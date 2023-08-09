xQc hits back at criticism for Las Vegas move as he switches states again

Streaming star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has hit back at some of the drama surrounding his recent move to Las Vegas, claiming that the cost of happiness for him is “ridiculous”.

Over the last few years, xQc has been on the move pretty regularly. Sometimes it’s been a security issue after having his different homes swatted and broken into. Other times he’s had to return home to Canada for a brief period during the visa renewal process.

Most recently, he had been living in Texas with Poke and other content creators, but that created some drama as xQc ‘overstayed’ his welcome. That put him on the lookout for a new place.

In his most recent move, xQc departed Texas for Las Vegas on August 8, saying he was moving to the entertainment capital of the world for at least the time being. He had only been there a short while before he hopped on stream with Adin Ross.

xQc addresses some backlash following his move to Las Vegas

After the pair had concluded their stream, xQc thanked Adin for hanging out, saying he “smiled and laughed for the first time in a while” because of it.

Though, shortly after that post on Twitter/X, the Twitch star followed it up with another tweet addressing some of the negative comments about him moving to Vegas and hanging out with Adin.

“The COST for happiness is ridiculous. Anything I do that furthers me or gets me in a place that isn’t as dark as it usually is, I get major pushback from every angle. I posted that I was moving to Vegas for a while yesterday to escape it all. Do you see the response?” he said, adding a confused emoji at the end.

Plenty of fans stated that they didn’t believe Vegas was the move he needed to make given the lack of privacy and “clout chasers” that would surround him there. That’s before mentioning that xQc has admitted to being addicted to gambling in the past.

It’s not the only thing he’s come under fire for in the last few days. Many hit out at xQc for his personal shots at Ethan Klein after their ‘debate’ over react content and his former partner, Adept, labeled the whole thing as “embarrassing” as she took some shots.