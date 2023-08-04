xQc pitches new YouTube feature to help avoid unwanted drama amid react saga

As react-based drama heats up again, xQc has pitched a new YouTube feature to help avoid unwanted controversy, one that would allow content creators to make clear whether or not they want their videos reacted to.

Some of the world’s biggest streamers like xQc and Hasan have been under fire recently over their reaction-based content. Other influencers like ‘SomeOrdinaryGamers’ see it as “stealing” other content creators’ videos and re-uploading them.

Despite the backlash over the past few days, xQc has remained steadfast in his stance and has even doubled down, claiming that his reactions are beneficial for the content creators as it brings new viewers to the original video.

And now, to help creators distinguish between react-friendly content and the opposite, xQc has proposed a feature for YouTube that would help achieve just that.

“There’s been a lot of talk about react content and re-uploads of YouTubers content,” xQc said in an August 3 tweet, tagging YouTube. “It would be useful to have a tag or icon show up with an optional timer on videos that creators can enable if they don’t want their videos reacted to.”

The proposed feature would, in theory, make it easier for streamers like xQc and Hasan to avoid spats with content creators who don’t consent to having their videos reacted to.

Though it is just that for the time being, a proposal. There’s currently no indication YouTube is eager to incorporate a feature of this kind, even with react-based drama bubbling up again.

Reactions to xQc’s proposed react feature have been mixed thus far. Minecraft superstar Dream responded to the tweet with a lengthy discussion on why YouTube might not want the feature. After explaining his views on how react videos can be beneficial for content creators, Dream ultimately claimed, “I don’t think the idea of being able to mark your videos as ‘yes reaction’ or ‘no reaction’ will ever happen.”

“YouTube might have to then commit to taking action on videos that say no reaction that are reacted to, when plenty of reactions do fall inside fair use. So they’ll never do it.”

For the time being, we’ll just have to wait and see if anyone from YouTube acknowledges xQc’s plea for further clarity in regard to react-based content.