Tyler was joking, Twitch ads have been a very controversial topic in the community with big names such as Asmongold and Valkyrae claiming they were “killing” the streaming platform.

This also comes as Twitch plans to discontinue a 70/30 revenue split for certain streamers, instead opting for a universal 50/50 split citing the operating costs to keep the site running.

The backlash even resulted in IRL streamer JakeNBake calling Twitch president Dan Clancy “out of touch” after meeting with him to discuss the controversial revenue split change.

In any case, at least Tyler1 can find humor in the whole situation, but let’s just hope Twitch doesn’t take his joke too seriously and actually implement yet another ad button.