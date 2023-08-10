xQc reveals he lost over $1 million gambling in first Vegas trip

Streaming star xQc revealed that he lost over $1 million from gambling during his trip to Las Vegas after deciding to move to Sin City.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is one of the net’s top streamers on multiple platforms. Currently, he stands as Twitch’s 5th most-followed broadcaster, and famously signed a $100 million deal with Kick in June.

Since then, all eyes have been focused on the influencer as he flexes his newfound wealth in spats with the likes of H3H3 and continues to argue over the ethics of his reaction-style content.

Article continues after ad

Recently, xQc divulged his plans to move to Las Vegas, Nevada, after a string of incidents that saw him move from place to place — and it looks like he’s happily spending the dough in Sin City in a pre-move vacay.

Twitch: xQc xQc is one of the net’s top streamers, and he’s making a lot of dough thanks to his high-profile job.

xQc loses $1 million gambling in Las Vegas

It’s no secret that xQc’s net worth is up there in the multi-millions, but the Juicer let his fans know exactly how much cheddar he’s working with in a jaw-dropping Instagram story the night of August 9.

Article continues after ad

After attending the Power Slap event that evening, X went out on the town to try his hand at some Blackjack — and ended up losing over one million dollars.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

xQc posted a photo of himself holding onto stacks of $100 bills (flexing his famous watch, as well), captioned: “$1.1 million downswing, AHAHAHA.”

Instagram: xQcow xQc claimed he lost over $1 million from gambling.

Of course, cash like this is just chump change to xQc, but it’s certainly still wild to see just how much money some of the world’s top streamers are raking in thanks to their online fame.

Article continues after ad

Streaming can be a lucrative way for influencers to rake in money. Most recently, viral ‘NPC’ TikToker PinkyDoll revealed she’s making around $7,000 a day via combined income streams from her Instagram, TikTok account, and OnlyFans presence.