JakeNBake calls Twitch president “out of touch” after meeting him

IRL streamer JakeNBake has called Twitch president Dan Clancy “out of touch” after meeting with him during TwitchCon 2022.

TwitchCon 2022 took place in San Diego, California this past weekend, bringing creators from all over the world together for the first time in three years.

It wasn’t without its share of issues, however, with fans claiming the DreamSMP panel was a “disaster” while a controversial foam pit injured several of the convention’s visitors.

Twitch streamer JakeNBake spoke with company president Dan Clancy during the event, calling him “out of touch” on stream after.

JakeNBake calls Dan Clancy “out of touch” after conversation

During the event, JakeNBake met with Twitch president Dan Clancy who talked about the recent sub-revenue split and other aspects of the platform.

In a clip shared by LowcoTV on Twitter, Jake explains that he isn’t exactly hyped after having the conversation.

“I’m gonna be honest dude, the president of Twitch…I have no problem personally with him but honestly, I don’t feel confident as a streamer on the platform with someone who is that out of touch with what the streamers need and want,” he explained.

“I walked away feeling, depressed. Seriously. Sad.”

Twitch has been under fire recently for a variety of reasons, with one of the biggest being its recent announcement to completely phase out the 70/30 sub-revenue split on the platform.

The decision was immediately met with backlash from creators across the world, but Chief Monetization Officer Mike Minton doubled down on the decision during the ‘Patch Notes’ panel at TwitchCon.

